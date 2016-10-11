Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in MySQL und MariaDB

This is an OpenPGP/MIME signed message (RFC 4880 and 3156)

--JUReckDP0a2KP35fuXi9VvvOAgiPvq9CF

Content-Type: multipart/mixed;

boundary="Pb90OUe93T0QRcnupsPiE0sFSB3Vxme3f"

From: Aaron Bauman <bman@gentoo.org>

To: gentoo-announce@lists.gentoo.org

Message-ID: <f8e0b3cd-7f5b-5024-7c82-61a02515c76d@gentoo.org>

Subject: [ GLSA 201610-06 ] MySQL and MariaDB: Multiple vulnerabilities



--Pb90OUe93T0QRcnupsPiE0sFSB3Vxme3f

Content-Type: multipart/alternative;

boundary="------------BA260B24CBDA340B911C227E"



This is a multi-part message in MIME format.

--------------BA260B24CBDA340B911C227E

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=utf-

Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printable



- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -

Gentoo Linux Security Advisory GLSA 201610-06

- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -

https://security.gentoo.org/

- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -



Severity: Normal

Title: MySQL and MariaDB: Multiple vulnerabilities

Date: October 11, 2016

Bugs: #546724, #555478, #555480, #564170, #564442, #572870,

#580832, #580834, #589238, #589346, #593608

ID: 201610-06



- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -



Synopsis

========



Multiple vulnerabilities have been found in MySQL and MariaDB, the

worst of which could allow remote attackers to cause a Denial of

Service condition or obtain sensitive information.



Background

==========



MySQL is a popular multi-threaded, multi-user SQL server. MariaDB is an

enhanced, drop-in replacement for MySQL.



Affected packages

=================



-------------------------------------------------------------------

Package / Vulnerable / Unaffected

-------------------------------------------------------------------

1 dev-db/mysql < 5.6.31 >= 5.6.31

2 dev-db/mariadb < 10.0.27 *> 5.5.51

3 dev-db/mariab >= 10.0.27

-------------------------------------------------------------------

3 affected packages



Description

===========



Multiple vulnerabilities have been discovered in MySQL and MariaDB.

Please review the CVE identifiers referenced below for details.



Impact

======



A remote attacker could exploit vulnerabilities, through multiple

vectors, that affect the confidentiality, integrity, and availability

of MySQL and MariaDB.



Workaround

==========



There is no known workaround at this time.



Resolution

==========



All MySQL users should upgrade to the latest version:



# emerge --sync

# emerge --ask --oneshot --verbose ">=dev-db/mysql-5.6.31"



All MariaDB users should upgrade to the latest version:



# emerge --sync

# emerge --ask --oneshot --verbose ">=dev-db/mariadb-10.0.27"



References

==========



[ 1 ] CVE-2015-2582

http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2015-2582

[ 2 ] CVE-2015-2611

http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2015-2611

[ 3 ] CVE-2015-2617

http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2015-2617

[ 4 ] CVE-2015-2620

http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2015-2620

[ 5 ] CVE-2015-2639

http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2015-2639

[ 6 ] CVE-2015-2641

http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2015-2641

[ 7 ] CVE-2015-2643

http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2015-2643

[ 8 ] CVE-2015-2648

http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2015-2648

[ 9 ] CVE-2015-2661

http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2015-2661

[ 10 ] CVE-2015-4737

http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2015-4737

[ 11 ] CVE-2015-4752

http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2015-4752

[ 12 ] CVE-2015-4756

http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2015-4756

[ 13 ] CVE-2015-4757

http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2015-4757

[ 14 ] CVE-2015-4767

http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2015-4767

[ 15 ] CVE-2015-4769

http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2015-4769

[ 16 ] CVE-2015-4771

http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2015-4771

[ 17 ] CVE-2015-4772

http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2015-4772



Availability

============



This GLSA and any updates to it are available for viewing at

the Gentoo Security Website:



https://security.gentoo.org/glsa/201610-06



Concerns?

=========



Security is a primary focus of Gentoo Linux and ensuring the

confidentiality and security of our users' machines is of utmost

importance to us. Any security concerns should be addressed to

security@gentoo.org or alternatively, you may file a bug at

https://bugs.gentoo.org.



License

=======



Copyright 2016 Gentoo Foundation, Inc; referenced text

belongs to its owner(s).



The contents of this document are licensed under the

Creative Commons - Attribution / Share Alike license.



http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.5





--------------BA260B24CBDA340B911C227E

Content-Type: text/html; charset=utf-8

Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printable



<html>

<head>



<meta http-equiv=3D"Content-Type" content=3D"text/html;

charset=3Dutf=

-8">

</head>

<body bgcolor=3D"#FFFFFF" text=3D"#000000">

<p>

<meta http-equiv=3D"Content-Type" content=3D"text/html;

charset=3Du=

tf-8">

</p>

<pre style=3D"color: rgb(0, 0, 0); font-style: normal;

font-variant-l=

igatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal; letter-=

spacing: normal; orphans: 2; text-align: start; text-indent: 0px; text-tr=

ansform: none; widows: 2; word-spacing: 0px; -webkit-text-stroke-width: 0=

px; word-wrap: break-word; white-space: pre-wrap;">- - - - - - - - - - -

=

- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -

Gentoo Linux Security Advisory GLSA 201610-06

- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -

<a

class=3D"moz-txt-link-freet=

ext" href=3D"https://security.gentoo.org/">https://security.gentoo.org/</=

a>

- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -



Severity: Normal

Title: MySQL and MariaDB: Multiple vulnerabilities

Date: October 11, 2016

Bugs: #546724, #555478, #555480, #564170, #564442, #572870,

#580832, #580834, #589238, #589346, #593608

ID: 201610-06



- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -



Synopsis

=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D



Multiple vulnerabilities have been found in MySQL and MariaDB, the

worst of which could allow remote attackers to cause a Denial of

Service condition or obtain sensitive information.



Background

=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D



MySQL is a popular multi-threaded, multi-user SQL server. MariaDB is an

enhanced, drop-in replacement for MySQL.



Affected packages

=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D



-------------------------------------------------------------------

Package / Vulnerable / Unaffected

-------------------------------------------------------------------

1 dev-db/mysql < 5.6.31 >=3D

5.=

6.31=20

2 dev-db/mariadb < 10.0.27 *>

5.5.=

51=20

3 dev-db/mariab >=3D 10.0.2=

7=20

-------------------------------------------------------------------

3 affected packages



Description

=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D



Multiple vulnerabilities have been discovered in MySQL and MariaDB.

Please review the CVE identifiers referenced below for details.



Impact

=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D



A remote attacker could exploit vulnerabilities, through multiple

vectors, that affect the confidentiality, integrity, and availability

of MySQL and MariaDB.



Workaround

=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D



There is no known workaround at this time.



Resolution

=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D



All MySQL users should upgrade to the latest version:



# emerge --sync

# emerge --ask --oneshot --verbose ">=3Ddev-db/mysql-5.6.31"



All MariaDB users should upgrade to the latest version:



# emerge --sync

# emerge --ask --oneshot --verbose

">=3Ddev-db/mariadb-10.0.27"



References

=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D



[ 1 ] CVE-2015-2582

<a class=3D"moz-txt-link-freetext" href=3D"http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd=

=2Ecfm?cvename=3DCVE-2015-2582">http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=3DCVE=

-2015-2582</a>

[ 2 ] CVE-2015-2611

<a class=3D"moz-txt-link-freetext" href=3D"http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd=

=2Ecfm?cvename=3DCVE-2015-2611">http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=3DCVE=

-2015-2611</a>

[ 3 ] CVE-2015-2617

<a class=3D"moz-txt-link-freetext" href=3D"http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd=

=2Ecfm?cvename=3DCVE-2015-2617">http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=3DCVE=

-2015-2617</a>

[ 4 ] CVE-2015-2620

<a class=3D"moz-txt-link-freetext" href=3D"http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd=

=2Ecfm?cvename=3DCVE-2015-2620">http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=3DCVE=

-2015-2620</a>

[ 5 ] CVE-2015-2639

<a class=3D"moz-txt-link-freetext" href=3D"http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd=

=2Ecfm?cvename=3DCVE-2015-2639">http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=3DCVE=

-2015-2639</a>

[ 6 ] CVE-2015-2641

<a class=3D"moz-txt-link-freetext" href=3D"http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd=

=2Ecfm?cvename=3DCVE-2015-2641">http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=3DCVE=

-2015-2641</a>

[ 7 ] CVE-2015-2643

<a class=3D"moz-txt-link-freetext" href=3D"http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd=

=2Ecfm?cvename=3DCVE-2015-2643">http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=3DCVE=

-2015-2643</a>

[ 8 ] CVE-2015-2648

<a class=3D"moz-txt-link-freetext" href=3D"http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd=

=2Ecfm?cvename=3DCVE-2015-2648">http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=3DCVE=

-2015-2648</a>

[ 9 ] CVE-2015-2661

<a class=3D"moz-txt-link-freetext" href=3D"http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd=

=2Ecfm?cvename=3DCVE-2015-2661">http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=3DCVE=

-2015-2661</a>

[ 10 ] CVE-2015-4737

<a class=3D"moz-txt-link-freetext" href=3D"http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd=

=2Ecfm?cvename=3DCVE-2015-4737">http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=3DCVE=

-2015-4737</a>

[ 11 ] CVE-2015-4752

<a class=3D"moz-txt-link-freetext" href=3D"http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd=

=2Ecfm?cvename=3DCVE-2015-4752">http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=3DCVE=

-2015-4752</a>

[ 12 ] CVE-2015-4756

<a class=3D"moz-txt-link-freetext" href=3D"http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd=

=2Ecfm?cvename=3DCVE-2015-4756">http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=3DCVE=

-2015-4756</a>

[ 13 ] CVE-2015-4757

<a class=3D"moz-txt-link-freetext" href=3D"http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd=

=2Ecfm?cvename=3DCVE-2015-4757">http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=3DCVE=

-2015-4757</a>

[ 14 ] CVE-2015-4767

<a class=3D"moz-txt-link-freetext" href=3D"http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd=

=2Ecfm?cvename=3DCVE-2015-4767">http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=3DCVE=

-2015-4767</a>

[ 15 ] CVE-2015-4769

<a class=3D"moz-txt-link-freetext" href=3D"http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd=

=2Ecfm?cvename=3DCVE-2015-4769">http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=3DCVE=

-2015-4769</a>

[ 16 ] CVE-2015-4771

<a class=3D"moz-txt-link-freetext" href=3D"http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd=

=2Ecfm?cvename=3DCVE-2015-4771">http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=3DCVE=

-2015-4771</a>

[ 17 ] CVE-2015-4772

<a class=3D"moz-txt-link-freetext" href=3D"http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd=

=2Ecfm?cvename=3DCVE-2015-4772">http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=3DCVE=

-2015-4772</a>



Availability

=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D



This GLSA and any updates to it are available for viewing at

the Gentoo Security Website:



<a class=3D"moz-txt-link-freetext" href=3D"https://security.gentoo.org/g=

lsa/201610-06">https://security.gentoo.org/glsa/201610-06</a>



Concerns?

=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D



Security is a primary focus of Gentoo Linux and ensuring the

confidentiality and security of our users' machines is of utmost

importance to us. Any security concerns should be addressed to

<a class=3D"moz-txt-link-abbreviated"

href=3D"mailto:security@gentoo.org"=

>security@gentoo.org</a> or alternatively, you may file a bug at

<a class=3D"moz-txt-link-freetext" href=3D"https://bugs.gentoo.org">https=

://bugs.gentoo.org</a>.



License

=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D



Copyright 2016 Gentoo Foundation, Inc; referenced text

belongs to its owner(s).



The contents of this document are licensed under the

Creative Commons - Attribution / Share Alike license.



<a class=3D"moz-txt-link-freetext" href=3D"http://creativecommons.org/lic=

enses/by-sa/2.5">http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.5</a></pre>

</body>

</html>



--------------BA260B24CBDA340B911C227E--



--Pb90OUe93T0QRcnupsPiE0sFSB3Vxme3f--



--JUReckDP0a2KP35fuXi9VvvOAgiPvq9CF

Content-Type: application/pgp-signature; name="signature.asc"

Content-Description: OpenPGP digital signature

Content-Disposition: attachment; filename="signature.asc"



-----BEGIN PGP SIGNATURE-----

Version: GnuPG v2



iQJ8BAEBCgBmBQJX/Oy3XxSAAAAAAC4AKGlzc3Vlci1mcHJAbm90YXRpb25zLm9w

ZW5wZ3AuZmlmdGhob3JzZW1hbi5uZXQ1OTcyRDI4NDhFOEE0NDYwRTdERTY4QUM5

RjI4QkQ4QkQxRTM5NUZGAAoJEJ8ovYvR45X/HPcP/2gPou78rZQekugNEiLG06ic

oULV8GI1kbCa9SJathi5KT/+vr12TmsIPHyoI0oY6Siw2GKFJjA9RUmfsqKPb9i9

ZZCcnSjzwg2rrzSqnXB6GPgU3QIXc7LpQtFwpuiqE1RIyAoAhRdifOCzReUgHgif

u14AwXtz01Gh22UxIqbph6yyLzht9LZhHDnM5F4xAOKS5gEsEdpEzBPeC2kgWG22

vPx4AnPevT/kNPwKmx1PUsRhIP3gnftZYtjHKhMXNbqYpn/tIfxJVSYWDdt7F6PY

PZoe6Y+/fYTUXehXhLCSzpouv7Z99rq5WlEWaJhDTG4dluVLCcHl/cPVbTMs2Fup

XZ6PxfYZHfmfkKtN39VJqmaH9+CrPIWw+gfN1jukS69BRSYPHa/GBifEhu9BZyP1

7NErAkyjCOEn58jDJIB/g1LLRTBRfQVwjDMhXrKpST1lsVVN7Ex2LaChQHvMVfJA

2JlLStg+xkOghYpioyrcUtS4KQUlFo1ld5JQ/P2zTXrEaWz3Mrd1Lm2RiGVz7d6d

9GZjFomhr2ikraSSQ933ljS1InFwKmyPmI2ohzQooxuwyP4m7gcdDqDDC4eqmDTB

oS044qQ2QWQG75Q3iOFUNE0gN5ziN2F5vqDa6ZgUegt2p3DYSgLS7+ohtzLdlvFZ

iY1bVhvBslJ1mLDSMgxi

=dz5p

-----END PGP SIGNATURE-----



--JUReckDP0a2KP35fuXi9VvvOAgiPvq9CF--

