Login

Noch kein Login?
Daten vergessen?

 
Newsletter
Werbung
Sicherheit: Pufferüberlauf in D-BUS
Aktuelle Meldungen Distributionen
Name: Pufferüberlauf in D-BUS
ID: FEDORA-2016-0a4dc821d5
Distribution: Fedora
Plattformen: Fedora 24
Datum: Fr, 14. Oktober 2016, 06:56
Referenzen: https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1383657

Originalnachricht

 
Name        : dbus
Product     : Fedora 24
Version     : 1.11.6
Release     : 1.fc24
URL         : http://www.freedesktop.org/Software/dbus/
Summary     : D-BUS message bus
Description :
D-BUS is a system for sending messages between applications. It is
used both for the system-wide message bus service, and as a
per-user-login-session messaging facility.

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
Update Information:

Update to 1.11.6
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
References:

  [ 1 ] Bug #1383657 - dbus: Format string vulnerability
        https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1383657
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-

This update can be installed with the "yum" update program. Use
su -c 'yum update dbus' at the command line.
For more information, refer to "Managing Software with yum",
available at https://docs.fedoraproject.org/yum/.

All packages are signed with the Fedora Project GPG key.  More details on the
GPG keys used by the Fedora Project can be found at
https://fedoraproject.org/keys
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
_______________________________________________
package-announce mailing list -- package-announce@lists.fedoraproject.org
To unsubscribe send an email to package-announce-leave@lists.fedoraproject.org
Pro-Linux
Pro-Linux @Facebook
Neue Nachrichten

13
OpenOf­fice 4.1.3 frei­ge­ge­ben

3
Red Hat wei­ter mit guten Quar­tals­zah­len

2
Par­la­ment der Nie­der­lan­de bil­ligt of­fe­ne Stan­dards als Ge­setz

4
Chro­me 54 er­schie­nen

25
KDE Plas­ma 5.8.1 kor­ri­giert Feh­ler

1
Zam­ma­d: Neues frei­es Ti­cket­sys­tem in einer Woche

34
Fe­do­ra 25 Beta mit Way­land als Stan­dard ver­füg­bar

6
Ent­wick­lung von An­dro­id 7.1 ge­star­tet

7
Cya­no­genOS wird mo­du­lar

6
Linux Pre­sen­ta­ti­on Day 2016.2 wird eu­ro­päi­scher
 
Werbung