Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in Ghostscript
Name: Mehrere Probleme in Ghostscript
ID: DSA-3691-1
Distribution: Debian
Plattformen: Debian jessie
Datum: Mi, 12. Oktober 2016, 18:34
- -------------------------------------------------------------------------
Debian Security Advisory DSA-3691-1
https://www.debian.org/security/                     Salvatore Bonaccorso
October 12, 2016
- -------------------------------------------------------------------------

Package        : ghostscript
CVE ID         : CVE-2013-5653 CVE-2016-7976 CVE-2016-7977 CVE-2016-7978 
                 CVE-2016-7979 CVE-2016-8602
Debian Bug     : 839118 839260 839841 839845 839846 840451

Several vulnerabilities were discovered in Ghostscript, the GPL
PostScript/PDF interpreter, which may lead to the execution of arbitrary
code or information disclosure if a specially crafted Postscript file is
processed.

For the stable distribution (jessie), these problems have been fixed in
version 9.06~dfsg-2+deb8u3.

We recommend that you upgrade your ghostscript packages.

Further information about Debian Security Advisories, how to apply
these updates to your system and frequently asked questions can be
found at: https://www.debian.org/security/

