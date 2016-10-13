Login

Noch kein Login?
Daten vergessen?

 
Newsletter
Werbung
Sicherheit: Zahlenüberlauf in Pillow
Aktuelle Meldungen Distributionen
Name: Zahlenüberlauf in Pillow
ID: FEDORA-2016-a29a0e8250
Distribution: Fedora
Plattformen: Fedora 23
Datum: Do, 13. Oktober 2016, 07:35
Referenzen: Keine Angabe

Originalnachricht

 
Name        : python-pillow
Product     : Fedora 23
Version     : 3.0.0
Release     : 6.fc23
URL         : http://python-pillow.github.io/
Summary     : Python image processing library
Description :
Python image processing library, fork of the Python Imaging Library (PIL)

This library provides extensive file format support, an efficient
internal representation, and powerful image processing capabilities.

There are four subpackages: tk (tk interface), qt (PIL image wrapper for Qt),
devel (development) and doc (documentation).

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
Update Information:

This update backports an overflow fix.  ----  Backport fix for three memory
disclosure/corruption bugs from insufficient parameter validation leading to
integer overflow.
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-

This update can be installed with the "yum" update program. Use
su -c 'yum update python-pillow' at the command line.
For more information, refer to "Managing Software with yum",
available at https://docs.fedoraproject.org/yum/.

All packages are signed with the Fedora Project GPG key.  More details on the
GPG keys used by the Fedora Project can be found at
https://fedoraproject.org/keys
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
_______________________________________________
package-announce mailing list -- package-announce@lists.fedoraproject.org
To unsubscribe send an email to package-announce-leave@lists.fedoraproject.org
Pro-Linux
Pro-Linux @Facebook
Neue Nachrichten

0
KDE Plas­ma 5.8.1 kor­ri­giert Feh­ler

1
Zam­ma­d: Neues frei­es Ti­cket­sys­tem in einer Woche

21
Fe­do­ra 25 Beta mit Way­land als Stan­dard ver­füg­bar

4
Ent­wick­lung von An­dro­id 7.1 ge­star­tet

6
Cya­no­genOS wird mo­du­lar

6
Linux Pre­sen­ta­ti­on Day 2016.2 wird eu­ro­päi­scher

1
O'Reil­ly gibt zahl­rei­che Bücher zum kos­ten­lo­sen Down­load frei

14
Skype 1.10 Alpha für Linux un­ter­stützt Vi­deo­te­le­fo­nie

24
FreeBSD 11.0 frei­ge­ge­ben

13
Ca­no­ni­cal denkt über sta­bi­le Ver­si­on von Mir nach
 
Werbung