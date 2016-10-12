Login

Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in flash-player
Aktuelle Meldungen Distributionen
Name: Mehrere Probleme in flash-player
ID: SUSE-SU-2016:2512-1
Distribution: SUSE
Plattformen: SUSE Linux Enterprise Workstation Extension 12-SP1, SUSE Linux Enterprise Desktop 12-SP1
Datum: Mi, 12. Oktober 2016, 18:36
Originalnachricht

 
   SUSE Security Update: Security update for flash-playerqemu
______________________________________________________________________________

Announcement ID:    SUSE-SU-2016:2512-1
Rating:             important
References:         #1003993 #1004019 
Cross-References:   CVE-2016-4273 CVE-2016-4286 CVE-2016-6981
                    CVE-2016-6982 CVE-2016-6983 CVE-2016-6984
                    CVE-2016-6985 CVE-2016-6986 CVE-2016-6987
                    CVE-2016-6989 CVE-2016-6990 CVE-2016-6992
                   
Affected Products:
                    SUSE Linux Enterprise Workstation Extension 12-SP1
                    SUSE Linux Enterprise Desktop 12-SP1
______________________________________________________________________________

   An update that fixes 12 vulnerabilities is now available.

Description:


   flash-player was updated to version 11.2.202.637 to fix the following
   issues (bsc#1004019):

   CVE-2016-6992: A type confusion vulnerability that could lead to code
   execution. CVE-2016-6981, CVE-2016-6987: use-after-free vulnerabilities
   that could lead to code execution CVE-2016-4286: Security bypass
   vulnerability CVE-2016-4273, CVE-2016-6982, CVE-2016-6983, CVE-2016-6984,
   CVE-2016-6985, CVE-2016-6986, CVE-2016-6989, CVE-2016-6990: Memory
   corruption vulnerabilities that could lead to code execution

   Also the EULA was updated to version 23.0 (bsc#1003993).


Patch Instructions:

   To install this SUSE Security Update use YaST online_update.
   Alternatively you can run the command listed for your product:

   - SUSE Linux Enterprise Workstation Extension 12-SP1:

      zypper in -t patch SUSE-SLE-WE-12-SP1-2016-1468=1

   - SUSE Linux Enterprise Desktop 12-SP1:

      zypper in -t patch SUSE-SLE-DESKTOP-12-SP1-2016-1468=1

   To bring your system up-to-date, use "zypper patch".


Package List:

   - SUSE Linux Enterprise Workstation Extension 12-SP1 (x86_64):

      flash-player-11.2.202.637-143.1
      flash-player-gnome-11.2.202.637-143.1

   - SUSE Linux Enterprise Desktop 12-SP1 (x86_64):

      flash-player-11.2.202.637-143.1
      flash-player-gnome-11.2.202.637-143.1


