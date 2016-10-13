Login

Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in Chromium
Aktuelle Meldungen Distributionen
Name: Mehrere Probleme in Chromium
ID: FEDORA-2016-2e50862950
Distribution: Fedora
Plattformen: Fedora 23
Datum: Do, 13. Oktober 2016, 07:37
Name        : chromium
Product     : Fedora 23
Version     : 53.0.2785.143
Release     : 1.fc23
URL         : http://www.chromium.org/Home
Summary     : A WebKit (Blink) powered web browser
Description :
Chromium is an open-source web browser, powered by WebKit (Blink).

Update Information:

Security fix for CVE-2016-5177, CVE-2016-5178
https://googlechromereleases.blogspot.com/2016/09/stable-channel-update-for-
desktop_29.html  ----  Update to 53.0.2785.116.  https://chromium.googlesource.c
om/chromium/src/+log/53.0.2785.113..53.0.2785.116?pretty=fuller&n=10000  
 ----
Update to 53.0.2785.113  Security fix for CVE-2016-5170, CVE-2016-5171,
CVE-2016-5172, CVE-2016-5173, CVE-2016-5174, CVE-2016-5175  ----  Stable update
to 53.0.2785.101.  Security fix for CVE-2016-5147, CVE-2016-5148,
 CVE-2016-5149,
CVE-2016-5150, CVE-2016-5151, CVE-2016-5152, CVE-2016-5153, CVE-2016-5154,
CVE-2016-5155, CVE-2016-5156, CVE-2016-5157, CVE-2016-5158, CVE-2016-5159,
CVE-2016-5161, CVE-2016-5162, CVE-2016-5163, CVE-2016-5164, CVE-2016-5165,
CVE-2016-5166, CVE-2016-5160, CVE-2016-5167  Also applies fix for
 chrome-remote-
desktop where HOME env variable was not properly set via systemd service.
References:

This update can be installed with the "yum" update program. Use
su -c 'yum update chromium' at the command line.
For more information, refer to "Managing Software with yum",
available at https://docs.fedoraproject.org/yum/.

All packages are signed with the Fedora Project GPG key.  More details on the
GPG keys used by the Fedora Project can be found at
https://fedoraproject.org/keys
