Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in Xen

Announcement ID: SUSE-SU-2016:2533-1

Rating: important

References: #953339 #953362 #953518 #954872 #955399 #957986

#958848 #961600 #963161 #964427 #970135 #971949

#973188 #973631 #974038 #975130 #975138 #975907

#976058 #976111 #978164 #978295 #978413 #979035

#979620 #979670 #980716 #980724 #981264 #981276

#982024 #982025 #982026 #982224 #982225 #982286

#982695 #982960 #983973 #983984 #984981 #985503

#986586 #988675 #990843 #990923 #990970 #991934

#992224 #994421 #994625 #994761 #994772 #994775

#995785 #995789 #995792 #997731

Cross-References: CVE-2014-3615 CVE-2014-3672 CVE-2016-3158

CVE-2016-3159 CVE-2016-3710 CVE-2016-3712

CVE-2016-3960 CVE-2016-4001 CVE-2016-4002

CVE-2016-4020 CVE-2016-4037 CVE-2016-4439

CVE-2016-4441 CVE-2016-4453 CVE-2016-4454

CVE-2016-4480 CVE-2016-4952 CVE-2016-4962

CVE-2016-4963 CVE-2016-5105 CVE-2016-5106

CVE-2016-5107 CVE-2016-5126 CVE-2016-5238

CVE-2016-5337 CVE-2016-5338 CVE-2016-5403

CVE-2016-6258 CVE-2016-6351 CVE-2016-6833

CVE-2016-6834 CVE-2016-6835 CVE-2016-6836

CVE-2016-6888 CVE-2016-7092 CVE-2016-7093

CVE-2016-7094 CVE-2016-7154

Affected Products:

SUSE Linux Enterprise Server for SAP 12

SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-LTSS

An update that solves 38 vulnerabilities and has 20 fixes

Description:



This update for xen fixes several issues.



These security issues were fixed:

- CVE-2014-3672: The qemu implementation in libvirt Xen allowed local

guest OS users to cause a denial of service (host disk consumption) by

writing to stdout or stderr (bsc#981264).

- CVE-2016-3158: The xrstor function did not properly handle writes to the

hardware FSW.ES bit when running on AMD64 processors, which allowed

local guest OS users to obtain sensitive register content information

from another guest by leveraging pending exception and mask bits

(bsc#973188).

- CVE-2016-3159: The fpu_fxrstor function in arch/x86/i387.c did not

properly handle writes to the hardware FSW.ES bit when running on AMD64

processors, which allowed local guest OS users to obtain sensitive

register content information from another guest by leveraging pending

exception and mask bits (bsc#973188).

- CVE-2016-3710: The VGA module improperly performed bounds checking on

banked access to video memory, which allowed local guest OS

administrators to execute arbitrary code on the host by changing access

modes after setting the bank register, aka the "Dark Portal" issue

(bsc#978164)

- CVE-2016-3960: Integer overflow in the x86 shadow pagetable code allowed

local guest OS users to cause a denial of service (host crash) or

possibly gain privileges by shadowing a superpage mapping (bsc#974038).

- CVE-2016-4001: Buffer overflow in the stellaris_enet_receive function,

when the Stellaris ethernet controller is configured to accept large

packets, allowed remote attackers to cause a denial of service (QEMU

crash) via a large packet (bsc#975130).

- CVE-2016-4002: Buffer overflow in the mipsnet_receive function, when the

guest NIC is configured to accept large packets, allowed remote

attackers to cause a denial of service (memory corruption and QEMU

crash) or possibly execute arbitrary code via a packet larger than 1514

bytes (bsc#975138).

- CVE-2016-4020: The patch_instruction function did not initialize the

imm32 variable, which allowed local guest OS administrators to obtain

sensitive information from host stack memory by accessing the Task

Priority Register (TPR) (bsc#975907)

- CVE-2016-4037: The ehci_advance_state function in hw/usb/hcd-ehci.c

allowed local guest OS administrators to cause a denial of service

(infinite loop and CPU consumption) via a circular split isochronous

transfer descriptor (siTD) list (bsc#976111)

- CVE-2016-4439: The esp_reg_write function in the 53C9X Fast SCSI

Controller (FSC) support did not properly check command buffer length,

which allowed local guest OS administrators to cause a denial of service

(out-of-bounds write and QEMU process crash) or potentially execute

arbitrary code on the host via unspecified vectors (bsc#980716)

- CVE-2016-4441: The get_cmd function in the 53C9X Fast SCSI Controller

(FSC) support did not properly check DMA length, which allowed local

guest OS administrators to cause a denial of service (out-of-bounds

write and QEMU process crash) via unspecified vectors, involving an SCSI

command (bsc#980724)

- CVE-2016-4453: The vmsvga_fifo_run function allowed local guest OS

administrators to cause a denial of service (infinite loop and QEMU

process crash) via a VGA command (bsc#982225)

- CVE-2016-4454: The vmsvga_fifo_read_raw function allowed local guest OS

administrators to obtain sensitive host memory information or cause a

denial of service (QEMU process crash) by changing FIFO registers and

issuing a VGA command, which triggered an out-of-bounds read (bsc#982224)

- CVE-2016-4480: The guest_walk_tables function in

arch/x86/mm/guest_walk.c in Xen did not properly handle the Page Size

(PS) page table entry bit at the L4 and L3 page table levels, which

might have allowed local guest OS users to gain privileges via a crafted

mapping of memory (bsc#978295).

- CVE-2016-4952: Out-of-bounds access issue in pvsci_ring_init_msg/data

routines (bsc#981276)

- CVE-2016-4962: The libxl device-handling allowed local OS guest

administrators to cause a denial of service (resource consumption or

management facility confusion) or gain host OS privileges by

manipulating information in guest controlled areas of xenstore

(bsc#979620)

- CVE-2016-4963: The libxl device-handling allowed local guest OS users

with access to the driver domain to cause a denial of service

(management tool confusion) by manipulating information in the backend

directories in xenstore (bsc#979670)

- CVE-2016-5105: Stack information leakage while reading configuration

(bsc#982024)

- CVE-2016-5106: Out-of-bounds write while setting controller properties

(bsc#982025)

- CVE-2016-5107: Out-of-bounds read in megasas_lookup_frame() function

(bsc#982026)

- CVE-2016-5126: Heap-based buffer overflow in the iscsi_aio_ioctl

function allowed local guest OS users to cause a denial of service (QEMU

process crash) or possibly execute arbitrary code via a crafted iSCSI

asynchronous I/O ioctl call (bsc#982286)

- CVE-2016-5238: The get_cmd function in hw/scsi/esp.c might have allowed

local guest OS administrators to cause a denial of service

(out-of-bounds write and QEMU process crash) via vectors related to

reading from the information transfer buffer in non-DMA mode (bsc#982960)

- CVE-2016-5337: The megasas_ctrl_get_info function allowed local guest OS

administrators to obtain sensitive host memory information via vectors

related to reading device control information (bsc#983973)

- CVE-2016-5338: The (1) esp_reg_read and (2) esp_reg_write functions

allowed local guest OS administrators to cause a denial of service (QEMU

process crash) or execute arbitrary code on the host via vectors related

to the information transfer buffer (bsc#983984)

- CVE-2016-5403: virtio: unbounded memory allocation on host via guest

leading to DoS (XSA-184) (bsc#990923)

- CVE-2016-6258: The PV pagetable code in arch/x86/mm.c in Xen allowed

local 32-bit PV guest OS administrators to gain host OS privileges by

leveraging fast-paths for updating pagetable entries (bsc#988675)

- CVE-2016-6351: The esp_do_dma function in hw/scsi/esp.c, when built with

ESP/NCR53C9x controller emulation support, allowed local guest OS

administrators to cause a denial of service (out-of-bounds write and

QEMU process crash) or execute arbitrary code on the host via vectors

involving DMA read into ESP command buffer (bsc#990843).

- CVE-2016-6833: A use-after-free issue in the VMWARE VMXNET3 NIC device

support allowed privileged user inside guest to crash the Qemu instance

resulting in DoS (bsc#994775).

- CVE-2016-6834: A infinite loop during packet fragmentation in the VMWARE

VMXNET3 NIC device support allowed privileged user inside guest to crash

the Qemu instance resulting in DoS (bsc#994421).

- CVE-2016-6835: Buffer overflow in the VMWARE VMXNET3 NIC device support,

causing an OOB read access (bsc#994625).

- CVE-2016-6836: VMWARE VMXNET3 NIC device allowed privileged user inside

the guest to leak information. It occured while processing transmit(tx)

queue, when it reaches the end of packet (bsc#994761).

- CVE-2016-6888: A integer overflow int the VMWARE VMXNET3 NIC device

support, during the initialisation of new packets in the device, could

have allowed a privileged user inside guest to crash the Qemu instance

resulting in DoS (bsc#994772).

- CVE-2016-7092: The get_page_from_l3e function in arch/x86/mm.c in Xen

allowed local 32-bit PV guest OS administrators to gain host OS

privileges via vectors related to L3 recursive pagetables (bsc#995785)

- CVE-2016-7093: Xen allowed local HVM guest OS administrators to

overwrite hypervisor memory and consequently gain host OS privileges by

leveraging mishandling of instruction pointer truncation during

emulation (bsc#995789)

- CVE-2016-7094: Buffer overflow in Xen allowed local x86 HVM guest OS

administrators on guests running with shadow paging to cause a denial of

service via a pagetable update (bsc#995792)

- CVE-2016-7154: Use-after-free vulnerability in the FIFO event channel

code in Xen allowed local guest OS administrators to cause a denial of

service (host crash) and possibly execute arbitrary code or obtain

sensitive information via an invalid guest frame number (bsc#997731).



These non-security issues were fixed:

- bsc#991934: Hypervisor crash in csched_acct

- bsc#992224: During boot of Xen Hypervisor, failed to get contiguous

memory for DMA

- bsc#970135: New virtualization project clock test randomly fails on Xen

- bsc#971949: xl: Support (by ignoring) xl migrate --live. xl migrations

are always live

- bsc#990970: Add PMU support for Intel E7-8867 v4 (fam=6, model=79)

- bsc#985503: vif-route broken

- bsc#978413: PV guest upgrade from sles11sp4 to sles12sp2 alpha3 failed

on sles11sp4 xen host.

- bsc#986586: Out of memory (oom) during boot on "modprobe xenblk"

(non

xen kernel)

- bsc#953339, bsc#953362, bsc#953518, bsc#984981: Implement SUSE specific

unplug protocol for emulated PCI devices in PVonHVM guests to

qemu-xen-upstream

- bsc#958848: HVM guest crash at /usr/src/packages/BUILD/

xen-4.4.2-testing/obj/default/balloon/balloon.c:407

- bsc#982695: xen-4.5.2 qemu fails to boot HVM guest from xvda

- bsc#954872: script block-dmmd not working as expected

- bsc#961600: : poor performance when Xen HVM domU configured with max

memory > current memory

- bsc#979035: Restore xm migrate fixes for bsc#955399/ bsc#955399

- bsc#963161: Windows VM getting stuck during load while a VF is assigned

to it

- bsc#976058: Xen error running simple HVM guest (Post Alpha 2 xen+qemu)

- bsc#957986: Indirect descriptors are not compatible with Amazon block

backend

- bsc#973631: AWS EC2 kdump issue

- bsc#964427: Discarding device blocks failed with input/output error





