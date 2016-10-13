Sicherheit: Pufferüberlauf in perl-DBD-MySQL

Name : perl-DBD-MySQL

Product : Fedora 24

Version : 4.037

Release : 1.fc24

URL : http://search.cpan.org/dist/DBD-mysql/

Summary : A MySQL interface for Perl

Description :

DBD::mysql is the Perl5 Database Interface driver for the MySQL database. In

other words: DBD::mysql is an interface between the Perl programming language

and the MySQL programming API that comes with the MySQL relational database

management system.



-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

-

Update Information:



Updated to the latest version; Security fix for CVE-2016-1246

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

-

References:



[ 1 ] Bug #1380375 - CVE-2016-1246 perl-DBD-MySQL: Buffer overflow triggered

by user supplied data

https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1380375

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

-



This update can be installed with the "yum" update program. Use

su -c 'yum update perl-DBD-MySQL' at the command line.

For more information, refer to "Managing Software with yum",

available at https://docs.fedoraproject.org/yum/.



All packages are signed with the Fedora Project GPG key. More details on the

GPG keys used by the Fedora Project can be found at

https://fedoraproject.org/keys

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

-

_______________________________________________

package-announce mailing list -- package-announce@lists.fedoraproject.org

To unsubscribe send an email to package-announce-leave@lists.fedoraproject.org

