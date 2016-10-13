Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in Mozilla Firefox

SUSE Security Update: Security update for MozillaFirefox

Announcement ID: SUSE-SU-2016:2513-1

Rating: important

References: #999701

Cross-References: CVE-2016-5250 CVE-2016-5257 CVE-2016-5261

CVE-2016-5270 CVE-2016-5272 CVE-2016-5274

CVE-2016-5276 CVE-2016-5277 CVE-2016-5278

CVE-2016-5280 CVE-2016-5281 CVE-2016-5284



Affected Products:

SUSE OpenStack Cloud 5

SUSE Manager Proxy 2.1

SUSE Manager 2.1

SUSE Linux Enterprise Software Development Kit 11-SP4

SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 11-SP4

SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 11-SP3-LTSS

SUSE Linux Enterprise Point of Sale 11-SP3

SUSE Linux Enterprise Debuginfo 11-SP4

SUSE Linux Enterprise Debuginfo 11-SP3

An update that fixes 12 vulnerabilities is now available.



Description:





MozillaFirefox was updated to 45.4.0 ESR to fix the following issues

(bsc#999701):



The following security issue were fixed:

* MFSA 2016-86/CVE-2016-5270: Heap-buffer-overflow in

nsCaseTransformTextRunFactory::TransformString

* MFSA 2016-86/CVE-2016-5272: Bad cast in nsImageGeometryMixin

* MFSA 2016-86/CVE-2016-5276: Heap-use-after-free in

mozilla::a11y::DocAccessible::ProcessInvalidationList

* MFSA 2016-86/CVE-2016-5274: use-after-free in

nsFrameManager::CaptureFrameState

* MFSA 2016-86/CVE-2016-5277: Heap-use-after-free in nsRefreshDriver::Tick

* MFSA 2016-86/CVE-2016-5278: Heap-buffer-overflow in

nsBMPEncoder::AddImageFrame

* MFSA 2016-86/CVE-2016-5280: Use-after-free in

mozilla::nsTextNodeDirectionalityMap::RemoveElementFromMap

* MFSA 2016-86/CVE-2016-5281: use-after-free in DOMSVGLength

* MFSA 2016-86/CVE-2016-5284: Add-on update site certificate pin expiration

* MFSA 2016-86/CVE-2016-5250: Resource Timing API is storing resources

sent by the previous page

* MFSA 2016-86/CVE-2016-5261: Integer overflow and memory corruption in

WebSocketChannel

* MFSA 2016-86/CVE-2016-5257: Various memory safety bugs fixed in Firefox

49 and Firefox ESR 45.4





Patch Instructions:



To install this SUSE Security Update use YaST online_update.

Alternatively you can run the command listed for your product:



- SUSE OpenStack Cloud 5:



zypper in -t patch sleclo50sp3-MozillaFirefox-12784=1



- SUSE Manager Proxy 2.1:



zypper in -t patch slemap21-MozillaFirefox-12784=1



- SUSE Manager 2.1:



zypper in -t patch sleman21-MozillaFirefox-12784=1



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Software Development Kit 11-SP4:



zypper in -t patch sdksp4-MozillaFirefox-12784=1



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 11-SP4:



zypper in -t patch slessp4-MozillaFirefox-12784=1



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 11-SP3-LTSS:



zypper in -t patch slessp3-MozillaFirefox-12784=1



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Point of Sale 11-SP3:



zypper in -t patch sleposp3-MozillaFirefox-12784=1



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Debuginfo 11-SP4:



zypper in -t patch dbgsp4-MozillaFirefox-12784=1



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Debuginfo 11-SP3:



zypper in -t patch dbgsp3-MozillaFirefox-12784=1



To bring your system up-to-date, use "zypper patch".





Package List:



- SUSE OpenStack Cloud 5 (x86_64):



MozillaFirefox-45.4.0esr-53.1

MozillaFirefox-translations-45.4.0esr-53.1



- SUSE Manager Proxy 2.1 (x86_64):



MozillaFirefox-45.4.0esr-53.1

MozillaFirefox-translations-45.4.0esr-53.1



- SUSE Manager 2.1 (s390x x86_64):



MozillaFirefox-45.4.0esr-53.1

MozillaFirefox-translations-45.4.0esr-53.1



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Software Development Kit 11-SP4 (i586 ia64 ppc64

s390x x86_64):



MozillaFirefox-devel-45.4.0esr-53.1



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 11-SP4 (i586 ia64 ppc64 s390x x86_64):



MozillaFirefox-45.4.0esr-53.1

MozillaFirefox-translations-45.4.0esr-53.1



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 11-SP3-LTSS (i586 s390x x86_64):



MozillaFirefox-45.4.0esr-53.1

MozillaFirefox-translations-45.4.0esr-53.1



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Point of Sale 11-SP3 (i586):



MozillaFirefox-45.4.0esr-53.1

MozillaFirefox-translations-45.4.0esr-53.1



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Debuginfo 11-SP4 (i586 ia64 ppc64 s390x x86_64):



MozillaFirefox-debuginfo-45.4.0esr-53.1

MozillaFirefox-debugsource-45.4.0esr-53.1



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Debuginfo 11-SP3 (i586 s390x x86_64):



MozillaFirefox-debuginfo-45.4.0esr-53.1

MozillaFirefox-debugsource-45.4.0esr-53.1





References:



