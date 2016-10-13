Sicherheit: Zwei Probleme in freeimage

-----BEGIN PGP SIGNED MESSAGE-----

Hash: SHA256



- -------------------------------------------------------------------------

Debian Security Advisory DSA-3692-1 security@debian.org

https://www.debian.org/security/ Moritz Muehlenhoff

October 13, 2016 https://www.debian.org/security/faq

- -------------------------------------------------------------------------



Package : freeimage

CVE ID : CVE-2015-3885 CVE-2016-5684



Multiple vulnerabilities were discovered in the FreeImage multimedia

library, which might result in denial of service or the execution of

arbitrary code if a malformed XMP or RAW image is processed.



For the stable distribution (jessie), these problems have been fixed in

version 3.15.4-4.2+deb8u1.



For the testing distribution (stretch), these problems have been fixed

in version 3.17.0+ds1-3.



For the unstable distribution (sid), these problems have been fixed in

version 3.17.0+ds1-3.



We recommend that you upgrade your freeimage packages.



Further information about Debian Security Advisories, how to apply

these updates to your system and frequently asked questions can be

found at: https://www.debian.org/security/



Mailing list: debian-security-announce@lists.debian.org

-----BEGIN PGP SIGNATURE-----



-----END PGP SIGNATURE-----

