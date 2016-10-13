|
drucken bookmarks versenden konfigurieren admin pdf
Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in Mozilla Firefox
|Name:
|Mehrere Probleme in Mozilla Firefox
|ID:
|SUSE-SU-2016:2513-1
|Distribution:
|SUSE
|Plattformen:
|SUSE Linux Enterprise Software Development Kit 11-SP4, SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 11-SP4, SUSE Linux Enterprise Debuginfo 11-SP3, SUSE Linux Enterprise Debuginfo 11-SP4, SUSE Manager 2.1, SUSE OpenStack Cloud 5, SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 11-SP3-LTSS, SUSE Manager Proxy 2.1, SUSE Linux Enterprise Point of Sale 11-SP3
|Datum:
|Do, 13. Oktober 2016, 07:20
|Referenzen:
|http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-5261
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-5257
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-5281
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-5280
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-5277
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-5250
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-5274
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-5272
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-5284
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-5278
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-5276
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-5270
|
Originalnachricht
|
SUSE Security Update: Security update for MozillaFirefox
______________________________________________________________________________
Announcement ID: SUSE-SU-2016:2513-1
Rating: important
References: #999701
Cross-References: CVE-2016-5250 CVE-2016-5257 CVE-2016-5261
CVE-2016-5270 CVE-2016-5272 CVE-2016-5274
CVE-2016-5276 CVE-2016-5277 CVE-2016-5278
CVE-2016-5280 CVE-2016-5281 CVE-2016-5284
Affected Products:
SUSE OpenStack Cloud 5
SUSE Manager Proxy 2.1
SUSE Manager 2.1
SUSE Linux Enterprise Software Development Kit 11-SP4
SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 11-SP4
SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 11-SP3-LTSS
SUSE Linux Enterprise Point of Sale 11-SP3
SUSE Linux Enterprise Debuginfo 11-SP4
SUSE Linux Enterprise Debuginfo 11-SP3
______________________________________________________________________________
An update that fixes 12 vulnerabilities is now available.
Description:
MozillaFirefox was updated to 45.4.0 ESR to fix the following issues
(bsc#999701):
The following security issue were fixed:
* MFSA 2016-86/CVE-2016-5270: Heap-buffer-overflow in
nsCaseTransformTextRunFactory::TransformString
* MFSA 2016-86/CVE-2016-5272: Bad cast in nsImageGeometryMixin
* MFSA 2016-86/CVE-2016-5276: Heap-use-after-free in
mozilla::a11y::DocAccessible::ProcessInvalidationList
* MFSA 2016-86/CVE-2016-5274: use-after-free in
nsFrameManager::CaptureFrameState
* MFSA 2016-86/CVE-2016-5277: Heap-use-after-free in nsRefreshDriver::Tick
* MFSA 2016-86/CVE-2016-5278: Heap-buffer-overflow in
nsBMPEncoder::AddImageFrame
* MFSA 2016-86/CVE-2016-5280: Use-after-free in
mozilla::nsTextNodeDirectionalityMap::RemoveElementFromMap
* MFSA 2016-86/CVE-2016-5281: use-after-free in DOMSVGLength
* MFSA 2016-86/CVE-2016-5284: Add-on update site certificate pin expiration
* MFSA 2016-86/CVE-2016-5250: Resource Timing API is storing resources
sent by the previous page
* MFSA 2016-86/CVE-2016-5261: Integer overflow and memory corruption in
WebSocketChannel
* MFSA 2016-86/CVE-2016-5257: Various memory safety bugs fixed in Firefox
49 and Firefox ESR 45.4
Patch Instructions:
To install this SUSE Security Update use YaST online_update.
Alternatively you can run the command listed for your product:
- SUSE OpenStack Cloud 5:
zypper in -t patch sleclo50sp3-MozillaFirefox-12784=1
- SUSE Manager Proxy 2.1:
zypper in -t patch slemap21-MozillaFirefox-12784=1
- SUSE Manager 2.1:
zypper in -t patch sleman21-MozillaFirefox-12784=1
- SUSE Linux Enterprise Software Development Kit 11-SP4:
zypper in -t patch sdksp4-MozillaFirefox-12784=1
- SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 11-SP4:
zypper in -t patch slessp4-MozillaFirefox-12784=1
- SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 11-SP3-LTSS:
zypper in -t patch slessp3-MozillaFirefox-12784=1
- SUSE Linux Enterprise Point of Sale 11-SP3:
zypper in -t patch sleposp3-MozillaFirefox-12784=1
- SUSE Linux Enterprise Debuginfo 11-SP4:
zypper in -t patch dbgsp4-MozillaFirefox-12784=1
- SUSE Linux Enterprise Debuginfo 11-SP3:
zypper in -t patch dbgsp3-MozillaFirefox-12784=1
To bring your system up-to-date, use "zypper patch".
Package List:
- SUSE OpenStack Cloud 5 (x86_64):
MozillaFirefox-45.4.0esr-53.1
MozillaFirefox-translations-45.4.0esr-53.1
- SUSE Manager Proxy 2.1 (x86_64):
MozillaFirefox-45.4.0esr-53.1
MozillaFirefox-translations-45.4.0esr-53.1
- SUSE Manager 2.1 (s390x x86_64):
MozillaFirefox-45.4.0esr-53.1
MozillaFirefox-translations-45.4.0esr-53.1
- SUSE Linux Enterprise Software Development Kit 11-SP4 (i586 ia64 ppc64
s390x x86_64):
MozillaFirefox-devel-45.4.0esr-53.1
- SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 11-SP4 (i586 ia64 ppc64 s390x x86_64):
MozillaFirefox-45.4.0esr-53.1
MozillaFirefox-translations-45.4.0esr-53.1
- SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 11-SP3-LTSS (i586 s390x x86_64):
MozillaFirefox-45.4.0esr-53.1
MozillaFirefox-translations-45.4.0esr-53.1
- SUSE Linux Enterprise Point of Sale 11-SP3 (i586):
MozillaFirefox-45.4.0esr-53.1
MozillaFirefox-translations-45.4.0esr-53.1
- SUSE Linux Enterprise Debuginfo 11-SP4 (i586 ia64 ppc64 s390x x86_64):
MozillaFirefox-debuginfo-45.4.0esr-53.1
MozillaFirefox-debugsource-45.4.0esr-53.1
- SUSE Linux Enterprise Debuginfo 11-SP3 (i586 s390x x86_64):
MozillaFirefox-debuginfo-45.4.0esr-53.1
MozillaFirefox-debugsource-45.4.0esr-53.1
References:
https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-5250.html
https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-5257.html
https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-5261.html
https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-5270.html
https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-5272.html
https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-5274.html
https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-5276.html
https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-5277.html
https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-5278.html
https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-5280.html
https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-5281.html
https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-5284.html
https://bugzilla.suse.com/999701
--
To unsubscribe, e-mail: opensuse-security-announce+unsubscribe@opensuse.org
For additional commands, e-mail: opensuse-security-announce+help@opensuse.org
|
|