Sicherheit: Ausführen beliebiger Kommandos in mingw-freeimage
Aktuelle Meldungen Distributionen
ID: FEDORA-2016-4529e034ca
Distribution: Fedora
Plattformen: Fedora 24
Datum: Do, 13. Oktober 2016, 07:27
Referenzen: http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-5684

Originalnachricht

 
Name        : mingw-freeimage
Product     : Fedora 24
Version     : 3.17.0
Release     : 4.fc24
URL         : http://freeimage.sourceforge.net/
Summary     : MinGW Windows freeimage library
Description :
MinGW Windows freeimage library.

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
Update Information:

Security fix for CVE-2016-5684
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
References:

  [ 1 ] Bug #1381517 - CVE-2016-5684 freeimage: XMP Image Handling Code
 Execution Vulnerability
        https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1381517
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-

This update can be installed with the "yum" update program. Use
su -c 'yum update mingw-freeimage' at the command line.
For more information, refer to "Managing Software with yum",
available at https://docs.fedoraproject.org/yum/.

All packages are signed with the Fedora Project GPG key.  More details on the
GPG keys used by the Fedora Project can be found at
https://fedoraproject.org/keys
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
_______________________________________________
package-announce mailing list -- package-announce@lists.fedoraproject.org
To unsubscribe send an email to package-announce-leave@lists.fedoraproject.org
