|
Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in ghostscript-library
|Name:
|Mehrere Probleme in ghostscript-library
|ID:
|SUSE-SU-2016:2493-1
|Distribution:
|SUSE
|Plattformen:
|SUSE Linux Enterprise Software Development Kit 11-SP4, SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 11-SP4, SUSE Linux Enterprise Debuginfo 11-SP3, SUSE Linux Enterprise Debuginfo 11-SP4, SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 11-SP2-LTSS, SUSE Manager 2.1, SUSE Linux Enterprise Debuginfo 11-SP2, SUSE OpenStack Cloud 5, SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 11-SP3-LTSS, SUSE Manager Proxy 2.1, SUSE Linux Enterprise Point of Sale 11-SP3
|Datum:
|Di, 11. Oktober 2016, 18:35
|Referenzen:
|http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2013-5653
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2015-3228
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-7977
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-7979
|
Originalnachricht
|
SUSE Security Update: Security update for ghostscript-library
______________________________________________________________________________
Announcement ID: SUSE-SU-2016:2493-1
Rating: important
References: #1001951 #939342
Cross-References: CVE-2013-5653 CVE-2015-3228 CVE-2016-7977
CVE-2016-7979
Affected Products:
SUSE OpenStack Cloud 5
SUSE Manager Proxy 2.1
SUSE Manager 2.1
SUSE Linux Enterprise Software Development Kit 11-SP4
SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 11-SP4
SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 11-SP3-LTSS
SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 11-SP2-LTSS
SUSE Linux Enterprise Point of Sale 11-SP3
SUSE Linux Enterprise Debuginfo 11-SP4
SUSE Linux Enterprise Debuginfo 11-SP3
SUSE Linux Enterprise Debuginfo 11-SP2
______________________________________________________________________________
An update that fixes four vulnerabilities is now available.
Description:
This update for ghostscript-library fixes the following issues:
- Multiple security vulnerabilities have been discovered where
ghostscript's "-dsafer" flag did not provide sufficient
protection
against unintended access to the file system. Thus, a machine that would
process a specially crafted Postscript file would potentially leak
sensitive information to an attacker. (CVE-2013-5653, CVE-2016-7977,
bsc#1001951)
- Insufficient validation of the type of input in .initialize_dsc_parser
used to allow remote code execution. (CVE-2016-7979, bsc#1001951)
- An integer overflow in the gs_heap_alloc_bytes function used to allow
remote attackers to cause a denial of service (crash) via specially
crafted Postscript files. (CVE-2015-3228, boo#939342)
Patch Instructions:
To install this SUSE Security Update use YaST online_update.
Alternatively you can run the command listed for your product:
- SUSE OpenStack Cloud 5:
zypper in -t patch sleclo50sp3-ghostscript-library-12781=1
- SUSE Manager Proxy 2.1:
zypper in -t patch slemap21-ghostscript-library-12781=1
- SUSE Manager 2.1:
zypper in -t patch sleman21-ghostscript-library-12781=1
- SUSE Linux Enterprise Software Development Kit 11-SP4:
zypper in -t patch sdksp4-ghostscript-library-12781=1
- SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 11-SP4:
zypper in -t patch slessp4-ghostscript-library-12781=1
- SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 11-SP3-LTSS:
zypper in -t patch slessp3-ghostscript-library-12781=1
- SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 11-SP2-LTSS:
zypper in -t patch slessp2-ghostscript-library-12781=1
- SUSE Linux Enterprise Point of Sale 11-SP3:
zypper in -t patch sleposp3-ghostscript-library-12781=1
- SUSE Linux Enterprise Debuginfo 11-SP4:
zypper in -t patch dbgsp4-ghostscript-library-12781=1
- SUSE Linux Enterprise Debuginfo 11-SP3:
zypper in -t patch dbgsp3-ghostscript-library-12781=1
- SUSE Linux Enterprise Debuginfo 11-SP2:
zypper in -t patch dbgsp2-ghostscript-library-12781=1
To bring your system up-to-date, use "zypper patch".
Package List:
- SUSE OpenStack Cloud 5 (x86_64):
ghostscript-fonts-other-8.62-32.38.1
ghostscript-fonts-rus-8.62-32.38.1
ghostscript-fonts-std-8.62-32.38.1
ghostscript-library-8.62-32.38.1
ghostscript-omni-8.62-32.38.1
ghostscript-x11-8.62-32.38.1
libgimpprint-4.2.7-32.38.1
- SUSE Manager Proxy 2.1 (x86_64):
ghostscript-fonts-other-8.62-32.38.1
ghostscript-fonts-rus-8.62-32.38.1
ghostscript-fonts-std-8.62-32.38.1
ghostscript-library-8.62-32.38.1
ghostscript-omni-8.62-32.38.1
ghostscript-x11-8.62-32.38.1
libgimpprint-4.2.7-32.38.1
- SUSE Manager 2.1 (s390x x86_64):
ghostscript-fonts-other-8.62-32.38.1
ghostscript-fonts-rus-8.62-32.38.1
ghostscript-fonts-std-8.62-32.38.1
ghostscript-library-8.62-32.38.1
ghostscript-omni-8.62-32.38.1
ghostscript-x11-8.62-32.38.1
libgimpprint-4.2.7-32.38.1
- SUSE Linux Enterprise Software Development Kit 11-SP4 (i586 ia64 ppc64
s390x x86_64):
ghostscript-devel-8.62-32.38.1
ghostscript-ijs-devel-8.62-32.38.1
libgimpprint-devel-4.2.7-32.38.1
- SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 11-SP4 (i586 ia64 ppc64 s390x x86_64):
ghostscript-fonts-other-8.62-32.38.1
ghostscript-fonts-rus-8.62-32.38.1
ghostscript-fonts-std-8.62-32.38.1
ghostscript-library-8.62-32.38.1
ghostscript-omni-8.62-32.38.1
ghostscript-x11-8.62-32.38.1
libgimpprint-4.2.7-32.38.1
- SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 11-SP3-LTSS (i586 s390x x86_64):
ghostscript-fonts-other-8.62-32.38.1
ghostscript-fonts-rus-8.62-32.38.1
ghostscript-fonts-std-8.62-32.38.1
ghostscript-library-8.62-32.38.1
ghostscript-omni-8.62-32.38.1
ghostscript-x11-8.62-32.38.1
libgimpprint-4.2.7-32.38.1
- SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 11-SP2-LTSS (i586 s390x x86_64):
ghostscript-fonts-other-8.62-32.38.1
ghostscript-fonts-rus-8.62-32.38.1
ghostscript-fonts-std-8.62-32.38.1
ghostscript-library-8.62-32.38.1
ghostscript-omni-8.62-32.38.1
ghostscript-x11-8.62-32.38.1
libgimpprint-4.2.7-32.38.1
- SUSE Linux Enterprise Point of Sale 11-SP3 (i586):
ghostscript-fonts-other-8.62-32.38.1
ghostscript-fonts-rus-8.62-32.38.1
ghostscript-fonts-std-8.62-32.38.1
ghostscript-library-8.62-32.38.1
ghostscript-omni-8.62-32.38.1
ghostscript-x11-8.62-32.38.1
libgimpprint-4.2.7-32.38.1
- SUSE Linux Enterprise Debuginfo 11-SP4 (i586 ia64 ppc64 s390x x86_64):
ghostscript-library-debuginfo-8.62-32.38.1
ghostscript-library-debugsource-8.62-32.38.1
- SUSE Linux Enterprise Debuginfo 11-SP3 (i586 s390x x86_64):
ghostscript-library-debuginfo-8.62-32.38.1
ghostscript-library-debugsource-8.62-32.38.1
- SUSE Linux Enterprise Debuginfo 11-SP2 (i586 s390x x86_64):
ghostscript-library-debuginfo-8.62-32.38.1
ghostscript-library-debugsource-8.62-32.38.1
References:
https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2013-5653.html
https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2015-3228.html
https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-7977.html
https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-7979.html
https://bugzilla.suse.com/1001951
https://bugzilla.suse.com/939342
|
|