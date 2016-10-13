|
drucken bookmarks versenden konfigurieren admin pdf
Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in Xen
|Name:
|Mehrere Probleme in Xen
|ID:
|SUSE-SU-2016:2528-1
|Distribution:
|SUSE
|Plattformen:
|SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 11-SP2-LTSS
|Datum:
|Do, 13. Oktober 2016, 23:05
|Referenzen:
|http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-3960
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-3710
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-4439
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-5238
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-4001
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-5338
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-3159
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-6258
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-3158
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-7094
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2014-3672
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-7092
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-4480
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-4441
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-4002
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2014-3615
|
Originalnachricht
|
SUSE Security Update: Security update for xen
______________________________________________________________________________
Announcement ID: SUSE-SU-2016:2528-1
Rating: important
References: #973188 #974038 #975130 #975138 #978164 #978295
#980716 #980724 #981264 #982960 #983984 #988675
#995785 #995792
Cross-References: CVE-2014-3615 CVE-2014-3672 CVE-2016-3158
CVE-2016-3159 CVE-2016-3710 CVE-2016-3960
CVE-2016-4001 CVE-2016-4002 CVE-2016-4439
CVE-2016-4441 CVE-2016-4480 CVE-2016-5238
CVE-2016-5338 CVE-2016-6258 CVE-2016-7092
CVE-2016-7094
Affected Products:
SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 11-SP2-LTSS
______________________________________________________________________________
An update that fixes 16 vulnerabilities is now available.
Description:
This update for xen fixes several issues.
These security issues were fixed:
- CVE-2016-7094: Buffer overflow in Xen allowed local x86 HVM guest OS
administrators on guests running with shadow paging to cause a denial of
service via a pagetable update (bsc#995792)
- CVE-2016-7092: The get_page_from_l3e function in arch/x86/mm.c in Xen
allowed local 32-bit PV guest OS administrators to gain host OS
privileges via vectors related to L3 recursive pagetables (bsc#995785)
- CVE-2016-6258: The PV pagetable code in arch/x86/mm.c in Xen allowed
local 32-bit PV guest OS administrators to gain host OS privileges by
leveraging fast-paths for updating pagetable entries (bsc#988675)
- CVE-2016-5338: The (1) esp_reg_read and (2) esp_reg_write functions
allowed local guest OS administrators to cause a denial of service (QEMU
process crash) or execute arbitrary code on the host via vectors related
to the information transfer buffer (bsc#983984)
- CVE-2016-5238: The get_cmd function in hw/scsi/esp.c might have allowed
local guest OS administrators to cause a denial of service
(out-of-bounds write and QEMU process crash) via vectors related to
reading from the information transfer buffer in non-DMA mode (bsc#982960)
- CVE-2014-3672: The qemu implementation in libvirt Xen allowed local
guest OS users to cause a denial of service (host disk consumption) by
writing to stdout or stderr (bsc#981264)
- CVE-2016-4441: The get_cmd function in the 53C9X Fast SCSI Controller
(FSC) support did not properly check DMA length, which allowed local
guest OS administrators to cause a denial of service (out-of-bounds
write and QEMU process crash) via unspecified vectors, involving an SCSI
command (bsc#980724)
- CVE-2016-4439: The esp_reg_write function in the 53C9X Fast SCSI
Controller (FSC) support did not properly check command buffer length,
which allowed local guest OS administrators to cause a denial of service
(out-of-bounds write and QEMU process crash) or potentially execute
arbitrary code on the host via unspecified vectors (bsc#980716)
- CVE-2016-3710: The VGA module improperly performed bounds checking on
banked access to video memory, which allowed local guest OS
administrators to execute arbitrary code on the host by changing access
modes after setting the bank register, aka the "Dark Portal" issue
(bsc#978164)
- CVE-2016-4480: The guest_walk_tables function in
arch/x86/mm/guest_walk.c in Xen did not properly handle the Page Size
(PS) page table entry bit at the L4 and L3 page table levels, which
might have allowed local guest OS users to gain privileges via a crafted
mapping of memory (bsc#978295)
- CVE-2016-3960: Integer overflow in the x86 shadow pagetable code allowed
local guest OS users to cause a denial of service (host crash) or
possibly gain privileges by shadowing a superpage mapping (bsc#974038)
- CVE-2016-3158: The xrstor function did not properly handle writes to the
hardware FSW.ES bit when running on AMD64 processors, which allowed
local guest OS users to obtain sensitive register content information
from another guest by leveraging pending exception and mask bits
(bsc#973188)
- CVE-2016-4001: Buffer overflow in the stellaris_enet_receive function,
when the Stellaris ethernet controller is configured to accept large
packets, allowed remote attackers to cause a denial of service (QEMU
crash) via a large packet (bsc#975130)
- CVE-2016-4002: Buffer overflow in the mipsnet_receive function, when the
guest NIC is configured to accept large packets, allowed remote
attackers to cause a denial of service (memory corruption and QEMU
crash) or possibly execute arbitrary code via a packet larger than 1514
bytes (bsc#975138)
Patch Instructions:
To install this SUSE Security Update use YaST online_update.
Alternatively you can run the command listed for your product:
- SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 11-SP2-LTSS:
zypper in -t patch slessp2-xen-12786=1
To bring your system up-to-date, use "zypper patch".
Package List:
- SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 11-SP2-LTSS (i586 x86_64):
xen-devel-4.1.6_08-29.1
xen-kmp-default-4.1.6_08_3.0.101_0.7.40-29.1
xen-kmp-trace-4.1.6_08_3.0.101_0.7.40-29.1
xen-libs-4.1.6_08-29.1
xen-tools-domU-4.1.6_08-29.1
- SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 11-SP2-LTSS (x86_64):
xen-4.1.6_08-29.1
xen-doc-html-4.1.6_08-29.1
xen-doc-pdf-4.1.6_08-29.1
xen-libs-32bit-4.1.6_08-29.1
xen-tools-4.1.6_08-29.1
- SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 11-SP2-LTSS (i586):
xen-kmp-pae-4.1.6_08_3.0.101_0.7.40-29.1
References:
https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2014-3615.html
https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2014-3672.html
https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-3158.html
https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-3159.html
https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-3710.html
https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-3960.html
https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-4001.html
https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-4002.html
https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-4439.html
https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-4441.html
https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-4480.html
https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-5238.html
https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-5338.html
https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-6258.html
https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-7092.html
https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-7094.html
https://bugzilla.suse.com/973188
https://bugzilla.suse.com/974038
https://bugzilla.suse.com/975130
https://bugzilla.suse.com/975138
https://bugzilla.suse.com/978164
https://bugzilla.suse.com/978295
https://bugzilla.suse.com/980716
https://bugzilla.suse.com/980724
https://bugzilla.suse.com/981264
https://bugzilla.suse.com/982960
https://bugzilla.suse.com/983984
https://bugzilla.suse.com/988675
https://bugzilla.suse.com/995785
https://bugzilla.suse.com/995792
--
To unsubscribe, e-mail: opensuse-security-announce+unsubscribe@opensuse.org
For additional commands, e-mail: opensuse-security-announce+help@opensuse.org
|
|