Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in ghostscript-library

SUSE Security Update: Security update for ghostscript-library

Announcement ID: SUSE-SU-2016:2493-1

Rating: important

References: #1001951 #939342

Cross-References: CVE-2013-5653 CVE-2015-3228 CVE-2016-7977

CVE-2016-7979

Affected Products:

SUSE OpenStack Cloud 5

SUSE Manager Proxy 2.1

SUSE Manager 2.1

SUSE Linux Enterprise Software Development Kit 11-SP4

SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 11-SP4

SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 11-SP3-LTSS

SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 11-SP2-LTSS

SUSE Linux Enterprise Point of Sale 11-SP3

SUSE Linux Enterprise Debuginfo 11-SP4

SUSE Linux Enterprise Debuginfo 11-SP3

SUSE Linux Enterprise Debuginfo 11-SP2

An update that fixes four vulnerabilities is now available.



Description:





This update for ghostscript-library fixes the following issues:



- Multiple security vulnerabilities have been discovered where

ghostscript's "-dsafer" flag did not provide sufficient

protection

against unintended access to the file system. Thus, a machine that would

process a specially crafted Postscript file would potentially leak

sensitive information to an attacker. (CVE-2013-5653, CVE-2016-7977,

bsc#1001951)



- Insufficient validation of the type of input in .initialize_dsc_parser

used to allow remote code execution. (CVE-2016-7979, bsc#1001951)



- An integer overflow in the gs_heap_alloc_bytes function used to allow

remote attackers to cause a denial of service (crash) via specially

crafted Postscript files. (CVE-2015-3228, boo#939342)





Patch Instructions:



To install this SUSE Security Update use YaST online_update.

Alternatively you can run the command listed for your product:



- SUSE OpenStack Cloud 5:



zypper in -t patch sleclo50sp3-ghostscript-library-12781=1



- SUSE Manager Proxy 2.1:



zypper in -t patch slemap21-ghostscript-library-12781=1



- SUSE Manager 2.1:



zypper in -t patch sleman21-ghostscript-library-12781=1



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Software Development Kit 11-SP4:



zypper in -t patch sdksp4-ghostscript-library-12781=1



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 11-SP4:



zypper in -t patch slessp4-ghostscript-library-12781=1



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 11-SP3-LTSS:



zypper in -t patch slessp3-ghostscript-library-12781=1



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 11-SP2-LTSS:



zypper in -t patch slessp2-ghostscript-library-12781=1



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Point of Sale 11-SP3:



zypper in -t patch sleposp3-ghostscript-library-12781=1



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Debuginfo 11-SP4:



zypper in -t patch dbgsp4-ghostscript-library-12781=1



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Debuginfo 11-SP3:



zypper in -t patch dbgsp3-ghostscript-library-12781=1



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Debuginfo 11-SP2:



zypper in -t patch dbgsp2-ghostscript-library-12781=1



To bring your system up-to-date, use "zypper patch".





Package List:



- SUSE OpenStack Cloud 5 (x86_64):



ghostscript-fonts-other-8.62-32.38.1

ghostscript-fonts-rus-8.62-32.38.1

ghostscript-fonts-std-8.62-32.38.1

ghostscript-library-8.62-32.38.1

ghostscript-omni-8.62-32.38.1

ghostscript-x11-8.62-32.38.1

libgimpprint-4.2.7-32.38.1



- SUSE Manager Proxy 2.1 (x86_64):



ghostscript-fonts-other-8.62-32.38.1

ghostscript-fonts-rus-8.62-32.38.1

ghostscript-fonts-std-8.62-32.38.1

ghostscript-library-8.62-32.38.1

ghostscript-omni-8.62-32.38.1

ghostscript-x11-8.62-32.38.1

libgimpprint-4.2.7-32.38.1



- SUSE Manager 2.1 (s390x x86_64):



ghostscript-fonts-other-8.62-32.38.1

ghostscript-fonts-rus-8.62-32.38.1

ghostscript-fonts-std-8.62-32.38.1

ghostscript-library-8.62-32.38.1

ghostscript-omni-8.62-32.38.1

ghostscript-x11-8.62-32.38.1

libgimpprint-4.2.7-32.38.1



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Software Development Kit 11-SP4 (i586 ia64 ppc64

s390x x86_64):



ghostscript-devel-8.62-32.38.1

ghostscript-ijs-devel-8.62-32.38.1

libgimpprint-devel-4.2.7-32.38.1



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 11-SP4 (i586 ia64 ppc64 s390x x86_64):



ghostscript-fonts-other-8.62-32.38.1

ghostscript-fonts-rus-8.62-32.38.1

ghostscript-fonts-std-8.62-32.38.1

ghostscript-library-8.62-32.38.1

ghostscript-omni-8.62-32.38.1

ghostscript-x11-8.62-32.38.1

libgimpprint-4.2.7-32.38.1



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 11-SP3-LTSS (i586 s390x x86_64):



ghostscript-fonts-other-8.62-32.38.1

ghostscript-fonts-rus-8.62-32.38.1

ghostscript-fonts-std-8.62-32.38.1

ghostscript-library-8.62-32.38.1

ghostscript-omni-8.62-32.38.1

ghostscript-x11-8.62-32.38.1

libgimpprint-4.2.7-32.38.1



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 11-SP2-LTSS (i586 s390x x86_64):



ghostscript-fonts-other-8.62-32.38.1

ghostscript-fonts-rus-8.62-32.38.1

ghostscript-fonts-std-8.62-32.38.1

ghostscript-library-8.62-32.38.1

ghostscript-omni-8.62-32.38.1

ghostscript-x11-8.62-32.38.1

libgimpprint-4.2.7-32.38.1



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Point of Sale 11-SP3 (i586):



ghostscript-fonts-other-8.62-32.38.1

ghostscript-fonts-rus-8.62-32.38.1

ghostscript-fonts-std-8.62-32.38.1

ghostscript-library-8.62-32.38.1

ghostscript-omni-8.62-32.38.1

ghostscript-x11-8.62-32.38.1

libgimpprint-4.2.7-32.38.1



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Debuginfo 11-SP4 (i586 ia64 ppc64 s390x x86_64):



ghostscript-library-debuginfo-8.62-32.38.1

ghostscript-library-debugsource-8.62-32.38.1



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Debuginfo 11-SP3 (i586 s390x x86_64):



ghostscript-library-debuginfo-8.62-32.38.1

ghostscript-library-debugsource-8.62-32.38.1



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Debuginfo 11-SP2 (i586 s390x x86_64):



ghostscript-library-debuginfo-8.62-32.38.1

ghostscript-library-debugsource-8.62-32.38.1





References:



https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2013-5653.html

https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2015-3228.html

https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-7977.html

https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-7979.html

https://bugzilla.suse.com/1001951

https://bugzilla.suse.com/939342



