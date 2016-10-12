Login

Sicherheit: Ausführen beliebiger Kommandos in KDE-PIM
Aktuelle Meldungen Distributionen
Name: Ausführen beliebiger Kommandos in KDE-PIM
ID: USN-3100-1
Distribution: Ubuntu
Plattformen: Ubuntu 12.04 LTS
Datum: Mi, 12. Oktober 2016, 16:38
Referenzen: http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-7966

Originalnachricht

 
==========================================================================
Ubuntu Security Notice USN-3100-1
October 12, 2016

kdepimlibs vulnerability
==========================================================================

A security issue affects these releases of Ubuntu and its derivatives:

- Ubuntu 12.04 LTS

Summary:

KMail could be made to run HTML if it opened a specially crafted email.

Software Description:
- kdepimlibs: the KDE PIM libraries

Details:

Roland Tapken discovered that the KDE-PIM Libraries incorrectly filtered
URLs. A remote attacker could use this issue to perform an HTML injection
attack in the KMail plain text viewer.

Update instructions:

The problem can be corrected by updating your system to the following
package versions:

Ubuntu 12.04 LTS:
  libkpimutils4                   4:4.8.5-0ubuntu0.3

After a standard system update you need to restart KMail to make all the
necessary changes.

References:
  http://www.ubuntu.com/usn/usn-3100-1
  CVE-2016-7966

Package Information:
  https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/kdepimlibs/4:4.8.5-0ubuntu0.3



