Sicherheit: Ausführen beliebiger Kommandos in mariadb-galera
Aktuelle Meldungen Distributionen
ID: RHSA-2016:2060-01
Distribution: Red Hat
Plattformen: Red Hat Enterprise Linux OpenStack Platform
Datum: Do, 13. Oktober 2016, 23:10
Originalnachricht

 
=====================================================================
                   Red Hat Security Advisory

Synopsis:          Important: mariadb-galera security and bug fix update
Advisory ID:       RHSA-2016:2060-01
Product:           Red Hat Enterprise Linux OpenStack Platform
Advisory URL:      https://rhn.redhat.com/errata/RHSA-2016-2060.html
Issue date:        2016-10-13
CVE Names:         CVE-2016-6662 
=====================================================================

1. Summary:

An update for mariadb-galera is now available for Red Hat Enterprise Linux
OpenStack Platform 6.0 (Juno) for RHEL 7.

Red Hat Product Security has rated this update as having a security impact
of Important. A Common Vulnerability Scoring System (CVSS) base score,
which gives a detailed severity rating, is available for each vulnerability
from the CVE link(s) in the References section.

2. Relevant releases/architectures:

Red Hat Enterprise Linux OpenStack Platform 6.0 (Juno) for RHEL 7 - x86_64

3. Description:

MariaDB is a multi-user, multi-threaded SQL database server that is binary
compatible with MySQL. Galera is a synchronous multi-master cluster for
MariaDB.

Security Fix(es):

* It was discovered that the MySQL logging functionality allowed writing to
MySQL configuration files. An administrative database user, or a database
user with FILE privileges, could possibly use this flaw to run arbitrary
commands with root privileges on the system running the database server.
(CVE-2016-6662)

Bug Fix(es):

* Because Red Hat Enterprise Linux 7.3 changed the return format of the
"systemctl is-enabled" command as consumed by shell scripts, the
mariadb-galera RPM package, upon installation, erroneously detected that
the MariaDB service was enabled when it was not. As a result, the Red Hat
OpenStack Platform installer, which then tried to run mariadb-galera using
Pacemaker and not systemd, failed to start Galera. With this update,
mariadb-galera's RPM installation scripts now use a different systemctl
command, correctly detecting the default MariaDB as disabled, and the
installer can succeed. (BZ#1376909)

* Previously, both the mariadb-server and mariadb-galera-server packages
shipped the client-facing libraries, dialog.so and mysql_clear_password.so.
As a result, the mariadb-galera-server package would fail to install
because of package conflicts. With this update, these libraries have been
moved from mariadb-galera-server to mariadb-libs, and the
mariadb-galera-server package installs successfully. (BZ#1376903)

4. Solution:

For details on how to apply this update, which includes the changes
described in this advisory, refer to:

https://access.redhat.com/articles/11258

After installing this update, the MariaDB server daemon (mysqld) will be
restarted automatically.

5. Bugs fixed (https://bugzilla.redhat.com/):

1375198 - CVE-2016-6662 mysql: general_log can write to configuration files,
 leading to privilege escalation
1376903 - RHEL 7.3 upgrades fails on upgrade because of mariadb-libs package
 conflict.
1376909 - mysqld service prevents haproxy to get started and deployment fails

6. Package List:

Red Hat Enterprise Linux OpenStack Platform 6.0 (Juno) for RHEL 7:

Source:
mariadb-galera-5.5.42-1.2.el7ost.src.rpm

x86_64:
mariadb-galera-common-5.5.42-1.2.el7ost.x86_64.rpm
mariadb-galera-debuginfo-5.5.42-1.2.el7ost.x86_64.rpm
mariadb-galera-server-5.5.42-1.2.el7ost.x86_64.rpm

These packages are GPG signed by Red Hat for security.  Our key and
details on how to verify the signature are available from
https://access.redhat.com/security/team/key/

7. References:

https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-6662
https://access.redhat.com/security/updates/classification/#important
https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-6662

8. Contact:

The Red Hat security contact is <secalert@redhat.com>. More contact
details at https://access.redhat.com/security/team/contact/

Copyright 2016 Red Hat, Inc.
