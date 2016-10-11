Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in Serf und Subversion

This is an OpenPGP/MIME signed message (RFC 4880 and 3156)

- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -

Gentoo Linux Security Advisory GLSA 201610-05

- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -

https://security.gentoo.org/

- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -



Severity: Normal

Title: Subversion, Serf: Multiple Vulnerabilities

Date: October 11, 2016

Bugs: #500482, #518716, #519202, #545348, #556076, #567810,

#581448, #586046

ID: 201610-05



- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -



Synopsis

========



Multiple vulnerabilities have been found in Subversion and Serf, the

worst of which could lead to execution of arbitrary code.



Background

==========



Subversion is a version control system intended to eventually replace

CVS. Like CVS, it has an optional client-server architecture (where the

server can be an Apache server running mod_svn, or an ssh program as in

CVS's :ext: method). In addition to supporting the features found in

CVS, Subversion also provides support for moving and copying files and

directories.



The serf library is a high performance C-based HTTP client library

built upon the Apache Portable Runtime (APR) library.



Affected packages

=================



-------------------------------------------------------------------

Package / Vulnerable / Unaffected

-------------------------------------------------------------------

1 dev-vcs/subversion < 1.9.4 >= 1.9.4

*> 1.8.16

2 net-libs/serf < 1.3.7 >= 1.3.7

-------------------------------------------------------------------

2 affected packages



Description

===========



Multiple vulnerabilities have been discovered in Subversion and Serf.

Please review the CVE identifiers referenced below for details



Impact

======



A remote attacker could possibly execute arbitrary code with the

privileges of the process, conduct a man-in-the-middle attack, obtain

sensitive information, or cause a Denial of Service Condition.



Workaround

==========



There is no known workaround at this time.



Resolution

==========



All Subversion users should upgrade to the latest version:



# emerge --sync

# emerge --ask --oneshot --verbose ">=dev-vcs/subversion-1.9.4"



All Serf users should upgrade to the latest version:



# emerge --sync

# emerge --ask --oneshot --verbose ">=net-libs/serf-1.3.7"



References

==========



[ 1 ] CVE-2014-0032

http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2014-0032

[ 2 ] CVE-2014-3504

http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2014-3504

[ 3 ] CVE-2014-3522

http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2014-3522

[ 4 ] CVE-2014-3528

http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2014-3528

[ 5 ] CVE-2015-0202

http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2015-0202

[ 6 ] CVE-2015-0248

http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2015-0248

[ 7 ] CVE-2015-0251

http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2015-0251

[ 8 ] CVE-2015-3184

http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2015-3184

[ 9 ] CVE-2015-3187

http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2015-3187

[ 10 ] CVE-2015-5259

http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2015-5259

[ 11 ] CVE-2016-2167

http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-2167

[ 12 ] CVE-2016-2168

http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-2168



Availability

============



This GLSA and any updates to it are available for viewing at

the Gentoo Security Website:



https://security.gentoo.org/glsa/201610-05



Concerns?

=========



Security is a primary focus of Gentoo Linux and ensuring the

confidentiality and security of our users' machines is of utmost

importance to us. Any security concerns should be addressed to

security@gentoo.org or alternatively, you may file a bug at

https://bugs.gentoo.org.



License

=======



Copyright 2016 Gentoo Foundation, Inc; referenced text

belongs to its owner(s).



The contents of this document are licensed under the

Creative Commons - Attribution / Share Alike license.



http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.5





