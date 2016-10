Sicherheit: Ausführen beliebiger Kommandos in mariadb-galera

-----BEGIN PGP SIGNED MESSAGE-----

=====================================================================

Red Hat Security Advisory



Synopsis: Important: mariadb-galera security and bug fix update

Advisory ID: RHSA-2016:2061-01

Product: Red Hat Enterprise Linux OpenStack Platform

Advisory URL: https://rhn.redhat.com/errata/RHSA-2016-2061.html

Issue date: 2016-10-13

CVE Names: CVE-2016-6662

=====================================================================



1. Summary:



An update for mariadb-galera is now available for Red Hat Enterprise Linux

OpenStack Platform 7.0 (Kilo) for RHEL 7.



Red Hat Product Security has rated this update as having a security impact

of Important. A Common Vulnerability Scoring System (CVSS) base score,

which gives a detailed severity rating, is available for each vulnerability

from the CVE link(s) in the References section.



2. Relevant releases/architectures:



Red Hat Enterprise Linux OpenStack Platform 7.0 (Kilo) for RHEL 7 - x86_64



3. Description:



MariaDB is a multi-user, multi-threaded SQL database server that is binary

compatible with MySQL. Galera is a synchronous multi-master cluster for

MariaDB.



Security Fix(es):



* It was discovered that the MySQL logging functionality allowed writing to

MySQL configuration files. An administrative database user, or a database

user with FILE privileges, could possibly use this flaw to run arbitrary

commands with root privileges on the system running the database server.

(CVE-2016-6662)



Bug Fix(es):



* Previously, both the mariadb-server and mariadb-galera-server packages

shipped the client-facing libraries, dialog.so and mysql_clear_password.so.

As a result, the mariadb-galera-server package would fail to install

because of package conflicts. With this update, these libraries have been

moved from mariadb-galera-server to mariadb-libs, and the

mariadb-galera-server package installs successfully. (BZ#1376904)



* Because Red Hat Enterprise Linux 7.3 changed the return format of the

"systemctl is-enabled" command as consumed by shell scripts, the

mariadb-galera RPM package, upon installation, erroneously detected that

the MariaDB service was enabled when it was not. As a result, the Red Hat

OpenStack Platform installer, which then tried to run mariadb-galera using

Pacemaker and not systemd, failed to start Galera. With this update,

mariadb-galera's RPM installation scripts now use a different systemctl

command, correctly detecting the default MariaDB as disabled, and the

installer can succeed. (BZ#1376910)



4. Solution:



For details on how to apply this update, which includes the changes

described in this advisory, refer to:



https://access.redhat.com/articles/11258



After installing this update, the MariaDB server daemon (mysqld) will be

restarted automatically.



5. Bugs fixed (https://bugzilla.redhat.com/):



1375198 - CVE-2016-6662 mysql: general_log can write to configuration files,

leading to privilege escalation

1376904 - RHEL 7.3 upgrades fails on upgrade because of mariadb-libs package

conflict.

1376910 - mysqld service prevents haproxy to get started and deployment fails



6. Package List:



Red Hat Enterprise Linux OpenStack Platform 7.0 (Kilo) for RHEL 7:



Source:

mariadb-galera-5.5.42-5.el7ost.src.rpm



x86_64:

mariadb-galera-common-5.5.42-5.el7ost.x86_64.rpm

mariadb-galera-debuginfo-5.5.42-5.el7ost.x86_64.rpm

mariadb-galera-server-5.5.42-5.el7ost.x86_64.rpm



These packages are GPG signed by Red Hat for security. Our key and

details on how to verify the signature are available from

https://access.redhat.com/security/team/key/



7. References:



https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-6662

https://access.redhat.com/security/updates/classification/#important



8. Contact:



The Red Hat security contact is <secalert@redhat.com>. More contact

details at https://access.redhat.com/security/team/contact/



Copyright 2016 Red Hat, Inc.

