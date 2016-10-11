|
Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in ghostscript-library
|Name:
|Mehrere Probleme in ghostscript-library
|ID:
|SUSE-SU-2016:2492-1
|Distribution:
|SUSE
|Plattformen:
|SUSE Linux Enterprise Desktop 12-SP1, SUSE Linux Enterprise Software Development Kit 12-SP1, SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-SP1, SUSE Linux Enterprise Server for SAP 12, SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-LTSS
|Datum:
|Di, 11. Oktober 2016, 18:33
|Referenzen:
|http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-7978
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2013-5653
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-7979
|
Originalnachricht
|
SUSE Security Update: Security update for ghostscript-library
______________________________________________________________________________
Announcement ID: SUSE-SU-2016:2492-1
Rating: important
References: #1001951
Cross-References: CVE-2013-5653 CVE-2016-7978 CVE-2016-7979
Affected Products:
SUSE Linux Enterprise Software Development Kit 12-SP1
SUSE Linux Enterprise Server for SAP 12
SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-SP1
SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-LTSS
SUSE Linux Enterprise Desktop 12-SP1
______________________________________________________________________________
An update that fixes three vulnerabilities is now available.
Description:
This update for ghostscript-library fixes the following issues:
- Multiple security vulnerabilities have been discovered where
ghostscript's "-dsafer" flag did not provide sufficient
protection
against unintended access to the file system. Thus, a machine that would
process a specially crafted Postscript file would potentially leak
sensitive information to an attacker. (CVE-2013-5653, bsc#1001951)
- An incorrect reference count was found in .setdevice. This issue lead to
a use-after-free scenario, which could have been exploited for
denial-of-service or, possibly, arbitrary code execution attacks.
(CVE-2016-7978, bsc#1001951)
- Insufficient validation of the type of input in .initialize_dsc_parser
used to allow remote code execution. (CVE-2016-7979, bsc#1001951)
Patch Instructions:
To install this SUSE Security Update use YaST online_update.
Alternatively you can run the command listed for your product:
- SUSE Linux Enterprise Software Development Kit 12-SP1:
zypper in -t patch SUSE-SLE-SDK-12-SP1-2016-1458=1
- SUSE Linux Enterprise Server for SAP 12:
zypper in -t patch SUSE-SLE-SAP-12-2016-1458=1
- SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-SP1:
zypper in -t patch SUSE-SLE-SERVER-12-SP1-2016-1458=1
- SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-LTSS:
zypper in -t patch SUSE-SLE-SERVER-12-2016-1458=1
- SUSE Linux Enterprise Desktop 12-SP1:
zypper in -t patch SUSE-SLE-DESKTOP-12-SP1-2016-1458=1
To bring your system up-to-date, use "zypper patch".
Package List:
- SUSE Linux Enterprise Software Development Kit 12-SP1 (ppc64le s390x
x86_64):
ghostscript-debuginfo-9.15-11.1
ghostscript-debugsource-9.15-11.1
ghostscript-devel-9.15-11.1
- SUSE Linux Enterprise Server for SAP 12 (x86_64):
ghostscript-9.15-11.1
ghostscript-debuginfo-9.15-11.1
ghostscript-debugsource-9.15-11.1
ghostscript-x11-9.15-11.1
ghostscript-x11-debuginfo-9.15-11.1
- SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-SP1 (ppc64le s390x x86_64):
ghostscript-9.15-11.1
ghostscript-debuginfo-9.15-11.1
ghostscript-debugsource-9.15-11.1
ghostscript-x11-9.15-11.1
ghostscript-x11-debuginfo-9.15-11.1
- SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-LTSS (ppc64le s390x x86_64):
ghostscript-9.15-11.1
ghostscript-debuginfo-9.15-11.1
ghostscript-debugsource-9.15-11.1
ghostscript-x11-9.15-11.1
ghostscript-x11-debuginfo-9.15-11.1
- SUSE Linux Enterprise Desktop 12-SP1 (x86_64):
ghostscript-9.15-11.1
ghostscript-debuginfo-9.15-11.1
ghostscript-debugsource-9.15-11.1
ghostscript-x11-9.15-11.1
ghostscript-x11-debuginfo-9.15-11.1
References:
https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2013-5653.html
https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-7978.html
https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-7979.html
https://bugzilla.suse.com/1001951
