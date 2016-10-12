Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in flash-player

SUSE Security Update: Security update for flash-playerqemu

Announcement ID: SUSE-SU-2016:2512-1

Rating: important

References: #1003993 #1004019

Cross-References: CVE-2016-4273 CVE-2016-4286 CVE-2016-6981

CVE-2016-6982 CVE-2016-6983 CVE-2016-6984

CVE-2016-6985 CVE-2016-6986 CVE-2016-6987

CVE-2016-6989 CVE-2016-6990 CVE-2016-6992



Affected Products:

SUSE Linux Enterprise Workstation Extension 12-SP1

SUSE Linux Enterprise Desktop 12-SP1

An update that fixes 12 vulnerabilities is now available.



Description:





flash-player was updated to version 11.2.202.637 to fix the following

issues (bsc#1004019):



CVE-2016-6992: A type confusion vulnerability that could lead to code

execution. CVE-2016-6981, CVE-2016-6987: use-after-free vulnerabilities

that could lead to code execution CVE-2016-4286: Security bypass

vulnerability CVE-2016-4273, CVE-2016-6982, CVE-2016-6983, CVE-2016-6984,

CVE-2016-6985, CVE-2016-6986, CVE-2016-6989, CVE-2016-6990: Memory

corruption vulnerabilities that could lead to code execution



Also the EULA was updated to version 23.0 (bsc#1003993).





Patch Instructions:



To install this SUSE Security Update use YaST online_update.

Alternatively you can run the command listed for your product:



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Workstation Extension 12-SP1:



zypper in -t patch SUSE-SLE-WE-12-SP1-2016-1468=1



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Desktop 12-SP1:



zypper in -t patch SUSE-SLE-DESKTOP-12-SP1-2016-1468=1



To bring your system up-to-date, use "zypper patch".





Package List:



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Workstation Extension 12-SP1 (x86_64):



flash-player-11.2.202.637-143.1

flash-player-gnome-11.2.202.637-143.1



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Desktop 12-SP1 (x86_64):



flash-player-11.2.202.637-143.1

flash-player-gnome-11.2.202.637-143.1





