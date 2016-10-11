Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in ghostscript-library

SUSE Security Update: Security update for ghostscript-library

Announcement ID: SUSE-SU-2016:2492-1

Rating: important

References: #1001951

Cross-References: CVE-2013-5653 CVE-2016-7978 CVE-2016-7979



Affected Products:

SUSE Linux Enterprise Software Development Kit 12-SP1

SUSE Linux Enterprise Server for SAP 12

SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-SP1

SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-LTSS

SUSE Linux Enterprise Desktop 12-SP1

An update that fixes three vulnerabilities is now available.



Description:





This update for ghostscript-library fixes the following issues:



- Multiple security vulnerabilities have been discovered where

ghostscript's "-dsafer" flag did not provide sufficient

protection

against unintended access to the file system. Thus, a machine that would

process a specially crafted Postscript file would potentially leak

sensitive information to an attacker. (CVE-2013-5653, bsc#1001951)



- An incorrect reference count was found in .setdevice. This issue lead to

a use-after-free scenario, which could have been exploited for

denial-of-service or, possibly, arbitrary code execution attacks.

(CVE-2016-7978, bsc#1001951)



- Insufficient validation of the type of input in .initialize_dsc_parser

used to allow remote code execution. (CVE-2016-7979, bsc#1001951)





Patch Instructions:



To install this SUSE Security Update use YaST online_update.

Alternatively you can run the command listed for your product:



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Software Development Kit 12-SP1:



zypper in -t patch SUSE-SLE-SDK-12-SP1-2016-1458=1



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Server for SAP 12:



zypper in -t patch SUSE-SLE-SAP-12-2016-1458=1



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-SP1:



zypper in -t patch SUSE-SLE-SERVER-12-SP1-2016-1458=1



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-LTSS:



zypper in -t patch SUSE-SLE-SERVER-12-2016-1458=1



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Desktop 12-SP1:



zypper in -t patch SUSE-SLE-DESKTOP-12-SP1-2016-1458=1



To bring your system up-to-date, use "zypper patch".





Package List:



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Software Development Kit 12-SP1 (ppc64le s390x

x86_64):



ghostscript-debuginfo-9.15-11.1

ghostscript-debugsource-9.15-11.1

ghostscript-devel-9.15-11.1



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Server for SAP 12 (x86_64):



ghostscript-9.15-11.1

ghostscript-debuginfo-9.15-11.1

ghostscript-debugsource-9.15-11.1

ghostscript-x11-9.15-11.1

ghostscript-x11-debuginfo-9.15-11.1



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-SP1 (ppc64le s390x x86_64):



ghostscript-9.15-11.1

ghostscript-debuginfo-9.15-11.1

ghostscript-debugsource-9.15-11.1

ghostscript-x11-9.15-11.1

ghostscript-x11-debuginfo-9.15-11.1



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-LTSS (ppc64le s390x x86_64):



ghostscript-9.15-11.1

ghostscript-debuginfo-9.15-11.1

ghostscript-debugsource-9.15-11.1

ghostscript-x11-9.15-11.1

ghostscript-x11-debuginfo-9.15-11.1



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Desktop 12-SP1 (x86_64):



ghostscript-9.15-11.1

ghostscript-debuginfo-9.15-11.1

ghostscript-debugsource-9.15-11.1

ghostscript-x11-9.15-11.1

ghostscript-x11-debuginfo-9.15-11.1





References:



https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2013-5653.html

https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-7978.html

https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-7979.html

https://bugzilla.suse.com/1001951



