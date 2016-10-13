Login

Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in DBD-mysql
Aktuelle Meldungen Distributionen
Name: Mehrere Probleme in DBD-mysql
ID: USN-3103-1
Distribution: Ubuntu
Plattformen: Ubuntu 12.04 LTS, Ubuntu 14.04 LTS
Datum: Do, 13. Oktober 2016, 17:55
Referenzen: http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2014-9906
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-1246
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2015-8949

Originalnachricht

 
==========================================================================
Ubuntu Security Notice USN-3103-1
October 13, 2016

libdbd-mysql-perl vulnerabilities
==========================================================================

A security issue affects these releases of Ubuntu and its derivatives:

- Ubuntu 14.04 LTS
- Ubuntu 12.04 LTS

Summary:

DBD::mysql could be made to crash or run programs if it received specially
crafted input.

Software Description:
- libdbd-mysql-perl: Perl5 database interface to the MySQL database

Details:

It was discovered that DBD::mysql incorrectly handled certain memory
operations. A remote attacker could use this issue to cause DBD::mysql to
crash, resulting in a denial of service, or possibly execute arbitrary
code. (CVE-2014-9906)

Hanno BÃ¶ck discovered that DBD::mysql incorrectly handled certain memory
operations. A remote attacker could use this issue to cause DBD::mysql to
crash, resulting in a denial of service, or possibly execute arbitrary
code. (CVE-2015-8949)

Pali RohÃ¡r discovered that DBD::mysql incorrectly handled certain user
supplied data. A remote attacker could use this issue to cause DBD::mysql
to crash, resulting in a denial of service, or possibly execute arbitrary
code. (CVE-2016-1246)

Update instructions:

The problem can be corrected by updating your system to the following
package versions:

Ubuntu 14.04 LTS:
  libdbd-mysql-perl               4.025-1ubuntu0.1

Ubuntu 12.04 LTS:
  libdbd-mysql-perl               4.020-1ubuntu0.1

In general, a standard system update will make all the necessary changes.

References:
  http://www.ubuntu.com/usn/usn-3103-1
  CVE-2014-9906, CVE-2015-8949, CVE-2016-1246

Package Information:
  https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/libdbd-mysql-perl/4.025-1ubuntu0.1
  https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/libdbd-mysql-perl/4.020-1ubuntu0.1



