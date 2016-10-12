Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in Xen

|
openSUSE Security Update: Security update for xen
______________________________________________________________________________
Announcement ID: openSUSE-SU-2016:2494-1
Rating: important
References: #900418 #949889 #953339 #953362 #953518 #954872
#955104 #958848 #959330 #959552 #961100 #961600
#963161 #964427 #970135 #971949 #973188 #973631
#974038 #975130 #975138 #975907 #976058 #976111
#978164 #978295 #978413 #979620 #979670 #980716
#980724 #981264 #981276 #982024 #982025 #982026
#982224 #982225 #982286 #982695 #982960 #983973
#983984 #984981 #985503 #986586 #988675 #988676
#990500 #990843 #990923 #990970 #991934 #992224
#993665 #994421 #994625 #994761 #994772 #994775
#995785 #995789 #995792
Cross-References: CVE-2014-3615 CVE-2014-3672 CVE-2015-7512
CVE-2015-8504 CVE-2015-8558 CVE-2015-8568
CVE-2015-8613 CVE-2015-8743 CVE-2016-1714
CVE-2016-1981 CVE-2016-3158 CVE-2016-3159
CVE-2016-3710 CVE-2016-3712 CVE-2016-3960
CVE-2016-4001 CVE-2016-4002 CVE-2016-4020
CVE-2016-4037 CVE-2016-4439 CVE-2016-4441
CVE-2016-4453 CVE-2016-4454 CVE-2016-4480
CVE-2016-4952 CVE-2016-4962 CVE-2016-4963
CVE-2016-5105 CVE-2016-5106 CVE-2016-5107
CVE-2016-5126 CVE-2016-5238 CVE-2016-5337
CVE-2016-5338 CVE-2016-5403 CVE-2016-6258
CVE-2016-6259 CVE-2016-6351 CVE-2016-6833
CVE-2016-6834 CVE-2016-6835 CVE-2016-6836
CVE-2016-6888 CVE-2016-7092 CVE-2016-7093
CVE-2016-7094
Affected Products:
openSUSE Leap 42.1
______________________________________________________________________________
An update that solves 46 vulnerabilities and has 17 fixes
is now available.
Description:
This update for xen fixes the following issues:
These security issues were fixed:
- CVE-2016-7092: The get_page_from_l3e function in arch/x86/mm.c in Xen
allowed local 32-bit PV guest OS administrators to gain host OS
privileges via vectors related to L3 recursive pagetables (bsc#995785)
- CVE-2016-7093: Xen allowed local HVM guest OS administrators to
overwrite hypervisor memory and consequently gain host OS privileges by
leveraging mishandling of instruction pointer truncation during
emulation (bsc#995789)
- CVE-2016-7094: Buffer overflow in Xen allowed local x86 HVM guest OS
administrators on guests running with shadow paging to cause a denial of
service via a pagetable update (bsc#995792)
- CVE-2016-6836: VMWARE VMXNET3 NIC device support was leaging information
leakage. A privileged user inside guest could have used this to leak
host memory bytes to a guest (boo#994761)
- CVE-2016-6888: Integer overflow in packet initialisation in VMXNET3
device driver. A privileged user inside guest could have used this flaw
to crash the Qemu instance resulting in DoS (bsc#994772)
- CVE-2016-6833: Use-after-free issue in the VMWARE VMXNET3 NIC device
support. A privileged user inside guest could have used this issue to
crash the Qemu instance resulting in DoS (boo#994775)
- CVE-2016-6835: Buffer overflow in the VMWARE VMXNET3 NIC device support,
causing an OOB read access (bsc#994625)
- CVE-2016-6834: A infinite loop during packet fragmentation in the VMWARE
VMXNET3 NIC device support allowed privileged user inside guest to crash
the Qemu instance resulting in DoS (bsc#994421)
- CVE-2016-6258: The PV pagetable code in arch/x86/mm.c in Xen allowed
local 32-bit PV guest OS administrators to gain host OS privileges by
leveraging fast-paths for updating pagetable entries (bsc#988675)
- CVE-2016-6259: Xen did not implement Supervisor Mode Access Prevention
(SMAP) whitelisting in 32-bit exception and event delivery, which
allowed local 32-bit PV guest OS kernels to cause a denial of service
(hypervisor and VM crash) by triggering a safety check (bsc#988676)
- CVE-2016-5403: The virtqueue_pop function in hw/virtio/virtio.c in QEMU
allowed local guest OS administrators to cause a denial of service
(memory consumption and QEMU process crash) by submitting requests
without waiting for completion (boo#990923)
- CVE-2016-6351: The esp_do_dma function in hw/scsi/esp.c, when built with
ESP/NCR53C9x controller emulation support, allowed local guest OS
administrators to cause a denial of service (out-of-bounds write and
QEMU process crash) or execute arbitrary code on the host via vectors
involving DMA read into ESP command buffer (bsc#990843)
- CVE-2016-6258: The PV pagetable code in arch/x86/mm.c in Xen allowed
local 32-bit PV guest OS administrators to gain host OS privileges by
leveraging fast-paths for updating pagetable entries (bsc#988675)
- CVE-2016-6259: Xen did not implement Supervisor Mode Access Prevention
(SMAP) whitelisting in 32-bit exception and event delivery, which
allowed local 32-bit PV guest OS kernels to cause a denial of service
(hypervisor and VM crash) by triggering a safety check (bsc#988676)
- CVE-2016-5337: The megasas_ctrl_get_info function in hw/scsi/megasas.c
in QEMU allowed local guest OS administrators to obtain sensitive host
memory information via vectors related to reading device control
information (bsc#983973)
- CVE-2016-5338: The (1) esp_reg_read and (2) esp_reg_write functions in
hw/scsi/esp.c in QEMU allowed local guest OS administrators to cause a
denial of service (QEMU process crash) or execute arbitrary code on the
QEMU host via vectors related to the information transfer buffer
(bsc#983984)
- CVE-2016-5238: The get_cmd function in hw/scsi/esp.c in QEMU allowed
local guest OS administrators to cause a denial of service
(out-of-bounds write and QEMU process crash) via vectors related to
reading from the information transfer buffer in non-DMA mode (bsc#982960)
- CVE-2016-4453: The vmsvga_fifo_run function in hw/display/vmware_vga.c
in QEMU allowed local guest OS administrators to cause a denial of
service (infinite loop and QEMU process crash) via a VGA command
(bsc#982225)
- CVE-2016-4454: The vmsvga_fifo_read_raw function in
hw/display/vmware_vga.c in QEMU allowed local guest OS administrators to
obtain sensitive host memory information or cause a denial of service
(QEMU process crash) by changing FIFO registers and issuing a VGA
command, which triggers an out-of-bounds read (bsc#982224)
- CVE-2016-5126: Heap-based buffer overflow in the iscsi_aio_ioctl
function in block/iscsi.c in QEMU allowed local guest OS users to cause
a denial of service (QEMU process crash) or possibly execute arbitrary
code via a crafted iSCSI asynchronous I/O ioctl call (bsc#982286)
- CVE-2016-5105: The megasas_dcmd_cfg_read function in hw/scsi/megasas.c
in QEMU, when built with MegaRAID SAS 8708EM2 Host Bus Adapter emulation
support, used an uninitialized variable, which allowed local guest
administrators to read host memory via vectors involving a MegaRAID
Firmware Interface (MFI) command (bsc#982024)
- CVE-2016-5106: The megasas_dcmd_set_properties function in
hw/scsi/megasas.c in QEMU, when built with MegaRAID SAS 8708EM2 Host Bus
Adapter emulation support, allowed local guest administrators to cause a
denial of service (out-of-bounds write access) via vectors involving a
MegaRAID Firmware Interface (MFI) command (bsc#982025)
- CVE-2016-5107: The megasas_lookup_frame function in QEMU, when built
with MegaRAID SAS 8708EM2 Host Bus Adapter emulation support, allowed
local guest OS administrators to cause a denial of service
(out-of-bounds read and crash) via unspecified vectors (bsc#982026)
- CVE-2016-4963: The libxl device-handling allowed local guest OS users
with access to the driver domain to cause a denial of service
(management tool confusion) by manipulating information in the backend
directories in xenstore (bsc#979670)
- CVE-2016-4962: The libxl device-handling allowed local OS guest
administrators to cause a denial of service (resource consumption or
management facility confusion) or gain host OS privileges by
manipulating information in guest controlled areas of xenstore
(bsc#979620)
- CVE-2016-4952: Out-of-bounds access issue in pvsci_ring_init_msg/data
routines (bsc#981276)
- CVE-2016-3710: The VGA module improperly performed bounds checking on
banked access to video memory, which allowed local guest OS
administrators to execute arbitrary code on the host by changing access
modes after setting the bank register, aka the "Dark Portal" issue
(bsc#978164)
- CVE-2014-3672: The qemu implementation in libvirt Xen allowed local
guest OS users to cause a denial of service (host disk consumption) by
writing to stdout or stderr (bsc#981264)
- CVE-2016-4441: The get_cmd function in the 53C9X Fast SCSI Controller
(FSC) support did not properly check DMA length, which allowed local
guest OS administrators to cause a denial of service (out-of-bounds
write and QEMU process crash) via unspecified vectors, involving an SCSI
command (bsc#980724)
- CVE-2016-4439: The esp_reg_write function in the 53C9X Fast SCSI
Controller (FSC) support did not properly check command buffer length,
which allowed local guest OS administrators to cause a denial of service
(out-of-bounds write and QEMU process crash) or potentially execute
arbitrary code on the host via unspecified vectors (bsc#980716)
- CVE-2016-3960: Integer overflow in the x86 shadow pagetable code allowed
local guest OS users to cause a denial of service (host crash) or
possibly gain privileges by shadowing a superpage mapping (bsc#974038)
- CVE-2016-3158: The xrstor function did not properly handle writes to the
hardware FSW.ES bit when running on AMD64 processors, which allowed
local guest OS users to obtain sensitive register content information
from another guest by leveraging pending exception and mask bits
(bsc#973188)
- CVE-2016-3159: The fpu_fxrstor function in arch/x86/i387.c did not
properly handle writes to the hardware FSW.ES bit when running on AMD64
processors, which allowed local guest OS users to obtain sensitive
register content information from another guest by leveraging pending
exception and mask bits (bsc#973188)
- CVE-2016-4037: The ehci_advance_state function in hw/usb/hcd-ehci.c
allowed local guest OS administrators to cause a denial of service
(infinite loop and CPU consumption) via a circular split isochronous
transfer descriptor (siTD) list (bsc#976111)
- CVE-2016-4020: The patch_instruction function did not initialize the
imm32 variable, which allowed local guest OS administrators to obtain
sensitive information from host stack memory by accessing the Task
Priority Register (TPR) (bsc#975907)
- CVE-2016-4001: Buffer overflow in the stellaris_enet_receive function,
when the Stellaris ethernet controller is configured to accept large
packets, allowed remote attackers to cause a denial of service (QEMU
crash) via a large packet (bsc#975130)
- CVE-2016-4002: Buffer overflow in the mipsnet_receive function, when the
guest NIC is configured to accept large packets, allowed remote
attackers to cause a denial of service (memory corruption and QEMU
crash) or possibly execute arbitrary code via a packet larger than 1514
bytes (bsc#975138)
- CVE-2016-4480: The guest_walk_tables function in
arch/x86/mm/guest_walk.c in Xen did not properly handle the Page Size
(PS) page table entry bit at the L4 and L3 page table levels, which
might have allowed local guest OS users to gain privileges via a crafted
mapping of memory (bsc#978295)
These non-security issues were fixed:
- boo#991934: xen hypervisor crash in csched_acct
- boo#992224: During boot of Xen Hypervisor, Failed to get contiguous
memory for DMA from Xen
- boo#955104: Virsh reports error "one or more references were leaked
after disconnect from hypervisor" when "virsh save" failed due
to "no
response from client after 6 keepalive messages"
- boo#959552: Migration of HVM guest leads into libvirt segmentation fault
- boo#993665: Migration of xen guests finishes in: One or more references
were leaked after disconnect from the hypervisor
- boo#959330: Guest migrations using virsh results in error "Internal
error: received hangup / error event on socket"
- boo#990500: VM virsh migration fails with keepalive error:
":virKeepAliveTimerInternal:143 : No response from client"
- boo#953518: Unplug also SCSI disks in qemu-xen-traditional for upstream
unplug protocol
- boo#953518: xen_platform: unplug also SCSI disks in qemu-xen
- boo#971949: Support (by ignoring) xl migrate --live. xl migrations are
always live
- boo#970135: New virtualization project clock test randomly fails on Xen
- boo#990970: Add PMU support for Intel E7-8867 v4 (fam=6, model=79)
- boo#985503: vif-route broken
- boo#961100: Migrate a fv guest from sles12 to sles12sp1 fails remove
patch because it can not fix the bug
- boo#978413: PV guest upgrade from sles11sp4 to sles12sp2 alpha3 failed
on sles11sp4 xen host.
- boo#986586: Out of memory (oom) during boot on "modprobe xenblk"
(non
xen kernel) init.50-hvm-xen_conf
- boo#900418: Dump cannot be performed on SLES12 XEN
- boo#953339, boo#953362, boo#953518, boo#984981: Implement SUSE specific
unplug protocol for emulated PCI devices in PVonHVM guests to
qemu-xen-upstream
- boo#954872: script block-dmmd not working as expected - libxl: error:
libxl_dm.c (Additional fixes) block-dmmd
- boo#982695: xen-4.5.2 qemu fails to boot HVM guest from xvda
- boo#958848: HVM guest crash at /usr/src/packages/BUILD/
xen-4.4.2-testing/obj/default/balloon/balloon.c:407
- boo#949889: Fail to install 32-bit paravirt VM under SLES12SP1Beta3 XEN
- boo#954872: script block-dmmd not working as expected - libxl: error:
libxl_dm.c (another modification) block-dmmd
- boo#961600: Poor performance when Xen HVM domU configured with max
memory greater than current memory
- boo#963161: Windows VM getting stuck during load while a VF is assigned
to it after upgrading to latest maintenance updates
- boo#976058: Xen error running simple HVM guest (Post Alpha 2 xen+qemu)
- boo#961100: Migrate a fv guest from sles12 to sles12sp1 on xen fails for
"Domain is not running on destination host".
qemu-ignore-kvm-tpr-opt-on-migration.patch
- boo#973631: AWS EC2 kdump issue
- boo#964427: Discarding device blocks: failed - Input/output error
Patch Instructions:
To install this openSUSE Security Update use YaST online_update.
Alternatively you can run the command listed for your product:
- openSUSE Leap 42.1:
zypper in -t patch openSUSE-2016-1170=1
To bring your system up-to-date, use "zypper patch".
Package List:
- openSUSE Leap 42.1 (i586 x86_64):
xen-debugsource-4.5.3_10-15.2
xen-devel-4.5.3_10-15.2
xen-libs-4.5.3_10-15.2
xen-libs-debuginfo-4.5.3_10-15.2
xen-tools-domU-4.5.3_10-15.2
xen-tools-domU-debuginfo-4.5.3_10-15.2
- openSUSE Leap 42.1 (x86_64):
xen-4.5.3_10-15.2
xen-doc-html-4.5.3_10-15.2
xen-kmp-default-4.5.3_10_k4.1.31_30-15.2
xen-kmp-default-debuginfo-4.5.3_10_k4.1.31_30-15.2
xen-libs-32bit-4.5.3_10-15.2
xen-libs-debuginfo-32bit-4.5.3_10-15.2
xen-tools-4.5.3_10-15.2
xen-tools-debuginfo-4.5.3_10-15.2
References:
https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2014-3615.html
https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2014-3672.html
https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2015-7512.html
https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2015-8504.html
https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2015-8558.html
https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2015-8568.html
https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2015-8613.html
https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2015-8743.html
https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-1714.html
https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-1981.html
https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-3158.html
https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-3159.html
https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-3710.html
https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-3712.html
https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-3960.html
https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-4001.html
https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-4002.html
https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-4020.html
https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-4037.html
https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-4439.html
https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-4441.html
https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-4453.html
https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-4454.html
https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-4480.html
https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-4952.html
https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-4962.html
https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-4963.html
https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-5105.html
https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-5106.html
https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-5107.html
https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-5126.html
https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-5238.html
https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-5337.html
https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-5338.html
https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-5403.html
https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-6258.html
https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-6259.html
https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-6351.html
https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-6833.html
https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-6834.html
https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-6835.html
https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-6836.html
https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-6888.html
https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-7092.html
https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-7093.html
https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-7094.html
https://bugzilla.suse.com/900418
https://bugzilla.suse.com/949889
https://bugzilla.suse.com/953339
https://bugzilla.suse.com/953362
https://bugzilla.suse.com/953518
https://bugzilla.suse.com/954872
https://bugzilla.suse.com/955104
https://bugzilla.suse.com/958848
https://bugzilla.suse.com/959330
https://bugzilla.suse.com/959552
https://bugzilla.suse.com/961100
https://bugzilla.suse.com/961600
https://bugzilla.suse.com/963161
https://bugzilla.suse.com/964427
https://bugzilla.suse.com/970135
https://bugzilla.suse.com/971949
https://bugzilla.suse.com/973188
https://bugzilla.suse.com/973631
https://bugzilla.suse.com/974038
https://bugzilla.suse.com/975130
https://bugzilla.suse.com/975138
https://bugzilla.suse.com/975907
https://bugzilla.suse.com/976058
https://bugzilla.suse.com/976111
https://bugzilla.suse.com/978164
https://bugzilla.suse.com/978295
https://bugzilla.suse.com/978413
https://bugzilla.suse.com/979620
https://bugzilla.suse.com/979670
https://bugzilla.suse.com/980716
https://bugzilla.suse.com/980724
https://bugzilla.suse.com/981264
https://bugzilla.suse.com/981276
https://bugzilla.suse.com/982024
https://bugzilla.suse.com/982025
https://bugzilla.suse.com/982026
https://bugzilla.suse.com/982224
https://bugzilla.suse.com/982225
https://bugzilla.suse.com/982286
https://bugzilla.suse.com/982695
https://bugzilla.suse.com/982960
https://bugzilla.suse.com/983973
https://bugzilla.suse.com/983984
https://bugzilla.suse.com/984981
https://bugzilla.suse.com/985503
https://bugzilla.suse.com/986586
https://bugzilla.suse.com/988675
https://bugzilla.suse.com/988676
https://bugzilla.suse.com/990500
https://bugzilla.suse.com/990843
https://bugzilla.suse.com/990923
https://bugzilla.suse.com/990970
https://bugzilla.suse.com/991934
https://bugzilla.suse.com/992224
https://bugzilla.suse.com/993665
https://bugzilla.suse.com/994421
https://bugzilla.suse.com/994625
https://bugzilla.suse.com/994761
https://bugzilla.suse.com/994772
https://bugzilla.suse.com/994775
https://bugzilla.suse.com/995785
https://bugzilla.suse.com/995789
https://bugzilla.suse.com/995792
--
To unsubscribe, e-mail: opensuse-security-announce+unsubscribe@opensuse.org
For additional commands, e-mail: opensuse-security-announce+help@opensuse.org