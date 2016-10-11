Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in Serf und Subversion

|
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Gentoo Linux Security Advisory GLSA 201610-05
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
https://security.gentoo.org/
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Severity: Normal
Title: Subversion, Serf: Multiple Vulnerabilities
Date: October 11, 2016
Bugs: #500482, #518716, #519202, #545348, #556076, #567810,
#581448, #586046
ID: 201610-05
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Synopsis
========
Multiple vulnerabilities have been found in Subversion and Serf, the
worst of which could lead to execution of arbitrary code.
Background
==========
Subversion is a version control system intended to eventually replace
CVS. Like CVS, it has an optional client-server architecture (where the
server can be an Apache server running mod_svn, or an ssh program as in
CVS's :ext: method). In addition to supporting the features found in
CVS, Subversion also provides support for moving and copying files and
directories.
The serf library is a high performance C-based HTTP client library
built upon the Apache Portable Runtime (APR) library.
Affected packages
=================
-------------------------------------------------------------------
Package / Vulnerable / Unaffected
-------------------------------------------------------------------
1 dev-vcs/subversion < 1.9.4 >= 1.9.4
*> 1.8.16
2 net-libs/serf < 1.3.7 >= 1.3.7
-------------------------------------------------------------------
2 affected packages
Description
===========
Multiple vulnerabilities have been discovered in Subversion and Serf.
Please review the CVE identifiers referenced below for details
Impact
======
A remote attacker could possibly execute arbitrary code with the
privileges of the process, conduct a man-in-the-middle attack, obtain
sensitive information, or cause a Denial of Service Condition.
Workaround
==========
There is no known workaround at this time.
Resolution
==========
All Subversion users should upgrade to the latest version:
# emerge --sync
# emerge --ask --oneshot --verbose ">=dev-vcs/subversion-1.9.4"
All Serf users should upgrade to the latest version:
# emerge --sync
# emerge --ask --oneshot --verbose ">=net-libs/serf-1.3.7"
References
==========
[ 1 ] CVE-2014-0032
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2014-0032
[ 2 ] CVE-2014-3504
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2014-3504
[ 3 ] CVE-2014-3522
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2014-3522
[ 4 ] CVE-2014-3528
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2014-3528
[ 5 ] CVE-2015-0202
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2015-0202
[ 6 ] CVE-2015-0248
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2015-0248
[ 7 ] CVE-2015-0251
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2015-0251
[ 8 ] CVE-2015-3184
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2015-3184
[ 9 ] CVE-2015-3187
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2015-3187
[ 10 ] CVE-2015-5259
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2015-5259
[ 11 ] CVE-2016-2167
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-2167
[ 12 ] CVE-2016-2168
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-2168
Availability
============
This GLSA and any updates to it are available for viewing at
the Gentoo Security Website:
https://security.gentoo.org/glsa/201610-05
Concerns?
=========
Security is a primary focus of Gentoo Linux and ensuring the
confidentiality and security of our users' machines is of utmost
importance to us. Any security concerns should be addressed to
security@gentoo.org or alternatively, you may file a bug at
https://bugs.gentoo.org.
License
=======
Copyright 2016 Gentoo Foundation, Inc; referenced text
belongs to its owner(s).
The contents of this document are licensed under the
Creative Commons - Attribution / Share Alike license.
http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.5
