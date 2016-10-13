Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in Flash Plugin for Browsers

|
=====================================================================
Red Hat Security Advisory
Synopsis: Critical: flash-plugin security update
Advisory ID: RHSA-2016:2057-01
Product: Red Hat Enterprise Linux Supplementary
Advisory URL: https://rhn.redhat.com/errata/RHSA-2016-2057.html
Issue date: 2016-10-12
CVE Names: CVE-2016-4273 CVE-2016-4286 CVE-2016-6981
CVE-2016-6982 CVE-2016-6983 CVE-2016-6984
CVE-2016-6985 CVE-2016-6986 CVE-2016-6987
CVE-2016-6989 CVE-2016-6990 CVE-2016-6992
=====================================================================
1. Summary:
An update for flash-plugin is now available for Red Hat Enterprise Linux 5
Supplementary and Red Hat Enterprise Linux 6 Supplementary.
Red Hat Product Security has rated this update as having a security impact
of Critical. A Common Vulnerability Scoring System (CVSS) base score, which
gives a detailed severity rating, is available for each vulnerability from
the CVE link(s) in the References section.
2. Relevant releases/architectures:
Red Hat Enterprise Linux Desktop Supplementary (v. 5) - i386, x86_64
Red Hat Enterprise Linux Desktop Supplementary (v. 6) - i386, x86_64
Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server Supplementary (v. 5) - i386, x86_64
Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server Supplementary (v. 6) - i386, x86_64
Red Hat Enterprise Linux Workstation Supplementary (v. 6) - i386, x86_64
3. Description:
The flash-plugin package contains a Mozilla Firefox compatible Adobe Flash
Player web browser plug-in.
This update upgrades Flash Player to version 11.2.202.637.
Security Fix(es):
* This update fixes multiple vulnerabilities in Adobe Flash Player. These
vulnerabilities, detailed in the Adobe Security Bulletin listed in the
References section, could allow an attacker to create a specially crafted
SWF file that would cause flash-plugin to crash, execute arbitrary code, or
disclose sensitive information when the victim loaded a page containing the
malicious SWF content. (CVE-2016-4273, CVE-2016-4286, CVE-2016-6981,
CVE-2016-6982, CVE-2016-6983, CVE-2016-6984, CVE-2016-6985, CVE-2016-6986,
CVE-2016-6987, CVE-2016-6989, CVE-2016-6990, CVE-2016-6992)
4. Solution:
For details on how to apply this update, which includes the changes
described in this advisory, refer to:
https://access.redhat.com/articles/11258
5. Bugs fixed (https://bugzilla.redhat.com/):
1383931 - CVE-2016-4273 CVE-2016-4286 CVE-2016-6981 CVE-2016-6982 CVE-2016-6983
CVE-2016-6984 CVE-2016-6985 CVE-2016-6986 CVE-2016-6987 CVE-2016-6989 CVE-2016-6990 CVE-2016-6992 flash-plugin: multiple code execution issues fixed in APSB16-32
6. Package List:
Red Hat Enterprise Linux Desktop Supplementary (v. 5):
i386:
flash-plugin-11.2.202.637-1.el5_11.i386.rpm
x86_64:
flash-plugin-11.2.202.637-1.el5_11.i386.rpm
Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server Supplementary (v. 5):
i386:
flash-plugin-11.2.202.637-1.el5_11.i386.rpm
x86_64:
flash-plugin-11.2.202.637-1.el5_11.i386.rpm
Red Hat Enterprise Linux Desktop Supplementary (v. 6):
i386:
flash-plugin-11.2.202.637-1.el6_8.i686.rpm
x86_64:
flash-plugin-11.2.202.637-1.el6_8.i686.rpm
Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server Supplementary (v. 6):
i386:
flash-plugin-11.2.202.637-1.el6_8.i686.rpm
x86_64:
flash-plugin-11.2.202.637-1.el6_8.i686.rpm
Red Hat Enterprise Linux Workstation Supplementary (v. 6):
i386:
flash-plugin-11.2.202.637-1.el6_8.i686.rpm
x86_64:
flash-plugin-11.2.202.637-1.el6_8.i686.rpm
These packages are GPG signed by Red Hat for security. Our key and
details on how to verify the signature are available from
https://access.redhat.com/security/team/key/
7. References:
https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-4273
https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-4286
https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-6981
https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-6982
https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-6983
https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-6984
https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-6985
https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-6986
https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-6987
https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-6989
https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-6990
https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-6992
https://access.redhat.com/security/updates/classification/#critical
https://helpx.adobe.com/security/products/flash-player/apsb16-32.html
8. Contact:
The Red Hat security contact is <secalert@redhat.com>. More contact
details at https://access.redhat.com/security/team/contact/
Copyright 2016 Red Hat, Inc.
