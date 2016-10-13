Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in Chromium

Name : chromium

Product : Fedora 23

Version : 53.0.2785.143

Release : 1.fc23

URL : http://www.chromium.org/Home

Summary : A WebKit (Blink) powered web browser

Description :

Chromium is an open-source web browser, powered by WebKit (Blink).



Update Information:



Security fix for CVE-2016-5177, CVE-2016-5178

https://googlechromereleases.blogspot.com/2016/09/stable-channel-update-for-

desktop_29.html ---- Update to 53.0.2785.116. https://chromium.googlesource.c

om/chromium/src/+log/53.0.2785.113..53.0.2785.116?pretty=fuller&n=10000

----

Update to 53.0.2785.113 Security fix for CVE-2016-5170, CVE-2016-5171,

CVE-2016-5172, CVE-2016-5173, CVE-2016-5174, CVE-2016-5175 ---- Stable update

to 53.0.2785.101. Security fix for CVE-2016-5147, CVE-2016-5148,

CVE-2016-5149,

CVE-2016-5150, CVE-2016-5151, CVE-2016-5152, CVE-2016-5153, CVE-2016-5154,

CVE-2016-5155, CVE-2016-5156, CVE-2016-5157, CVE-2016-5158, CVE-2016-5159,

CVE-2016-5161, CVE-2016-5162, CVE-2016-5163, CVE-2016-5164, CVE-2016-5165,

CVE-2016-5166, CVE-2016-5160, CVE-2016-5167 Also applies fix for

chrome-remote-

desktop where HOME env variable was not properly set via systemd service.

References:



[ 1 ] Bug #1380632 - CVE-2016-5178 chromium-browser: various fixes from

internal audits

https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1380632

[ 2 ] Bug #1380631 - CVE-2016-5177 chromium-browser: use after free in v8

https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1380631

[ 3 ] Bug #1375868 - CVE-2016-5175 chromium-browser: various fixes from

internal audits

https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1375868

[ 4 ] Bug #1375867 - CVE-2016-5174 chromium-browser: popup not correctly

suppressed

https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1375867

[ 5 ] Bug #1375866 - CVE-2016-5173 chromium-browser: extension resource

access

https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1375866

[ 6 ] Bug #1375865 - CVE-2016-5172 chromium-browser: arbitrary memory read in

v8

https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1375865

[ 7 ] Bug #1375864 - CVE-2016-5171 chromium-browser: use after free in blink

https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1375864

[ 8 ] Bug #1375863 - CVE-2016-5170 chromium-browser: use after free in blink

https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1375863

[ 9 ] Bug #1372229 - CVE-2016-5167 chromium-browser: various fixes from

internal audits

https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1372229

[ 10 ] Bug #1372228 - CVE-2016-5160 chromium-browser: extensions web

accessible resources bypass

https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1372228

[ 11 ] Bug #1372227 - CVE-2016-5166 chromium-browser: smb relay attack via

save page as

https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1372227

[ 12 ] Bug #1372225 - CVE-2016-5165 chromium-browser: script injection in

devtools

https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1372225

[ 13 ] Bug #1372224 - CVE-2016-5164 chromium-browser: universal xss using

devtools

https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1372224

[ 14 ] Bug #1372223 - CVE-2016-5163 chromium-browser: address bar spoofing

https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1372223

[ 15 ] Bug #1372222 - CVE-2016-5162 chromium-browser: extensions web

accessible resources bypass

https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1372222

[ 16 ] Bug #1372221 - CVE-2016-5161 chromium-browser: type confusion in blink

https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1372221

[ 17 ] Bug #1372220 - CVE-2016-5159 chromium-browser: heap overflow in pdfium

https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1372220

[ 18 ] Bug #1372219 - CVE-2016-5158 chromium-browser: heap overflow in pdfium

https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1372219

[ 19 ] Bug #1372218 - CVE-2016-5157 chromium-browser: heap overflow in pdfium

https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1372218

[ 20 ] Bug #1372217 - CVE-2016-5156 chromium-browser: use after free in event

bindings

https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1372217

[ 21 ] Bug #1372216 - CVE-2016-5155 chromium-browser: address bar spoofing

https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1372216

[ 22 ] Bug #1372215 - CVE-2016-5154 chromium-browser: heap overflow in pdfium

https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1372215

[ 23 ] Bug #1372214 - CVE-2016-5153 chromium-browser: use after destruction

in blink

https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1372214

[ 24 ] Bug #1372213 - CVE-2016-5152 chromium-browser: heap overflow in pdfium

https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1372213

[ 25 ] Bug #1372212 - CVE-2016-5151 chromium-browser: use after free in

pdfium

https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1372212

[ 26 ] Bug #1372210 - CVE-2016-5150 chromium-browser: use after free in blink

https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1372210

[ 27 ] Bug #1372209 - CVE-2016-5149 chromium-browser: script injection in

extensions

https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1372209

[ 28 ] Bug #1372208 - CVE-2016-5148 chromium-browser: universal xss in blink

https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1372208

[ 29 ] Bug #1372207 - CVE-2016-5147 chromium-browser: universal xss in blink

https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1372207

