Sicherheit: Zwei Probleme in freeimage
Aktuelle Meldungen Distributionen
Name: Zwei Probleme in freeimage
ID: DSA-3692-1
Distribution: Debian
Plattformen: Debian sid, Debian jessie, Debian stretch
Datum: Do, 13. Oktober 2016, 23:07
Referenzen: http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-5684
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2015-3885

Originalnachricht

 
Package        : freeimage
CVE ID         : CVE-2015-3885 CVE-2016-5684

Multiple vulnerabilities were discovered in the FreeImage multimedia
library, which might result in denial of service or the execution of
arbitrary code if a malformed XMP or RAW image is processed.

For the stable distribution (jessie), these problems have been fixed in
version 3.15.4-4.2+deb8u1.

For the testing distribution (stretch), these problems have been fixed
in version 3.17.0+ds1-3.

For the unstable distribution (sid), these problems have been fixed in
version 3.17.0+ds1-3.

We recommend that you upgrade your freeimage packages.

Further information about Debian Security Advisories, how to apply
these updates to your system and frequently asked questions can be
found at: https://www.debian.org/security/

Mailing list: debian-security-announce@lists.debian.org
