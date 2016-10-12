|
Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in BIND
|Mehrere Probleme in BIND
|201610-07
|Gentoo
|Keine Angabe
|Mi, 12. Oktober 2016, 07:36
|http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-2775
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-6170
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-1285
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2015-8704
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2015-8705
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-1286
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-2088
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-2776
Gentoo Linux Security Advisory GLSA 201610-07
https://security.gentoo.org/
Severity: Normal
Title: BIND: Multiple vulnerabilities
Date: October 11, 2016
Bugs: #572414, #576902, #588652, #589132, #595340
ID: 201610-07
Synopsis
Multiple vulnerabilities have been found in BIND, the worst of which
could cause a Denial of Service condition.
Background
BIND (Berkeley Internet Name Domain) is a Name Server.
Affected packages
1 net-dns/bind < 9.10.4_p3 >= 9.10.4_p3
Description
Multiple vulnerabilities have been discovered in BIND. Please review
the CVE identifiers referenced below for details.
Impact
A remote attacker could cause a Denial of Service condition through
multiple attack vectors.
Workaround
There is no known workaround at this time.
Resolution
All BIND users should upgrade to the latest version:
# emerge --sync
# emerge --ask --oneshot --verbose ">=net-dns/bind-9.10.4_p3"
References
[ 1 ] CVE-2015-8704
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2015-8704
[ 2 ] CVE-2015-8705
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2015-8705
[ 3 ] CVE-2016-1285
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-1285
[ 4 ] CVE-2016-1286
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-1286
[ 5 ] CVE-2016-2088
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-2088
[ 6 ] CVE-2016-2775
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-2775
[ 7 ] CVE-2016-2776
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-2776
[ 8 ] CVE-2016-6170
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-6170
Availability
This GLSA and any updates to it are available for viewing at
the Gentoo Security Website:
the Gentoo Security Website:
https://security.gentoo.org/glsa/201610-07
Concerns?
Security is a primary focus of Gentoo Linux and ensuring the
confidentiality and security of our users' machines is of utmost
importance to us. Any security concerns should be addressed to
security@gentoo.org or alternatively, you may file a bug at
https://bugs.gentoo.org.
License
Copyright 2016 Gentoo Foundation, Inc; referenced text
belongs to its owner(s).
The contents of this document are licensed under the
Creative Commons - Attribution / Share Alike license.
http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.5
