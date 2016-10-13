Sicherheit: Ausführen beliebiger Kommandos in mariadb-galera

-----BEGIN PGP SIGNED MESSAGE-----

Red Hat Security Advisory



Synopsis: Important: mariadb-galera security update

Advisory ID: RHSA-2016:2062-01

Product: Red Hat Enterprise Linux OpenStack Platform

Advisory URL: https://rhn.redhat.com/errata/RHSA-2016-2062.html

Issue date: 2016-10-13

CVE Names: CVE-2016-6662

=====================================================================



1. Summary:



An update for mariadb-galera is now available for Red Hat OpenStack

Platform 9.0 (Mitaka).



Red Hat Product Security has rated this update as having a security impact

of Important. A Common Vulnerability Scoring System (CVSS) base score,

which gives a detailed severity rating, is available for each vulnerability

from the CVE link(s) in the References section.



2. Relevant releases/architectures:



Red Hat OpenStack Platform 9.0 - x86_64



3. Description:



MariaDB is a multi-user, multi-threaded SQL database server that is binary

compatible with MySQL. Galera is a synchronous multi-master cluster for

MariaDB.



Security Fix(es):



* A permissions flaw was discovered in the MySQL logging functionality,

which allowed writing to MySQL configuration files. An administrative

database user, or a database user with FILE privileges, could possibly

exploit this flaw to run arbitrary commands with root privileges on the

system running the database server. (CVE-2016-6662)



4. Solution:



For details on how to apply this update, which includes the changes

described in this advisory, refer to:



https://access.redhat.com/articles/11258



After installing this update, the MariaDB server daemon (mysqld) will be

restarted automatically.



5. Bugs fixed (https://bugzilla.redhat.com/):



1375198 - CVE-2016-6662 mysql: general_log can write to configuration files,

leading to privilege escalation



6. Package List:



Red Hat OpenStack Platform 9.0:



Source:

mariadb-galera-5.5.42-5.el7ost.src.rpm



x86_64:

mariadb-galera-common-5.5.42-5.el7ost.x86_64.rpm

mariadb-galera-debuginfo-5.5.42-5.el7ost.x86_64.rpm

mariadb-galera-server-5.5.42-5.el7ost.x86_64.rpm



These packages are GPG signed by Red Hat for security. Our key and

details on how to verify the signature are available from

https://access.redhat.com/security/team/key/



7. References:



https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-6662

https://access.redhat.com/security/updates/classification/#important



8. Contact:



The Red Hat security contact is <secalert@redhat.com>. More contact

details at https://access.redhat.com/security/team/contact/



Copyright 2016 Red Hat, Inc.

