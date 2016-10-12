Sicherheit: Ausführen beliebiger Kommandos in KDE-PIM

This is an OpenPGP/MIME signed message (RFC 4880 and 3156)

From: Marc Deslauriers <marc.deslauriers@canonical.com>

Subject: [USN-3100-1] KDE-PIM Libraries vulnerability



==========================================================================

Ubuntu Security Notice USN-3100-1

October 12, 2016



kdepimlibs vulnerability

==========================================================================



A security issue affects these releases of Ubuntu and its derivatives:



- Ubuntu 12.04 LTS



Summary:



KMail could be made to run HTML if it opened a specially crafted email.



Software Description:

- kdepimlibs: the KDE PIM libraries



Details:



Roland Tapken discovered that the KDE-PIM Libraries incorrectly filtered

URLs. A remote attacker could use this issue to perform an HTML injection

attack in the KMail plain text viewer.



Update instructions:



The problem can be corrected by updating your system to the following

package versions:



Ubuntu 12.04 LTS:

libkpimutils4 4:4.8.5-0ubuntu0.3



After a standard system update you need to restart KMail to make all the

necessary changes.



References:

http://www.ubuntu.com/usn/usn-3100-1

CVE-2016-7966



Package Information:

https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/kdepimlibs/4:4.8.5-0ubuntu0.3







