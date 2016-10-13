Sicherheit: Ausführen beliebiger Kommandos in freeimage

Name : freeimage

Product : Fedora 25

Version : 3.17.0

Release : 7.fc25

URL : http://freeimage.sourceforge.net/

Summary : Multi-format image decoder library

Description :

FreeImage is a library for developers who would like to support popular

graphics image formats like PNG, BMP, JPEG, TIFF and others as needed by

today's multimedia applications.



Update Information:



Security fix for CVE-2016-5684

References:



[ 1 ] Bug #1381517 - CVE-2016-5684 freeimage: XMP Image Handling Code

Execution Vulnerability

https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1381517

