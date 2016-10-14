Sicherheit: Pufferüberlauf in D-BUS

Name : dbus

Product : Fedora 24

Version : 1.11.6

Release : 1.fc24

URL : http://www.freedesktop.org/Software/dbus/

Summary : D-BUS message bus

Description :

D-BUS is a system for sending messages between applications. It is

used both for the system-wide message bus service, and as a

per-user-login-session messaging facility.



Update Information:



Update to 1.11.6

References:



[ 1 ] Bug #1383657 - dbus: Format string vulnerability

https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1383657

