Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in BIND

- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -

Gentoo Linux Security Advisory GLSA 201610-07

- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -

https://security.gentoo.org/

- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -



Severity: Normal

Title: BIND: Multiple vulnerabilities

Date: October 11, 2016

Bugs: #572414, #576902, #588652, #589132, #595340

ID: 201610-07



- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -



Synopsis

========



Multiple vulnerabilities have been found in BIND, the worst of which

could cause a Denial of Service condition.



Background

==========



BIND (Berkeley Internet Name Domain) is a Name Server.



Affected packages

=================



-------------------------------------------------------------------

Package / Vulnerable / Unaffected

-------------------------------------------------------------------

1 net-dns/bind < 9.10.4_p3 >= 9.10.4_p3



Description

===========



Multiple vulnerabilities have been discovered in BIND. Please review

the CVE identifiers referenced below for details.



Impact

======



A remote attacker could cause a Denial of Service condition through

multiple attack vectors.



Workaround

==========



There is no known workaround at this time.



Resolution

==========



All BIND users should upgrade to the latest version:



# emerge --sync

# emerge --ask --oneshot --verbose ">=net-dns/bind-9.10.4_p3"



References

==========



[ 1 ] CVE-2015-8704

http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2015-8704

[ 2 ] CVE-2015-8705

http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2015-8705

[ 3 ] CVE-2016-1285

http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-1285

[ 4 ] CVE-2016-1286

http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-1286

[ 5 ] CVE-2016-2088

http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-2088

[ 6 ] CVE-2016-2775

http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-2775

[ 7 ] CVE-2016-2776

http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-2776

[ 8 ] CVE-2016-6170

http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-6170



Availability

============



This GLSA and any updates to it are available for viewing at

the Gentoo Security Website:



https://security.gentoo.org/glsa/201610-07



Concerns?

=========



Security is a primary focus of Gentoo Linux and ensuring the

confidentiality and security of our users' machines is of utmost

importance to us. Any security concerns should be addressed to

security@gentoo.org or alternatively, you may file a bug at

https://bugs.gentoo.org.



License

=======



Copyright 2016 Gentoo Foundation, Inc; referenced text

belongs to its owner(s).



The contents of this document are licensed under the

Creative Commons - Attribution / Share Alike license.



http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.5





