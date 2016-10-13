|
drucken bookmarks versenden konfigurieren admin pdf
Sicherheit: Zwei Probleme in freeimage
|Name:
|Zwei Probleme in freeimage
|ID:
|DSA-3692-1
|Distribution:
|Debian
|Plattformen:
|Debian sid, Debian jessie, Debian stretch
|Datum:
|Do, 13. Oktober 2016, 23:07
|Referenzen:
|http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-5684
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2015-3885
|
Originalnachricht
|
-----BEGIN PGP SIGNED MESSAGE-----
Hash: SHA256
- -------------------------------------------------------------------------
Debian Security Advisory DSA-3692-1 security@debian.org
https://www.debian.org/security/ Moritz Muehlenhoff
October 13, 2016 https://www.debian.org/security/faq
- -------------------------------------------------------------------------
Package : freeimage
CVE ID : CVE-2015-3885 CVE-2016-5684
Multiple vulnerabilities were discovered in the FreeImage multimedia
library, which might result in denial of service or the execution of
arbitrary code if a malformed XMP or RAW image is processed.
For the stable distribution (jessie), these problems have been fixed in
version 3.15.4-4.2+deb8u1.
For the testing distribution (stretch), these problems have been fixed
in version 3.17.0+ds1-3.
For the unstable distribution (sid), these problems have been fixed in
version 3.17.0+ds1-3.
We recommend that you upgrade your freeimage packages.
Further information about Debian Security Advisories, how to apply
these updates to your system and frequently asked questions can be
found at: https://www.debian.org/security/
Mailing list: debian-security-announce@lists.debian.org
-----BEGIN PGP SIGNATURE-----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=4p36
-----END PGP SIGNATURE-----
|
|