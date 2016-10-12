|
Sicherheit: Ausführen beliebiger Kommandos in KDE-PIM
|Ausführen beliebiger Kommandos in KDE-PIM
|USN-3100-1
|Ubuntu
|Ubuntu 12.04 LTS
|Mi, 12. Oktober 2016, 16:38
|http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-7966
Originalnachricht
==========================================================================
Ubuntu Security Notice USN-3100-1
October 12, 2016
kdepimlibs vulnerability
==========================================================================
A security issue affects these releases of Ubuntu and its derivatives:
- Ubuntu 12.04 LTS
Summary:
KMail could be made to run HTML if it opened a specially crafted email.
Software Description:
- kdepimlibs: the KDE PIM libraries
Details:
Roland Tapken discovered that the KDE-PIM Libraries incorrectly filtered
URLs. A remote attacker could use this issue to perform an HTML injection
attack in the KMail plain text viewer.
Update instructions:
The problem can be corrected by updating your system to the following
package versions:
Ubuntu 12.04 LTS:
libkpimutils4 4:4.8.5-0ubuntu0.3
After a standard system update you need to restart KMail to make all the
necessary changes.
References:
http://www.ubuntu.com/usn/usn-3100-1
CVE-2016-7966
Package Information:
https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/kdepimlibs/4:4.8.5-0ubuntu0.3
