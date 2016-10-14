|
Sicherheit: Pufferüberlauf in D-BUS
|Name:
|Pufferüberlauf in D-BUS
|ID:
|FEDORA-2016-0a4dc821d5
|Distribution:
|Fedora
|Plattformen:
|Fedora 24
|Datum:
|Fr, 14. Oktober 2016, 06:56
|Referenzen:
|https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1383657
Originalnachricht
Name : dbus
Product : Fedora 24
Version : 1.11.6
Release : 1.fc24
URL : http://www.freedesktop.org/Software/dbus/
Summary : D-BUS message bus
Description :
D-BUS is a system for sending messages between applications. It is
used both for the system-wide message bus service, and as a
per-user-login-session messaging facility.
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Update Information:
Update to 1.11.6
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
References:
[ 1 ] Bug #1383657 - dbus: Format string vulnerability
https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1383657
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
This update can be installed with the "yum" update program. Use
su -c 'yum update dbus' at the command line.
For more information, refer to "Managing Software with yum",
available at https://docs.fedoraproject.org/yum/.
All packages are signed with the Fedora Project GPG key. More details on the
GPG keys used by the Fedora Project can be found at
https://fedoraproject.org/keys
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
|