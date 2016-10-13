Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in Xen

SUSE Security Update: Security update for xen

Announcement ID: SUSE-SU-2016:2528-1

Rating: important

References: #973188 #974038 #975130 #975138 #978164 #978295

#980716 #980724 #981264 #982960 #983984 #988675

#995785 #995792

Cross-References: CVE-2014-3615 CVE-2014-3672 CVE-2016-3158

CVE-2016-3159 CVE-2016-3710 CVE-2016-3960

CVE-2016-4001 CVE-2016-4002 CVE-2016-4439

CVE-2016-4441 CVE-2016-4480 CVE-2016-5238

CVE-2016-5338 CVE-2016-6258 CVE-2016-7092

CVE-2016-7094

Affected Products:

SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 11-SP2-LTSS

An update that fixes 16 vulnerabilities is now available.



Description:



This update for xen fixes several issues.



These security issues were fixed:

- CVE-2016-7094: Buffer overflow in Xen allowed local x86 HVM guest OS

administrators on guests running with shadow paging to cause a denial of

service via a pagetable update (bsc#995792)

- CVE-2016-7092: The get_page_from_l3e function in arch/x86/mm.c in Xen

allowed local 32-bit PV guest OS administrators to gain host OS

privileges via vectors related to L3 recursive pagetables (bsc#995785)

- CVE-2016-6258: The PV pagetable code in arch/x86/mm.c in Xen allowed

local 32-bit PV guest OS administrators to gain host OS privileges by

leveraging fast-paths for updating pagetable entries (bsc#988675)

- CVE-2016-5338: The (1) esp_reg_read and (2) esp_reg_write functions

allowed local guest OS administrators to cause a denial of service (QEMU

process crash) or execute arbitrary code on the host via vectors related

to the information transfer buffer (bsc#983984)

- CVE-2016-5238: The get_cmd function in hw/scsi/esp.c might have allowed

local guest OS administrators to cause a denial of service

(out-of-bounds write and QEMU process crash) via vectors related to

reading from the information transfer buffer in non-DMA mode (bsc#982960)

- CVE-2014-3672: The qemu implementation in libvirt Xen allowed local

guest OS users to cause a denial of service (host disk consumption) by

writing to stdout or stderr (bsc#981264)

- CVE-2016-4441: The get_cmd function in the 53C9X Fast SCSI Controller

(FSC) support did not properly check DMA length, which allowed local

guest OS administrators to cause a denial of service (out-of-bounds

write and QEMU process crash) via unspecified vectors, involving an SCSI

command (bsc#980724)

- CVE-2016-4439: The esp_reg_write function in the 53C9X Fast SCSI

Controller (FSC) support did not properly check command buffer length,

which allowed local guest OS administrators to cause a denial of service

(out-of-bounds write and QEMU process crash) or potentially execute

arbitrary code on the host via unspecified vectors (bsc#980716)

- CVE-2016-3710: The VGA module improperly performed bounds checking on

banked access to video memory, which allowed local guest OS

administrators to execute arbitrary code on the host by changing access

modes after setting the bank register, aka the "Dark Portal" issue

(bsc#978164)

- CVE-2016-4480: The guest_walk_tables function in

arch/x86/mm/guest_walk.c in Xen did not properly handle the Page Size

(PS) page table entry bit at the L4 and L3 page table levels, which

might have allowed local guest OS users to gain privileges via a crafted

mapping of memory (bsc#978295)

- CVE-2016-3960: Integer overflow in the x86 shadow pagetable code allowed

local guest OS users to cause a denial of service (host crash) or

possibly gain privileges by shadowing a superpage mapping (bsc#974038)

- CVE-2016-3158: The xrstor function did not properly handle writes to the

hardware FSW.ES bit when running on AMD64 processors, which allowed

local guest OS users to obtain sensitive register content information

from another guest by leveraging pending exception and mask bits

(bsc#973188)

- CVE-2016-4001: Buffer overflow in the stellaris_enet_receive function,

when the Stellaris ethernet controller is configured to accept large

packets, allowed remote attackers to cause a denial of service (QEMU

crash) via a large packet (bsc#975130)

- CVE-2016-4002: Buffer overflow in the mipsnet_receive function, when the

guest NIC is configured to accept large packets, allowed remote

attackers to cause a denial of service (memory corruption and QEMU

crash) or possibly execute arbitrary code via a packet larger than 1514

bytes (bsc#975138)





Patch Instructions:



To install this SUSE Security Update use YaST online_update.

Alternatively you can run the command listed for your product:



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 11-SP2-LTSS:



zypper in -t patch slessp2-xen-12786=1



To bring your system up-to-date, use "zypper patch".





Package List:



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 11-SP2-LTSS (i586 x86_64):



xen-devel-4.1.6_08-29.1

xen-kmp-default-4.1.6_08_3.0.101_0.7.40-29.1

xen-kmp-trace-4.1.6_08_3.0.101_0.7.40-29.1

xen-libs-4.1.6_08-29.1

xen-tools-domU-4.1.6_08-29.1



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 11-SP2-LTSS (x86_64):



xen-4.1.6_08-29.1

xen-doc-html-4.1.6_08-29.1

xen-doc-pdf-4.1.6_08-29.1

xen-libs-32bit-4.1.6_08-29.1

xen-tools-4.1.6_08-29.1



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 11-SP2-LTSS (i586):



xen-kmp-pae-4.1.6_08_3.0.101_0.7.40-29.1





