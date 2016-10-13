Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in DBD-mysql

This is an OpenPGP/MIME signed message (RFC 4880 and 3156)

From: Marc Deslauriers <marc.deslauriers@canonical.com>

Reply-To: Ubuntu Security <security@ubuntu.com>

To: ubuntu-security-announce@lists.ubuntu.com

Message-ID: <7d17d53d-fdbb-f11d-7fb3-3e7f43cb2b08@canonical.com>

Subject: [USN-3103-1] DBD::mysql vulnerabilities



==========================================================================

Ubuntu Security Notice USN-3103-1

October 13, 2016



libdbd-mysql-perl vulnerabilities

==========================================================================



A security issue affects these releases of Ubuntu and its derivatives:



- Ubuntu 14.04 LTS

- Ubuntu 12.04 LTS



Summary:



DBD::mysql could be made to crash or run programs if it received specially

crafted input.



Software Description:

- libdbd-mysql-perl: Perl5 database interface to the MySQL database



Details:



It was discovered that DBD::mysql incorrectly handled certain memory

operations. A remote attacker could use this issue to cause DBD::mysql to

crash, resulting in a denial of service, or possibly execute arbitrary

code. (CVE-2014-9906)



Hanno BÃ¶ck discovered that DBD::mysql incorrectly handled certain memory

operations. A remote attacker could use this issue to cause DBD::mysql to

crash, resulting in a denial of service, or possibly execute arbitrary

code. (CVE-2015-8949)



Pali RohÃ¡r discovered that DBD::mysql incorrectly handled certain user

supplied data. A remote attacker could use this issue to cause DBD::mysql

to crash, resulting in a denial of service, or possibly execute arbitrary

code. (CVE-2016-1246)



Update instructions:



The problem can be corrected by updating your system to the following

package versions:



Ubuntu 14.04 LTS:

libdbd-mysql-perl 4.025-1ubuntu0.1



Ubuntu 12.04 LTS:

libdbd-mysql-perl 4.020-1ubuntu0.1



In general, a standard system update will make all the necessary changes.



References:

http://www.ubuntu.com/usn/usn-3103-1

CVE-2014-9906, CVE-2015-8949, CVE-2016-1246



Package Information:

https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/libdbd-mysql-perl/4.025-1ubuntu0.1

https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/libdbd-mysql-perl/4.020-1ubuntu0.1







