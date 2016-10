Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in Xen

openSUSE Security Update: Security update for xen

Announcement ID: openSUSE-SU-2016:2494-1

Rating: important

Affected Products:

openSUSE Leap 42.1

An update that solves 46 vulnerabilities and has 17 fixes

is now available.



Description:



This update for xen fixes the following issues:



These security issues were fixed:

- CVE-2016-7092: The get_page_from_l3e function in arch/x86/mm.c in Xen

allowed local 32-bit PV guest OS administrators to gain host OS

privileges via vectors related to L3 recursive pagetables (bsc#995785)

- CVE-2016-7093: Xen allowed local HVM guest OS administrators to

overwrite hypervisor memory and consequently gain host OS privileges by

leveraging mishandling of instruction pointer truncation during

emulation (bsc#995789)

- CVE-2016-7094: Buffer overflow in Xen allowed local x86 HVM guest OS

administrators on guests running with shadow paging to cause a denial of

service via a pagetable update (bsc#995792)

- CVE-2016-6836: VMWARE VMXNET3 NIC device support was leaging information

leakage. A privileged user inside guest could have used this to leak

host memory bytes to a guest (boo#994761)

- CVE-2016-6888: Integer overflow in packet initialisation in VMXNET3

device driver. A privileged user inside guest could have used this flaw

to crash the Qemu instance resulting in DoS (bsc#994772)

- CVE-2016-6833: Use-after-free issue in the VMWARE VMXNET3 NIC device

support. A privileged user inside guest could have used this issue to

crash the Qemu instance resulting in DoS (boo#994775)

- CVE-2016-6835: Buffer overflow in the VMWARE VMXNET3 NIC device support,

causing an OOB read access (bsc#994625)

- CVE-2016-6834: A infinite loop during packet fragmentation in the VMWARE

VMXNET3 NIC device support allowed privileged user inside guest to crash

the Qemu instance resulting in DoS (bsc#994421)

- CVE-2016-6258: The PV pagetable code in arch/x86/mm.c in Xen allowed

local 32-bit PV guest OS administrators to gain host OS privileges by

leveraging fast-paths for updating pagetable entries (bsc#988675)

- CVE-2016-6259: Xen did not implement Supervisor Mode Access Prevention

(SMAP) whitelisting in 32-bit exception and event delivery, which

allowed local 32-bit PV guest OS kernels to cause a denial of service

(hypervisor and VM crash) by triggering a safety check (bsc#988676)

- CVE-2016-5403: The virtqueue_pop function in hw/virtio/virtio.c in QEMU

allowed local guest OS administrators to cause a denial of service

(memory consumption and QEMU process crash) by submitting requests

without waiting for completion (boo#990923)

- CVE-2016-6351: The esp_do_dma function in hw/scsi/esp.c, when built with

ESP/NCR53C9x controller emulation support, allowed local guest OS

administrators to cause a denial of service (out-of-bounds write and

QEMU process crash) or execute arbitrary code on the host via vectors

involving DMA read into ESP command buffer (bsc#990843)

- CVE-2016-6258: The PV pagetable code in arch/x86/mm.c in Xen allowed

local 32-bit PV guest OS administrators to gain host OS privileges by

leveraging fast-paths for updating pagetable entries (bsc#988675)

- CVE-2016-6259: Xen did not implement Supervisor Mode Access Prevention

(SMAP) whitelisting in 32-bit exception and event delivery, which

allowed local 32-bit PV guest OS kernels to cause a denial of service

(hypervisor and VM crash) by triggering a safety check (bsc#988676)

- CVE-2016-5337: The megasas_ctrl_get_info function in hw/scsi/megasas.c

in QEMU allowed local guest OS administrators to obtain sensitive host

memory information via vectors related to reading device control

information (bsc#983973)

- CVE-2016-5338: The (1) esp_reg_read and (2) esp_reg_write functions in

hw/scsi/esp.c in QEMU allowed local guest OS administrators to cause a

denial of service (QEMU process crash) or execute arbitrary code on the

QEMU host via vectors related to the information transfer buffer

(bsc#983984)

- CVE-2016-5238: The get_cmd function in hw/scsi/esp.c in QEMU allowed

local guest OS administrators to cause a denial of service

(out-of-bounds write and QEMU process crash) via vectors related to

reading from the information transfer buffer in non-DMA mode (bsc#982960)

- CVE-2016-4453: The vmsvga_fifo_run function in hw/display/vmware_vga.c

in QEMU allowed local guest OS administrators to cause a denial of

service (infinite loop and QEMU process crash) via a VGA command

(bsc#982225)

- CVE-2016-4454: The vmsvga_fifo_read_raw function in

hw/display/vmware_vga.c in QEMU allowed local guest OS administrators to

obtain sensitive host memory information or cause a denial of service

(QEMU process crash) by changing FIFO registers and issuing a VGA

command, which triggers an out-of-bounds read (bsc#982224)

- CVE-2016-5126: Heap-based buffer overflow in the iscsi_aio_ioctl

function in block/iscsi.c in QEMU allowed local guest OS users to cause

a denial of service (QEMU process crash) or possibly execute arbitrary

code via a crafted iSCSI asynchronous I/O ioctl call (bsc#982286)

- CVE-2016-5105: The megasas_dcmd_cfg_read function in hw/scsi/megasas.c

in QEMU, when built with MegaRAID SAS 8708EM2 Host Bus Adapter emulation

support, used an uninitialized variable, which allowed local guest

administrators to read host memory via vectors involving a MegaRAID

Firmware Interface (MFI) command (bsc#982024)

- CVE-2016-5106: The megasas_dcmd_set_properties function in

hw/scsi/megasas.c in QEMU, when built with MegaRAID SAS 8708EM2 Host Bus

Adapter emulation support, allowed local guest administrators to cause a

denial of service (out-of-bounds write access) via vectors involving a

MegaRAID Firmware Interface (MFI) command (bsc#982025)

- CVE-2016-5107: The megasas_lookup_frame function in QEMU, when built

with MegaRAID SAS 8708EM2 Host Bus Adapter emulation support, allowed

local guest OS administrators to cause a denial of service

(out-of-bounds read and crash) via unspecified vectors (bsc#982026)

- CVE-2016-4963: The libxl device-handling allowed local guest OS users

with access to the driver domain to cause a denial of service

(management tool confusion) by manipulating information in the backend

directories in xenstore (bsc#979670)

- CVE-2016-4962: The libxl device-handling allowed local OS guest

administrators to cause a denial of service (resource consumption or

management facility confusion) or gain host OS privileges by

manipulating information in guest controlled areas of xenstore

(bsc#979620)

- CVE-2016-4952: Out-of-bounds access issue in pvsci_ring_init_msg/data

routines (bsc#981276)

- CVE-2016-3710: The VGA module improperly performed bounds checking on

banked access to video memory, which allowed local guest OS

administrators to execute arbitrary code on the host by changing access

modes after setting the bank register, aka the "Dark Portal" issue

(bsc#978164)

- CVE-2014-3672: The qemu implementation in libvirt Xen allowed local

guest OS users to cause a denial of service (host disk consumption) by

writing to stdout or stderr (bsc#981264)

- CVE-2016-4441: The get_cmd function in the 53C9X Fast SCSI Controller

(FSC) support did not properly check DMA length, which allowed local

guest OS administrators to cause a denial of service (out-of-bounds

write and QEMU process crash) via unspecified vectors, involving an SCSI

command (bsc#980724)

- CVE-2016-4439: The esp_reg_write function in the 53C9X Fast SCSI

Controller (FSC) support did not properly check command buffer length,

which allowed local guest OS administrators to cause a denial of service

(out-of-bounds write and QEMU process crash) or potentially execute

arbitrary code on the host via unspecified vectors (bsc#980716)

- CVE-2016-3960: Integer overflow in the x86 shadow pagetable code allowed

local guest OS users to cause a denial of service (host crash) or

possibly gain privileges by shadowing a superpage mapping (bsc#974038)

- CVE-2016-3158: The xrstor function did not properly handle writes to the

hardware FSW.ES bit when running on AMD64 processors, which allowed

local guest OS users to obtain sensitive register content information

from another guest by leveraging pending exception and mask bits

(bsc#973188)

- CVE-2016-3159: The fpu_fxrstor function in arch/x86/i387.c did not

properly handle writes to the hardware FSW.ES bit when running on AMD64

processors, which allowed local guest OS users to obtain sensitive

register content information from another guest by leveraging pending

exception and mask bits (bsc#973188)

- CVE-2016-4037: The ehci_advance_state function in hw/usb/hcd-ehci.c

allowed local guest OS administrators to cause a denial of service

(infinite loop and CPU consumption) via a circular split isochronous

transfer descriptor (siTD) list (bsc#976111)

- CVE-2016-4020: The patch_instruction function did not initialize the

imm32 variable, which allowed local guest OS administrators to obtain

sensitive information from host stack memory by accessing the Task

Priority Register (TPR) (bsc#975907)

- CVE-2016-4001: Buffer overflow in the stellaris_enet_receive function,

when the Stellaris ethernet controller is configured to accept large

packets, allowed remote attackers to cause a denial of service (QEMU

crash) via a large packet (bsc#975130)

- CVE-2016-4002: Buffer overflow in the mipsnet_receive function, when the

guest NIC is configured to accept large packets, allowed remote

attackers to cause a denial of service (memory corruption and QEMU

crash) or possibly execute arbitrary code via a packet larger than 1514

bytes (bsc#975138)

- CVE-2016-4480: The guest_walk_tables function in

arch/x86/mm/guest_walk.c in Xen did not properly handle the Page Size

(PS) page table entry bit at the L4 and L3 page table levels, which

might have allowed local guest OS users to gain privileges via a crafted

mapping of memory (bsc#978295)



These non-security issues were fixed:

- boo#991934: xen hypervisor crash in csched_acct

- boo#992224: During boot of Xen Hypervisor, Failed to get contiguous

memory for DMA from Xen

- boo#955104: Virsh reports error "one or more references were leaked

after disconnect from hypervisor" when "virsh save" failed due

to "no

response from client after 6 keepalive messages"

- boo#959552: Migration of HVM guest leads into libvirt segmentation fault

- boo#993665: Migration of xen guests finishes in: One or more references

were leaked after disconnect from the hypervisor

- boo#959330: Guest migrations using virsh results in error "Internal

error: received hangup / error event on socket"

- boo#990500: VM virsh migration fails with keepalive error:

":virKeepAliveTimerInternal:143 : No response from client"

- boo#953518: Unplug also SCSI disks in qemu-xen-traditional for upstream

unplug protocol

- boo#953518: xen_platform: unplug also SCSI disks in qemu-xen

- boo#971949: Support (by ignoring) xl migrate --live. xl migrations are

always live

- boo#970135: New virtualization project clock test randomly fails on Xen

- boo#990970: Add PMU support for Intel E7-8867 v4 (fam=6, model=79)

- boo#985503: vif-route broken

- boo#961100: Migrate a fv guest from sles12 to sles12sp1 fails remove

patch because it can not fix the bug

- boo#978413: PV guest upgrade from sles11sp4 to sles12sp2 alpha3 failed

on sles11sp4 xen host.

- boo#986586: Out of memory (oom) during boot on "modprobe xenblk"

(non

xen kernel) init.50-hvm-xen_conf

- boo#900418: Dump cannot be performed on SLES12 XEN

- boo#953339, boo#953362, boo#953518, boo#984981: Implement SUSE specific

unplug protocol for emulated PCI devices in PVonHVM guests to

qemu-xen-upstream

- boo#954872: script block-dmmd not working as expected - libxl: error:

libxl_dm.c (Additional fixes) block-dmmd

- boo#982695: xen-4.5.2 qemu fails to boot HVM guest from xvda

- boo#958848: HVM guest crash at /usr/src/packages/BUILD/

xen-4.4.2-testing/obj/default/balloon/balloon.c:407

- boo#949889: Fail to install 32-bit paravirt VM under SLES12SP1Beta3 XEN

- boo#954872: script block-dmmd not working as expected - libxl: error:

libxl_dm.c (another modification) block-dmmd

- boo#961600: Poor performance when Xen HVM domU configured with max

memory greater than current memory

- boo#963161: Windows VM getting stuck during load while a VF is assigned

to it after upgrading to latest maintenance updates

- boo#976058: Xen error running simple HVM guest (Post Alpha 2 xen+qemu)

- boo#961100: Migrate a fv guest from sles12 to sles12sp1 on xen fails for

"Domain is not running on destination host".

qemu-ignore-kvm-tpr-opt-on-migration.patch

- boo#973631: AWS EC2 kdump issue

- boo#964427: Discarding device blocks: failed - Input/output error





Patch Instructions:



To install this openSUSE Security Update use YaST online_update.

Alternatively you can run the command listed for your product:



- openSUSE Leap 42.1:



zypper in -t patch openSUSE-2016-1170=1



To bring your system up-to-date, use "zypper patch".





Package List:



- openSUSE Leap 42.1 (i586 x86_64):



xen-debugsource-4.5.3_10-15.2

xen-devel-4.5.3_10-15.2

xen-libs-4.5.3_10-15.2

xen-libs-debuginfo-4.5.3_10-15.2

xen-tools-domU-4.5.3_10-15.2

xen-tools-domU-debuginfo-4.5.3_10-15.2



- openSUSE Leap 42.1 (x86_64):



xen-4.5.3_10-15.2

xen-doc-html-4.5.3_10-15.2

xen-kmp-default-4.5.3_10_k4.1.31_30-15.2

xen-kmp-default-debuginfo-4.5.3_10_k4.1.31_30-15.2

xen-libs-32bit-4.5.3_10-15.2

xen-libs-debuginfo-32bit-4.5.3_10-15.2

xen-tools-4.5.3_10-15.2

xen-tools-debuginfo-4.5.3_10-15.2





