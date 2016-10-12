|
Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in node.js
|Name:
|Mehrere Probleme in node.js
|ID:
|openSUSE-SU-2016:2496-1
|Distribution:
|SUSE
|Plattformen:
|SUSE openSUSE 13.2, SUSE openSUSE Leap 42.1
|Datum:
|Mi, 12. Oktober 2016, 07:33
|Referenzen:
|http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-7052
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-6304
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-2178
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-5325
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-1669
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-6306
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-2183
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-7099
|
Originalnachricht
|
openSUSE Security Update: Security update for nodejs
______________________________________________________________________________
Announcement ID: openSUSE-SU-2016:2496-1
Rating: important
References: #1001652 #985201
Cross-References: CVE-2016-1669 CVE-2016-2178 CVE-2016-2183
CVE-2016-5325 CVE-2016-6304 CVE-2016-6306
CVE-2016-7052 CVE-2016-7099
Affected Products:
openSUSE Leap 42.1
openSUSE 13.2
______________________________________________________________________________
An update that fixes 8 vulnerabilities is now available.
Description:
This update brings the new upstream nodejs LTS version 4.6.0, fixing bugs
and security issues:
* Nodejs embedded openssl version update
+ upgrade to 1.0.2j (CVE-2016-6304, CVE-2016-2183, CVE-2016-2178,
CVE-2016-6306, CVE-2016-7052)
+ remove support for dynamic 3rd party engine modules
* http: Properly validate for allowable characters in input user data.
This introduces a new case where throw may occur when configuring HTTP
responses, users should already be adopting try/catch here.
(CVE-2016-5325, bsc#985201)
* tls: properly validate wildcard certificates (CVE-2016-7099, bsc#1001652)
* buffer: Zero-fill excess bytes in new Buffer objects created with
Buffer.concat()
Patch Instructions:
To install this openSUSE Security Update use YaST online_update.
Alternatively you can run the command listed for your product:
- openSUSE Leap 42.1:
zypper in -t patch openSUSE-2016-1172=1
- openSUSE 13.2:
zypper in -t patch openSUSE-2016-1172=1
To bring your system up-to-date, use "zypper patch".
Package List:
- openSUSE Leap 42.1 (i586 x86_64):
nodejs-4.6.0-33.1
nodejs-debuginfo-4.6.0-33.1
nodejs-debugsource-4.6.0-33.1
nodejs-devel-4.6.0-33.1
npm-4.6.0-33.1
- openSUSE Leap 42.1 (noarch):
nodejs-docs-4.6.0-33.1
- openSUSE 13.2 (i586 x86_64):
nodejs-4.6.0-24.2
nodejs-debuginfo-4.6.0-24.2
nodejs-debugsource-4.6.0-24.2
nodejs-devel-4.6.0-24.2
- openSUSE 13.2 (noarch):
nodejs-doc-4.6.0-24.2
References:
https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-1669.html
https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-2178.html
https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-2183.html
https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-5325.html
https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-6304.html
https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-6306.html
https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-7052.html
https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-7099.html
https://bugzilla.suse.com/1001652
https://bugzilla.suse.com/985201
--
|
|