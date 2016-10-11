Login

Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in ghostscript-library
Name: Mehrere Probleme in ghostscript-library
ID: SUSE-SU-2016:2493-1
Distribution: SUSE
Plattformen: SUSE Linux Enterprise Software Development Kit 11-SP4, SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 11-SP4, SUSE Linux Enterprise Debuginfo 11-SP3, SUSE Linux Enterprise Debuginfo 11-SP4, SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 11-SP2-LTSS, SUSE Manager 2.1, SUSE Linux Enterprise Debuginfo 11-SP2, SUSE OpenStack Cloud 5, SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 11-SP3-LTSS, SUSE Manager Proxy 2.1, SUSE Linux Enterprise Point of Sale 11-SP3
Datum: Di, 11. Oktober 2016, 18:35
Originalnachricht

 
   SUSE Security Update: Security update for ghostscript-library
______________________________________________________________________________

Announcement ID:    SUSE-SU-2016:2493-1
Rating:             important
References:         #1001951 #939342 
Cross-References:   CVE-2013-5653 CVE-2015-3228 CVE-2016-7977
                    CVE-2016-7979
Affected Products:
                    SUSE OpenStack Cloud 5
                    SUSE Manager Proxy 2.1
                    SUSE Manager 2.1
                    SUSE Linux Enterprise Software Development Kit 11-SP4
                    SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 11-SP4
                    SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 11-SP3-LTSS
                    SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 11-SP2-LTSS
                    SUSE Linux Enterprise Point of Sale 11-SP3
                    SUSE Linux Enterprise Debuginfo 11-SP4
                    SUSE Linux Enterprise Debuginfo 11-SP3
                    SUSE Linux Enterprise Debuginfo 11-SP2
______________________________________________________________________________

   An update that fixes four vulnerabilities is now available.

Description:


   This update for ghostscript-library fixes the following issues:

   - Multiple security vulnerabilities have been discovered where
     ghostscript's "-dsafer" flag did not provide sufficient
 protection
     against unintended access to the file system. Thus, a machine that would
     process a specially crafted Postscript file would potentially leak
     sensitive information to an attacker. (CVE-2013-5653, CVE-2016-7977,
     bsc#1001951)

   - Insufficient validation of the type of input in .initialize_dsc_parser
     used to allow remote code execution. (CVE-2016-7979, bsc#1001951)

   - An integer overflow in the gs_heap_alloc_bytes function used to allow
     remote attackers to cause a denial of service (crash) via specially
     crafted Postscript files. (CVE-2015-3228, boo#939342)


Patch Instructions:

   To install this SUSE Security Update use YaST online_update.
   Alternatively you can run the command listed for your product:

   - SUSE OpenStack Cloud 5:

      zypper in -t patch sleclo50sp3-ghostscript-library-12781=1

   - SUSE Manager Proxy 2.1:

      zypper in -t patch slemap21-ghostscript-library-12781=1

   - SUSE Manager 2.1:

      zypper in -t patch sleman21-ghostscript-library-12781=1

   - SUSE Linux Enterprise Software Development Kit 11-SP4:

      zypper in -t patch sdksp4-ghostscript-library-12781=1

   - SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 11-SP4:

      zypper in -t patch slessp4-ghostscript-library-12781=1

   - SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 11-SP3-LTSS:

      zypper in -t patch slessp3-ghostscript-library-12781=1

   - SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 11-SP2-LTSS:

      zypper in -t patch slessp2-ghostscript-library-12781=1

   - SUSE Linux Enterprise Point of Sale 11-SP3:

      zypper in -t patch sleposp3-ghostscript-library-12781=1

   - SUSE Linux Enterprise Debuginfo 11-SP4:

      zypper in -t patch dbgsp4-ghostscript-library-12781=1

   - SUSE Linux Enterprise Debuginfo 11-SP3:

      zypper in -t patch dbgsp3-ghostscript-library-12781=1

   - SUSE Linux Enterprise Debuginfo 11-SP2:

      zypper in -t patch dbgsp2-ghostscript-library-12781=1

   To bring your system up-to-date, use "zypper patch".


Package List:

   - SUSE OpenStack Cloud 5 (x86_64):

      ghostscript-fonts-other-8.62-32.38.1
      ghostscript-fonts-rus-8.62-32.38.1
      ghostscript-fonts-std-8.62-32.38.1
      ghostscript-library-8.62-32.38.1
      ghostscript-omni-8.62-32.38.1
      ghostscript-x11-8.62-32.38.1
      libgimpprint-4.2.7-32.38.1

   - SUSE Manager Proxy 2.1 (x86_64):

      ghostscript-fonts-other-8.62-32.38.1
      ghostscript-fonts-rus-8.62-32.38.1
      ghostscript-fonts-std-8.62-32.38.1
      ghostscript-library-8.62-32.38.1
      ghostscript-omni-8.62-32.38.1
      ghostscript-x11-8.62-32.38.1
      libgimpprint-4.2.7-32.38.1

   - SUSE Manager 2.1 (s390x x86_64):

      ghostscript-fonts-other-8.62-32.38.1
      ghostscript-fonts-rus-8.62-32.38.1
      ghostscript-fonts-std-8.62-32.38.1
      ghostscript-library-8.62-32.38.1
      ghostscript-omni-8.62-32.38.1
      ghostscript-x11-8.62-32.38.1
      libgimpprint-4.2.7-32.38.1

   - SUSE Linux Enterprise Software Development Kit 11-SP4 (i586 ia64 ppc64
 s390x x86_64):

      ghostscript-devel-8.62-32.38.1
      ghostscript-ijs-devel-8.62-32.38.1
      libgimpprint-devel-4.2.7-32.38.1

   - SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 11-SP4 (i586 ia64 ppc64 s390x x86_64):

      ghostscript-fonts-other-8.62-32.38.1
      ghostscript-fonts-rus-8.62-32.38.1
      ghostscript-fonts-std-8.62-32.38.1
      ghostscript-library-8.62-32.38.1
      ghostscript-omni-8.62-32.38.1
      ghostscript-x11-8.62-32.38.1
      libgimpprint-4.2.7-32.38.1

   - SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 11-SP3-LTSS (i586 s390x x86_64):

      ghostscript-fonts-other-8.62-32.38.1
      ghostscript-fonts-rus-8.62-32.38.1
      ghostscript-fonts-std-8.62-32.38.1
      ghostscript-library-8.62-32.38.1
      ghostscript-omni-8.62-32.38.1
      ghostscript-x11-8.62-32.38.1
      libgimpprint-4.2.7-32.38.1

   - SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 11-SP2-LTSS (i586 s390x x86_64):

      ghostscript-fonts-other-8.62-32.38.1
      ghostscript-fonts-rus-8.62-32.38.1
      ghostscript-fonts-std-8.62-32.38.1
      ghostscript-library-8.62-32.38.1
      ghostscript-omni-8.62-32.38.1
      ghostscript-x11-8.62-32.38.1
      libgimpprint-4.2.7-32.38.1

   - SUSE Linux Enterprise Point of Sale 11-SP3 (i586):

      ghostscript-fonts-other-8.62-32.38.1
      ghostscript-fonts-rus-8.62-32.38.1
      ghostscript-fonts-std-8.62-32.38.1
      ghostscript-library-8.62-32.38.1
      ghostscript-omni-8.62-32.38.1
      ghostscript-x11-8.62-32.38.1
      libgimpprint-4.2.7-32.38.1

   - SUSE Linux Enterprise Debuginfo 11-SP4 (i586 ia64 ppc64 s390x x86_64):

      ghostscript-library-debuginfo-8.62-32.38.1
      ghostscript-library-debugsource-8.62-32.38.1

   - SUSE Linux Enterprise Debuginfo 11-SP3 (i586 s390x x86_64):

      ghostscript-library-debuginfo-8.62-32.38.1
      ghostscript-library-debugsource-8.62-32.38.1

   - SUSE Linux Enterprise Debuginfo 11-SP2 (i586 s390x x86_64):

      ghostscript-library-debuginfo-8.62-32.38.1
      ghostscript-library-debugsource-8.62-32.38.1


References:

   https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2013-5653.html
   https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2015-3228.html
   https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-7977.html
   https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-7979.html
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/1001951
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/939342

