|
Sicherheit: Ausführen beliebiger Kommandos in freeimage
|Name:
|Ausführen beliebiger Kommandos in freeimage
|ID:
|FEDORA-2016-d07987265b
|Distribution:
|Fedora
|Plattformen:
|Fedora 24
|Datum:
|Do, 13. Oktober 2016, 07:28
|Referenzen:
|http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-5684
|
Originalnachricht
|
Name : freeimage
Product : Fedora 24
Version : 3.17.0
Release : 7.fc24
URL : http://freeimage.sourceforge.net/
Summary : Multi-format image decoder library
Description :
FreeImage is a library for developers who would like to support popular
graphics image formats like PNG, BMP, JPEG, TIFF and others as needed by
today's multimedia applications.
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
Update Information:
Security fix for CVE-2016-5684
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
References:
[ 1 ] Bug #1381517 - CVE-2016-5684 freeimage: XMP Image Handling Code
Execution Vulnerability
https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1381517
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
This update can be installed with the "yum" update program. Use
su -c 'yum update freeimage' at the command line.
For more information, refer to "Managing Software with yum",
available at https://docs.fedoraproject.org/yum/.
All packages are signed with the Fedora Project GPG key. More details on the
GPG keys used by the Fedora Project can be found at
https://fedoraproject.org/keys
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
|
|