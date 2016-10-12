Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in Ghostscript

Several vulnerabilities were discovered in Ghostscript, the GPL PostScript/PDF interpreter, which may lead to the execution of arbitrary code or information disclosure if a specially crafted Postscript file is processed.
For the stable distribution (jessie), these problems have been fixed in version 9.06~dfsg-2+deb8u3.
We recommend that you upgrade your ghostscript packages.
Further information about Debian Security Advisories, how to apply these updates to your system and frequently asked questions can be found at: https://www.debian.org/security/