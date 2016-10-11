Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in MySQL und MariaDB

|
This is an OpenPGP/MIME signed message (RFC 4880 and 3156)
--JUReckDP0a2KP35fuXi9VvvOAgiPvq9CF
Content-Type: multipart/mixed;
boundary="Pb90OUe93T0QRcnupsPiE0sFSB3Vxme3f"
From: Aaron Bauman <bman@gentoo.org>
To: gentoo-announce@lists.gentoo.org
Message-ID: <f8e0b3cd-7f5b-5024-7c82-61a02515c76d@gentoo.org>
Subject: [ GLSA 201610-06 ] MySQL and MariaDB: Multiple vulnerabilities
--Pb90OUe93T0QRcnupsPiE0sFSB3Vxme3f
Content-Type: multipart/alternative;
boundary="------------BA260B24CBDA340B911C227E"
This is a multi-part message in MIME format.
--------------BA260B24CBDA340B911C227E
Content-Type: text/plain; charset=utf-
Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printable
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Gentoo Linux Security Advisory GLSA 201610-06
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
https://security.gentoo.org/
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Severity: Normal
Title: MySQL and MariaDB: Multiple vulnerabilities
Date: October 11, 2016
Bugs: #546724, #555478, #555480, #564170, #564442, #572870,
#580832, #580834, #589238, #589346, #593608
ID: 201610-06
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Synopsis
========
Multiple vulnerabilities have been found in MySQL and MariaDB, the
worst of which could allow remote attackers to cause a Denial of
Service condition or obtain sensitive information.
Background
==========
MySQL is a popular multi-threaded, multi-user SQL server. MariaDB is an
enhanced, drop-in replacement for MySQL.
Affected packages
=================
-------------------------------------------------------------------
Package / Vulnerable / Unaffected
-------------------------------------------------------------------
1 dev-db/mysql < 5.6.31 >= 5.6.31
2 dev-db/mariadb < 10.0.27 *> 5.5.51
3 dev-db/mariab >= 10.0.27
-------------------------------------------------------------------
3 affected packages
Description
===========
Multiple vulnerabilities have been discovered in MySQL and MariaDB.
Please review the CVE identifiers referenced below for details.
Impact
======
A remote attacker could exploit vulnerabilities, through multiple
vectors, that affect the confidentiality, integrity, and availability
of MySQL and MariaDB.
Workaround
==========
There is no known workaround at this time.
Resolution
==========
All MySQL users should upgrade to the latest version:
# emerge --sync
# emerge --ask --oneshot --verbose ">=dev-db/mysql-5.6.31"
All MariaDB users should upgrade to the latest version:
# emerge --sync
# emerge --ask --oneshot --verbose ">=dev-db/mariadb-10.0.27"
References
==========
[ 1 ] CVE-2015-2582
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2015-2582
[ 2 ] CVE-2015-2611
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2015-2611
[ 3 ] CVE-2015-2617
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2015-2617
[ 4 ] CVE-2015-2620
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2015-2620
[ 5 ] CVE-2015-2639
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2015-2639
[ 6 ] CVE-2015-2641
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2015-2641
[ 7 ] CVE-2015-2643
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2015-2643
[ 8 ] CVE-2015-2648
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2015-2648
[ 9 ] CVE-2015-2661
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2015-2661
[ 10 ] CVE-2015-4737
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2015-4737
[ 11 ] CVE-2015-4752
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2015-4752
[ 12 ] CVE-2015-4756
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2015-4756
[ 13 ] CVE-2015-4757
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2015-4757
[ 14 ] CVE-2015-4767
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2015-4767
[ 15 ] CVE-2015-4769
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2015-4769
[ 16 ] CVE-2015-4771
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2015-4771
[ 17 ] CVE-2015-4772
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2015-4772
Availability
============
This GLSA and any updates to it are available for viewing at
the Gentoo Security Website:
https://security.gentoo.org/glsa/201610-06
Concerns?
=========
Security is a primary focus of Gentoo Linux and ensuring the
confidentiality and security of our users' machines is of utmost
importance to us. Any security concerns should be addressed to
security@gentoo.org or alternatively, you may file a bug at
https://bugs.gentoo.org.
License
=======
Copyright 2016 Gentoo Foundation, Inc; referenced text
belongs to its owner(s).
The contents of this document are licensed under the
Creative Commons - Attribution / Share Alike license.
http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.5
--------------BA260B24CBDA340B911C227E
Content-Type: text/html; charset=utf-8
Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printable
<html>
<head>
<meta http-equiv=3D"Content-Type" content=3D"text/html;
charset=3Dutf=
-8">
</head>
<body bgcolor=3D"#FFFFFF" text=3D"#000000">
<p>
<meta http-equiv=3D"Content-Type" content=3D"text/html;
charset=3Du=
tf-8">
</p>
<pre style=3D"color: rgb(0, 0, 0); font-style: normal;
font-variant-l=
igatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal; letter-=
spacing: normal; orphans: 2; text-align: start; text-indent: 0px; text-tr=
ansform: none; widows: 2; word-spacing: 0px; -webkit-text-stroke-width: 0=
px; word-wrap: break-word; white-space: pre-wrap;">- - - - - - - - - - -
=
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Gentoo Linux Security Advisory GLSA 201610-06
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
<a
class=3D"moz-txt-link-freet=
ext" href=3D"https://security.gentoo.org/">https://security.gentoo.org/</=
a>
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Severity: Normal
Title: MySQL and MariaDB: Multiple vulnerabilities
Date: October 11, 2016
Bugs: #546724, #555478, #555480, #564170, #564442, #572870,
#580832, #580834, #589238, #589346, #593608
ID: 201610-06
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Synopsis
=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D
Multiple vulnerabilities have been found in MySQL and MariaDB, the
worst of which could allow remote attackers to cause a Denial of
Service condition or obtain sensitive information.
Background
=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D
MySQL is a popular multi-threaded, multi-user SQL server. MariaDB is an
enhanced, drop-in replacement for MySQL.
Affected packages
=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D
-------------------------------------------------------------------
Package / Vulnerable / Unaffected
-------------------------------------------------------------------
1 dev-db/mysql < 5.6.31 >=3D
5.=
6.31=20
2 dev-db/mariadb < 10.0.27 *>
5.5.=
51=20
3 dev-db/mariab >=3D 10.0.2=
7=20
-------------------------------------------------------------------
3 affected packages
Description
=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D
Multiple vulnerabilities have been discovered in MySQL and MariaDB.
Please review the CVE identifiers referenced below for details.
Impact
=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D
A remote attacker could exploit vulnerabilities, through multiple
vectors, that affect the confidentiality, integrity, and availability
of MySQL and MariaDB.
Workaround
=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D
There is no known workaround at this time.
Resolution
=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D
All MySQL users should upgrade to the latest version:
# emerge --sync
# emerge --ask --oneshot --verbose ">=3Ddev-db/mysql-5.6.31"
All MariaDB users should upgrade to the latest version:
# emerge --sync
# emerge --ask --oneshot --verbose
">=3Ddev-db/mariadb-10.0.27"
References
=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D
[ 1 ] CVE-2015-2582
<a class=3D"moz-txt-link-freetext" href=3D"http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd=
=2Ecfm?cvename=3DCVE-2015-2582">http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=3DCVE=
-2015-2582</a>
[ 2 ] CVE-2015-2611
<a class=3D"moz-txt-link-freetext" href=3D"http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd=
=2Ecfm?cvename=3DCVE-2015-2611">http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=3DCVE=
-2015-2611</a>
[ 3 ] CVE-2015-2617
<a class=3D"moz-txt-link-freetext" href=3D"http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd=
=2Ecfm?cvename=3DCVE-2015-2617">http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=3DCVE=
-2015-2617</a>
[ 4 ] CVE-2015-2620
<a class=3D"moz-txt-link-freetext" href=3D"http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd=
=2Ecfm?cvename=3DCVE-2015-2620">http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=3DCVE=
-2015-2620</a>
[ 5 ] CVE-2015-2639
<a class=3D"moz-txt-link-freetext" href=3D"http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd=
=2Ecfm?cvename=3DCVE-2015-2639">http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=3DCVE=
-2015-2639</a>
[ 6 ] CVE-2015-2641
<a class=3D"moz-txt-link-freetext" href=3D"http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd=
=2Ecfm?cvename=3DCVE-2015-2641">http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=3DCVE=
-2015-2641</a>
[ 7 ] CVE-2015-2643
<a class=3D"moz-txt-link-freetext" href=3D"http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd=
=2Ecfm?cvename=3DCVE-2015-2643">http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=3DCVE=
-2015-2643</a>
[ 8 ] CVE-2015-2648
<a class=3D"moz-txt-link-freetext" href=3D"http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd=
=2Ecfm?cvename=3DCVE-2015-2648">http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=3DCVE=
-2015-2648</a>
[ 9 ] CVE-2015-2661
<a class=3D"moz-txt-link-freetext" href=3D"http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd=
=2Ecfm?cvename=3DCVE-2015-2661">http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=3DCVE=
-2015-2661</a>
[ 10 ] CVE-2015-4737
<a class=3D"moz-txt-link-freetext" href=3D"http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd=
=2Ecfm?cvename=3DCVE-2015-4737">http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=3DCVE=
-2015-4737</a>
[ 11 ] CVE-2015-4752
<a class=3D"moz-txt-link-freetext" href=3D"http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd=
=2Ecfm?cvename=3DCVE-2015-4752">http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=3DCVE=
-2015-4752</a>
[ 12 ] CVE-2015-4756
<a class=3D"moz-txt-link-freetext" href=3D"http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd=
=2Ecfm?cvename=3DCVE-2015-4756">http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=3DCVE=
-2015-4756</a>
[ 13 ] CVE-2015-4757
<a class=3D"moz-txt-link-freetext" href=3D"http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd=
=2Ecfm?cvename=3DCVE-2015-4757">http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=3DCVE=
-2015-4757</a>
[ 14 ] CVE-2015-4767
<a class=3D"moz-txt-link-freetext" href=3D"http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd=
=2Ecfm?cvename=3DCVE-2015-4767">http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=3DCVE=
-2015-4767</a>
[ 15 ] CVE-2015-4769
<a class=3D"moz-txt-link-freetext" href=3D"http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd=
=2Ecfm?cvename=3DCVE-2015-4769">http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=3DCVE=
-2015-4769</a>
[ 16 ] CVE-2015-4771
<a class=3D"moz-txt-link-freetext" href=3D"http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd=
=2Ecfm?cvename=3DCVE-2015-4771">http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=3DCVE=
-2015-4771</a>
[ 17 ] CVE-2015-4772
<a class=3D"moz-txt-link-freetext" href=3D"http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd=
=2Ecfm?cvename=3DCVE-2015-4772">http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=3DCVE=
-2015-4772</a>
Availability
=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D
This GLSA and any updates to it are available for viewing at
the Gentoo Security Website:
<a class=3D"moz-txt-link-freetext" href=3D"https://security.gentoo.org/g=
lsa/201610-06">https://security.gentoo.org/glsa/201610-06</a>
Concerns?
=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D
Security is a primary focus of Gentoo Linux and ensuring the
confidentiality and security of our users' machines is of utmost
importance to us. Any security concerns should be addressed to
<a class=3D"moz-txt-link-abbreviated"
href=3D"mailto:security@gentoo.org"=
>security@gentoo.org</a> or alternatively, you may file a bug at
<a class=3D"moz-txt-link-freetext" href=3D"https://bugs.gentoo.org">https=
://bugs.gentoo.org</a>.
License
=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D
Copyright 2016 Gentoo Foundation, Inc; referenced text
belongs to its owner(s).
The contents of this document are licensed under the
Creative Commons - Attribution / Share Alike license.
<a class=3D"moz-txt-link-freetext" href=3D"http://creativecommons.org/lic=
enses/by-sa/2.5">http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.5</a></pre>
</body>
</html>
--------------BA260B24CBDA340B911C227E--
--Pb90OUe93T0QRcnupsPiE0sFSB3Vxme3f--
--JUReckDP0a2KP35fuXi9VvvOAgiPvq9CF
Content-Type: application/pgp-signature; name="signature.asc"
Content-Description: OpenPGP digital signature
Content-Disposition: attachment; filename="signature.asc"
-----BEGIN PGP SIGNATURE-----
Version: GnuPG v2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=dz5p
-----END PGP SIGNATURE-----
--JUReckDP0a2KP35fuXi9VvvOAgiPvq9CF--