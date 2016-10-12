Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in node.js

Login

Originalnachricht

 
   openSUSE Security Update: Security update for nodejs
______________________________________________________________________________

Announcement ID:    openSUSE-SU-2016:2496-1
Rating:             important
References:         #1001652 #985201 
Cross-References:   CVE-2016-1669 CVE-2016-2178 CVE-2016-2183
                    CVE-2016-5325 CVE-2016-6304 CVE-2016-6306
                    CVE-2016-7052 CVE-2016-7099
Affected Products:
                    openSUSE Leap 42.1
                    openSUSE 13.2
______________________________________________________________________________

   An update that fixes 8 vulnerabilities is now available.

Description:

   This update brings the new upstream nodejs LTS version 4.6.0, fixing bugs
   and security issues:

   * Nodejs embedded openssl version update
       + upgrade to 1.0.2j (CVE-2016-6304, CVE-2016-2183, CVE-2016-2178,
         CVE-2016-6306, CVE-2016-7052)
       + remove support for dynamic 3rd party engine modules
   * http: Properly validate for allowable characters in input user data.
     This introduces a new case where throw may occur when configuring HTTP
     responses, users should already be adopting try/catch here.
     (CVE-2016-5325, bsc#985201)
   * tls: properly validate wildcard certificates (CVE-2016-7099, bsc#1001652)
   * buffer: Zero-fill excess bytes in new Buffer objects created with
     Buffer.concat()


Patch Instructions:

   To install this openSUSE Security Update use YaST online_update.
   Alternatively you can run the command listed for your product:

   - openSUSE Leap 42.1:

      zypper in -t patch openSUSE-2016-1172=1

   - openSUSE 13.2:

      zypper in -t patch openSUSE-2016-1172=1

   To bring your system up-to-date, use "zypper patch".


Package List:

   - openSUSE Leap 42.1 (i586 x86_64):

      nodejs-4.6.0-33.1
      nodejs-debuginfo-4.6.0-33.1
      nodejs-debugsource-4.6.0-33.1
      nodejs-devel-4.6.0-33.1
      npm-4.6.0-33.1

   - openSUSE Leap 42.1 (noarch):

      nodejs-docs-4.6.0-33.1

   - openSUSE 13.2 (i586 x86_64):

      nodejs-4.6.0-24.2
      nodejs-debuginfo-4.6.0-24.2
      nodejs-debugsource-4.6.0-24.2
      nodejs-devel-4.6.0-24.2

   - openSUSE 13.2 (noarch):

      nodejs-doc-4.6.0-24.2


References:

   https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-1669.html
   https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-2178.html
   https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-2183.html
   https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-5325.html
   https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-6304.html
   https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-6306.html
   https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-7052.html
   https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-7099.html
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/1001652
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/985201

