|
Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in DBD-mysql
|Name:
|Mehrere Probleme in DBD-mysql
|ID:
|USN-3103-1
|Distribution:
|Ubuntu
|Plattformen:
|Ubuntu 12.04 LTS, Ubuntu 14.04 LTS
|Datum:
|Do, 13. Oktober 2016, 17:55
|Referenzen:
|http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2014-9906
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-1246
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2015-8949
|
Originalnachricht
|
==========================================================================
Ubuntu Security Notice USN-3103-1
October 13, 2016
libdbd-mysql-perl vulnerabilities
==========================================================================
A security issue affects these releases of Ubuntu and its derivatives:
- Ubuntu 14.04 LTS
- Ubuntu 12.04 LTS
Summary:
DBD::mysql could be made to crash or run programs if it received specially
crafted input.
Software Description:
- libdbd-mysql-perl: Perl5 database interface to the MySQL database
Details:
It was discovered that DBD::mysql incorrectly handled certain memory
operations. A remote attacker could use this issue to cause DBD::mysql to
crash, resulting in a denial of service, or possibly execute arbitrary
code. (CVE-2014-9906)
Hanno BÃ¶ck discovered that DBD::mysql incorrectly handled certain memory
operations. A remote attacker could use this issue to cause DBD::mysql to
crash, resulting in a denial of service, or possibly execute arbitrary
code. (CVE-2015-8949)
Pali RohÃ¡r discovered that DBD::mysql incorrectly handled certain user
supplied data. A remote attacker could use this issue to cause DBD::mysql
to crash, resulting in a denial of service, or possibly execute arbitrary
code. (CVE-2016-1246)
Update instructions:
The problem can be corrected by updating your system to the following
package versions:
Ubuntu 14.04 LTS:
libdbd-mysql-perl 4.025-1ubuntu0.1
Ubuntu 12.04 LTS:
libdbd-mysql-perl 4.020-1ubuntu0.1
In general, a standard system update will make all the necessary changes.
References:
http://www.ubuntu.com/usn/usn-3103-1
CVE-2014-9906, CVE-2015-8949, CVE-2016-1246
Package Information:
https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/libdbd-mysql-perl/4.025-1ubuntu0.1
https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/libdbd-mysql-perl/4.020-1ubuntu0.1
|
|