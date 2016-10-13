Sicherheit: Denial of Service in systemd

openSUSE Security Update: Security update for systemd

Announcement ID: openSUSE-SU-2016:2522-1

Rating: important

References: #1000435 #1001765 #954374 #970293 #982211

#996269

Cross-References: CVE-2016-7796

Affected Products:

openSUSE 13.2

An update that solves one vulnerability and has 5 fixes is

now available.



Description:



This update for systemd fixes the following issues:



- CVE-2016-7796: A zero-length message received over systemd's

notification socket could make manager_dispatch_notify_fd() return an

error and, as a side effect, disable the notification handler

completely. As the notification socket is world-writable, this could

have allowed a local user to perform a denial-of-service attack against

systemd. (bsc#1001765)



Additionally, the following non-security fixes are included:



- Fix HMAC calculation when appending a data object to journal.

(bsc#1000435)

- Never accept file descriptors from file systems with mandatory locking

enabled. (bsc#954374)

- Do not warn about missing install info with "preset". (bsc#970293)

- Save /run/systemd/users/UID before starting user@.service. (bsc#996269)

- Make sure that /var/lib/systemd/sysv-convert/database is always

initialized. (bsc#982211)





Patch Instructions:



To install this openSUSE Security Update use YaST online_update.

Alternatively you can run the command listed for your product:



- openSUSE 13.2:



zypper in -t patch openSUSE-2016-1184=1



To bring your system up-to-date, use "zypper patch".





Package List:



- openSUSE 13.2 (i586 x86_64):



libgudev-1_0-0-210.1475218254.1e76ce0-25.48.1

libgudev-1_0-0-debuginfo-210.1475218254.1e76ce0-25.48.1

libgudev-1_0-devel-210.1475218254.1e76ce0-25.48.1

libudev-devel-210.1475218254.1e76ce0-25.48.1

libudev-mini-devel-210.1475218254.1e76ce0-25.48.1

libudev-mini1-210.1475218254.1e76ce0-25.48.1

libudev-mini1-debuginfo-210.1475218254.1e76ce0-25.48.1

libudev1-210.1475218254.1e76ce0-25.48.1

libudev1-debuginfo-210.1475218254.1e76ce0-25.48.1

nss-myhostname-210.1475218254.1e76ce0-25.48.1

nss-myhostname-debuginfo-210.1475218254.1e76ce0-25.48.1

systemd-210.1475218254.1e76ce0-25.48.1

systemd-debuginfo-210.1475218254.1e76ce0-25.48.1

systemd-debugsource-210.1475218254.1e76ce0-25.48.1

systemd-devel-210.1475218254.1e76ce0-25.48.1

systemd-journal-gateway-210.1475218254.1e76ce0-25.48.1

systemd-journal-gateway-debuginfo-210.1475218254.1e76ce0-25.48.1

systemd-logger-210.1475218254.1e76ce0-25.48.1

systemd-mini-210.1475218254.1e76ce0-25.48.1

systemd-mini-debuginfo-210.1475218254.1e76ce0-25.48.1

systemd-mini-debugsource-210.1475218254.1e76ce0-25.48.1

systemd-mini-devel-210.1475218254.1e76ce0-25.48.1

systemd-mini-sysvinit-210.1475218254.1e76ce0-25.48.1

systemd-sysvinit-210.1475218254.1e76ce0-25.48.1

typelib-1_0-GUdev-1_0-210.1475218254.1e76ce0-25.48.1

udev-210.1475218254.1e76ce0-25.48.1

udev-debuginfo-210.1475218254.1e76ce0-25.48.1

udev-mini-210.1475218254.1e76ce0-25.48.1

udev-mini-debuginfo-210.1475218254.1e76ce0-25.48.1



- openSUSE 13.2 (noarch):



systemd-bash-completion-210.1475218254.1e76ce0-25.48.1



- openSUSE 13.2 (x86_64):



libgudev-1_0-0-32bit-210.1475218254.1e76ce0-25.48.1

libgudev-1_0-0-debuginfo-32bit-210.1475218254.1e76ce0-25.48.1

libudev1-32bit-210.1475218254.1e76ce0-25.48.1

libudev1-debuginfo-32bit-210.1475218254.1e76ce0-25.48.1

nss-myhostname-32bit-210.1475218254.1e76ce0-25.48.1

nss-myhostname-debuginfo-32bit-210.1475218254.1e76ce0-25.48.1

systemd-32bit-210.1475218254.1e76ce0-25.48.1

systemd-debuginfo-32bit-210.1475218254.1e76ce0-25.48.1





References:



https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-7796.html

https://bugzilla.suse.com/1000435

https://bugzilla.suse.com/1001765

https://bugzilla.suse.com/954374

https://bugzilla.suse.com/970293

https://bugzilla.suse.com/982211

https://bugzilla.suse.com/996269



