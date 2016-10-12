Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in Ghostscript

-----BEGIN PGP SIGNED MESSAGE-----

Debian Security Advisory DSA-3691-1 security@debian.org

https://www.debian.org/security/ Salvatore Bonaccorso

October 12, 2016 https://www.debian.org/security/faq

Package : ghostscript

CVE ID : CVE-2013-5653 CVE-2016-7976 CVE-2016-7977 CVE-2016-7978

CVE-2016-7979 CVE-2016-8602

Debian Bug : 839118 839260 839841 839845 839846 840451



Several vulnerabilities were discovered in Ghostscript, the GPL

PostScript/PDF interpreter, which may lead to the execution of arbitrary

code or information disclosure if a specially crafted Postscript file is

processed.



For the stable distribution (jessie), these problems have been fixed in

version 9.06~dfsg-2+deb8u3.



We recommend that you upgrade your ghostscript packages.



Further information about Debian Security Advisories, how to apply

these updates to your system and frequently asked questions can be

found at: https://www.debian.org/security/



Mailing list: debian-security-announce@lists.debian.org

