Sicherheit: Zahlenüberlauf in Pillow

Name : python-pillow

Product : Fedora 23

Version : 3.0.0

Release : 6.fc23

URL : http://python-pillow.github.io/

Summary : Python image processing library

Description :

Python image processing library, fork of the Python Imaging Library (PIL)



This library provides extensive file format support, an efficient

internal representation, and powerful image processing capabilities.



There are four subpackages: tk (tk interface), qt (PIL image wrapper for Qt),

devel (development) and doc (documentation).



Update Information:



This update backports an overflow fix. ---- Backport fix for three memory

disclosure/corruption bugs from insufficient parameter validation leading to

integer overflow.

