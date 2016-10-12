|
Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in flash-player
|Name:
|Mehrere Probleme in flash-player
|ID:
|SUSE-SU-2016:2512-1
|Distribution:
|SUSE
|Plattformen:
|SUSE Linux Enterprise Workstation Extension 12-SP1, SUSE Linux Enterprise Desktop 12-SP1
|Datum:
|Mi, 12. Oktober 2016, 18:36
|Referenzen:
|
Originalnachricht
|
SUSE Security Update: Security update for flash-playerqemu
______________________________________________________________________________
Announcement ID: SUSE-SU-2016:2512-1
Rating: important
References: #1003993 #1004019
Cross-References: CVE-2016-4273 CVE-2016-4286 CVE-2016-6981
CVE-2016-6982 CVE-2016-6983 CVE-2016-6984
CVE-2016-6985 CVE-2016-6986 CVE-2016-6987
CVE-2016-6989 CVE-2016-6990 CVE-2016-6992
Affected Products:
SUSE Linux Enterprise Workstation Extension 12-SP1
SUSE Linux Enterprise Desktop 12-SP1
______________________________________________________________________________
An update that fixes 12 vulnerabilities is now available.
Description:
flash-player was updated to version 11.2.202.637 to fix the following
issues (bsc#1004019):
CVE-2016-6992: A type confusion vulnerability that could lead to code
execution. CVE-2016-6981, CVE-2016-6987: use-after-free vulnerabilities
that could lead to code execution CVE-2016-4286: Security bypass
vulnerability CVE-2016-4273, CVE-2016-6982, CVE-2016-6983, CVE-2016-6984,
CVE-2016-6985, CVE-2016-6986, CVE-2016-6989, CVE-2016-6990: Memory
corruption vulnerabilities that could lead to code execution
Also the EULA was updated to version 23.0 (bsc#1003993).
Patch Instructions:
To install this SUSE Security Update use YaST online_update.
Alternatively you can run the command listed for your product:
- SUSE Linux Enterprise Workstation Extension 12-SP1:
zypper in -t patch SUSE-SLE-WE-12-SP1-2016-1468=1
- SUSE Linux Enterprise Desktop 12-SP1:
zypper in -t patch SUSE-SLE-DESKTOP-12-SP1-2016-1468=1
To bring your system up-to-date, use "zypper patch".
Package List:
- SUSE Linux Enterprise Workstation Extension 12-SP1 (x86_64):
flash-player-11.2.202.637-143.1
flash-player-gnome-11.2.202.637-143.1
- SUSE Linux Enterprise Desktop 12-SP1 (x86_64):
flash-player-11.2.202.637-143.1
flash-player-gnome-11.2.202.637-143.1
--
|
|