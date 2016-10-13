Sicherheit: Ausführen beliebiger Kommandos in mariadb-galera

|
-----BEGIN PGP SIGNED MESSAGE-----
Hash: SHA1
=====================================================================
Red Hat Security Advisory
Synopsis: Important: mariadb-galera security and bug fix update
Advisory ID: RHSA-2016:2060-01
Product: Red Hat Enterprise Linux OpenStack Platform
Advisory URL: https://rhn.redhat.com/errata/RHSA-2016-2060.html
Issue date: 2016-10-13
CVE Names: CVE-2016-6662
=====================================================================
1. Summary:
An update for mariadb-galera is now available for Red Hat Enterprise Linux
OpenStack Platform 6.0 (Juno) for RHEL 7.
Red Hat Product Security has rated this update as having a security impact
of Important. A Common Vulnerability Scoring System (CVSS) base score,
which gives a detailed severity rating, is available for each vulnerability
from the CVE link(s) in the References section.
2. Relevant releases/architectures:
Red Hat Enterprise Linux OpenStack Platform 6.0 (Juno) for RHEL 7 - x86_64
3. Description:
MariaDB is a multi-user, multi-threaded SQL database server that is binary
compatible with MySQL. Galera is a synchronous multi-master cluster for
MariaDB.
Security Fix(es):
* It was discovered that the MySQL logging functionality allowed writing to
MySQL configuration files. An administrative database user, or a database
user with FILE privileges, could possibly use this flaw to run arbitrary
commands with root privileges on the system running the database server.
(CVE-2016-6662)
Bug Fix(es):
* Because Red Hat Enterprise Linux 7.3 changed the return format of the
"systemctl is-enabled" command as consumed by shell scripts, the
mariadb-galera RPM package, upon installation, erroneously detected that
the MariaDB service was enabled when it was not. As a result, the Red Hat
OpenStack Platform installer, which then tried to run mariadb-galera using
Pacemaker and not systemd, failed to start Galera. With this update,
mariadb-galera's RPM installation scripts now use a different systemctl
command, correctly detecting the default MariaDB as disabled, and the
installer can succeed. (BZ#1376909)
* Previously, both the mariadb-server and mariadb-galera-server packages
shipped the client-facing libraries, dialog.so and mysql_clear_password.so.
As a result, the mariadb-galera-server package would fail to install
because of package conflicts. With this update, these libraries have been
moved from mariadb-galera-server to mariadb-libs, and the
mariadb-galera-server package installs successfully. (BZ#1376903)
4. Solution:
For details on how to apply this update, which includes the changes
described in this advisory, refer to:
https://access.redhat.com/articles/11258
After installing this update, the MariaDB server daemon (mysqld) will be
restarted automatically.
5. Bugs fixed (https://bugzilla.redhat.com/):
1375198 - CVE-2016-6662 mysql: general_log can write to configuration files,
leading to privilege escalation
1376903 - RHEL 7.3 upgrades fails on upgrade because of mariadb-libs package
conflict.
1376909 - mysqld service prevents haproxy to get started and deployment fails
6. Package List:
Red Hat Enterprise Linux OpenStack Platform 6.0 (Juno) for RHEL 7:
Source:
mariadb-galera-5.5.42-1.2.el7ost.src.rpm
x86_64:
mariadb-galera-common-5.5.42-1.2.el7ost.x86_64.rpm
mariadb-galera-debuginfo-5.5.42-1.2.el7ost.x86_64.rpm
mariadb-galera-server-5.5.42-1.2.el7ost.x86_64.rpm
These packages are GPG signed by Red Hat for security. Our key and
details on how to verify the signature are available from
https://access.redhat.com/security/team/key/
7. References:
https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-6662
https://access.redhat.com/security/updates/classification/#important
8. Contact:
The Red Hat security contact is <secalert@redhat.com>. More contact
details at https://access.redhat.com/security/team/contact/
Copyright 2016 Red Hat, Inc.
-----BEGIN PGP SIGNATURE-----
Version: GnuPG v1
iD8DBQFX/+n4XlSAg2UNWIIRAqiYAKCmra9Lgje5oDlMbH8GxPJJMpsMogCfSb30
92s2svQXFq4UxaT7xg3sE78=
=QfH5
-----END PGP SIGNATURE-----
