Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in Xen
Name: Mehrere Probleme in Xen
ID: SUSE-SU-2016:2528-1
Distribution: SUSE
Plattformen: SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 11-SP2-LTSS
Datum: Do, 13. Oktober 2016, 23:05
   SUSE Security Update: Security update for xen
Announcement ID:    SUSE-SU-2016:2528-1
Rating:             important
References:         #973188 #974038 #975130 #975138 #978164 #978295 
                    #980716 #980724 #981264 #982960 #983984 #988675 
                    #995785 #995792 
Cross-References:   CVE-2014-3615 CVE-2014-3672 CVE-2016-3158
                    CVE-2016-3159 CVE-2016-3710 CVE-2016-3960
                    CVE-2016-4001 CVE-2016-4002 CVE-2016-4439
                    CVE-2016-4441 CVE-2016-4480 CVE-2016-5238
                    CVE-2016-5338 CVE-2016-6258 CVE-2016-7092
                    CVE-2016-7094
Affected Products:
                    SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 11-SP2-LTSS
   An update that fixes 16 vulnerabilities is now available.

Description:

   This update for xen fixes several issues.

   These security issues were fixed:
   - CVE-2016-7094: Buffer overflow in Xen allowed local x86 HVM guest OS
     administrators on guests running with shadow paging to cause a denial of
     service via a pagetable update (bsc#995792)
   - CVE-2016-7092: The get_page_from_l3e function in arch/x86/mm.c in Xen
     allowed local 32-bit PV guest OS administrators to gain host OS
     privileges via vectors related to L3 recursive pagetables (bsc#995785)
   - CVE-2016-6258: The PV pagetable code in arch/x86/mm.c in Xen allowed
     local 32-bit PV guest OS administrators to gain host OS privileges by
     leveraging fast-paths for updating pagetable entries (bsc#988675)
   - CVE-2016-5338: The (1) esp_reg_read and (2) esp_reg_write functions
     allowed local guest OS administrators to cause a denial of service (QEMU
     process crash) or execute arbitrary code on the host via vectors related
     to the information transfer buffer (bsc#983984)
   - CVE-2016-5238: The get_cmd function in hw/scsi/esp.c might have allowed
     local guest OS administrators to cause a denial of service
     (out-of-bounds write and QEMU process crash) via vectors related to
     reading from the information transfer buffer in non-DMA mode (bsc#982960)
   - CVE-2014-3672: The qemu implementation in libvirt Xen allowed local
     guest OS users to cause a denial of service (host disk consumption) by
     writing to stdout or stderr (bsc#981264)
   - CVE-2016-4441: The get_cmd function in the 53C9X Fast SCSI Controller
     (FSC) support did not properly check DMA length, which allowed local
     guest OS administrators to cause a denial of service (out-of-bounds
     write and QEMU process crash) via unspecified vectors, involving an SCSI
     command (bsc#980724)
   - CVE-2016-4439: The esp_reg_write function in the 53C9X Fast SCSI
     Controller (FSC) support did not properly check command buffer length,
     which allowed local guest OS administrators to cause a denial of service
     (out-of-bounds write and QEMU process crash) or potentially execute
     arbitrary code on the host via unspecified vectors (bsc#980716)
   - CVE-2016-3710: The VGA module improperly performed bounds checking on
     banked access to video memory, which allowed local guest OS
     administrators to execute arbitrary code on the host by changing access
     modes after setting the bank register, aka the "Dark Portal" issue
     (bsc#978164)
   - CVE-2016-4480: The guest_walk_tables function in
     arch/x86/mm/guest_walk.c in Xen did not properly handle the Page Size
     (PS) page table entry bit at the L4 and L3 page table levels, which
     might have allowed local guest OS users to gain privileges via a crafted
     mapping of memory (bsc#978295)
   - CVE-2016-3960: Integer overflow in the x86 shadow pagetable code allowed
     local guest OS users to cause a denial of service (host crash) or
     possibly gain privileges by shadowing a superpage mapping (bsc#974038)
   - CVE-2016-3158: The xrstor function did not properly handle writes to the
     hardware FSW.ES bit when running on AMD64 processors, which allowed
     local guest OS users to obtain sensitive register content information
     from another guest by leveraging pending exception and mask bits
     (bsc#973188)
   - CVE-2016-4001: Buffer overflow in the stellaris_enet_receive function,
     when the Stellaris ethernet controller is configured to accept large
     packets, allowed remote attackers to cause a denial of service (QEMU
     crash) via a large packet (bsc#975130)
   - CVE-2016-4002: Buffer overflow in the mipsnet_receive function, when the
     guest NIC is configured to accept large packets, allowed remote
     attackers to cause a denial of service (memory corruption and QEMU
     crash) or possibly execute arbitrary code via a packet larger than 1514
     bytes (bsc#975138)


Patch Instructions:

   To install this SUSE Security Update use YaST online_update.
   Alternatively you can run the command listed for your product:

   - SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 11-SP2-LTSS:

      zypper in -t patch slessp2-xen-12786=1

   To bring your system up-to-date, use "zypper patch".


Package List:

   - SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 11-SP2-LTSS (i586 x86_64):

      xen-devel-4.1.6_08-29.1
      xen-kmp-default-4.1.6_08_3.0.101_0.7.40-29.1
      xen-kmp-trace-4.1.6_08_3.0.101_0.7.40-29.1
      xen-libs-4.1.6_08-29.1
      xen-tools-domU-4.1.6_08-29.1

   - SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 11-SP2-LTSS (x86_64):

      xen-4.1.6_08-29.1
      xen-doc-html-4.1.6_08-29.1
      xen-doc-pdf-4.1.6_08-29.1
      xen-libs-32bit-4.1.6_08-29.1
      xen-tools-4.1.6_08-29.1

   - SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 11-SP2-LTSS (i586):

      xen-kmp-pae-4.1.6_08_3.0.101_0.7.40-29.1


References:

   https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2014-3615.html
   https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2014-3672.html
   https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-3158.html
   https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-3159.html
   https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-3710.html
   https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-3960.html
   https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-4001.html
   https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-4002.html
   https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-4439.html
   https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-4441.html
   https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-4480.html
   https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-5238.html
   https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-5338.html
   https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-6258.html
   https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-7092.html
   https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-7094.html
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/973188
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/974038
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/975130
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/975138
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/978164
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/978295
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/980716
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/980724
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/981264
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/982960
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/983984
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/988675
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/995785
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/995792

