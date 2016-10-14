Login

Noch kein Login?
Daten vergessen?

 
Newsletter
Werbung
Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in Linux (Aktualisierung)
Aktuelle Meldungen Distributionen
Name: Mehrere Probleme in Linux (Aktualisierung)
ID: USN-3097-2
Distribution: Ubuntu
Plattformen: Ubuntu 12.04 LTS
Datum: Fr, 14. Oktober 2016, 07:42
Referenzen: http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-6828
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-6136
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-6480
Update von: Mehrere Probleme in Linux

Originalnachricht

 

--===============2176936677674141761==
Content-Type: multipart/signed; micalg=pgp-sha512;
	protocol="application/pgp-signature";
 boundary="AzNpbZlgThVzWita"
Content-Disposition: inline


--AzNpbZlgThVzWita
Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-ascii
Content-Disposition: inline

==========================================================================
Ubuntu Security Notice USN-3097-2
October 13, 2016

linux-ti-omap4 vulnerabilities
==========================================================================

A security issue affects these releases of Ubuntu and its derivatives:

- Ubuntu 12.04 LTS

Summary:

Several security issues were fixed in the kernel.

Software Description:
- linux-ti-omap4: Linux kernel for OMAP4

Details:

Marco Grassi discovered a use-after-free condition could occur in the TCP
retransmit queue handling code in the Linux kernel. A local attacker could
use this to cause a denial of service (system crash) or possibly execute
arbitrary code. (CVE-2016-6828)

Pengfei Wang discovered a race condition in the audit subsystem in the
Linux kernel. A local attacker could use this to corrupt audit logs or
disrupt system-call auditing. (CVE-2016-6136)

Pengfei Wang discovered a race condition in the Adaptec AAC RAID controller
driver in the Linux kernel when handling ioctl()s. A local attacker could
use this to cause a denial of service (system crash). (CVE-2016-6480)

Update instructions:

The problem can be corrected by updating your system to the following
package versions:

Ubuntu 12.04 LTS:
  linux-image-3.2.0-1489-omap4    3.2.0-1489.116

After a standard system update you need to reboot your computer to make
all the necessary changes.

ATTENTION: Due to an unavoidable ABI change the kernel updates have
been given a new version number, which requires you to recompile and
reinstall all third party kernel modules you might have installed.
Unless you manually uninstalled the standard kernel metapackages
(e.g. linux-generic, linux-generic-lts-RELEASE, linux-virtual,
linux-powerpc), a standard system upgrade will automatically perform
this as well.

References:
  http://www.ubuntu.com/usn/usn-3097-2
  http://www.ubuntu.com/usn/usn-3097-1
  CVE-2016-6136, CVE-2016-6480, CVE-2016-6828

Package Information:
  https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/linux-ti-omap4/3.2.0-1489.116


--AzNpbZlgThVzWita
Content-Type: application/pgp-signature; name="signature.asc"

-----BEGIN PGP SIGNATURE-----
Version: GnuPG v1
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=KKyS
-----END PGP SIGNATURE-----

--AzNpbZlgThVzWita--


--===============2176936677674141761==
Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"
MIME-Version: 1.0
Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit
Content-Disposition: inline

-- 
ubuntu-security-announce mailing list
ubuntu-security-announce@lists.ubuntu.com
Modify settings or unsubscribe at: https://lists.ubuntu.com/mailman/listinfo/ubuntu-security-announce

--===============2176936677674141761==--
Pro-Linux
Pro-Linux @Facebook
Neue Nachrichten

1
Ubu­ntu 16.10 Yak­ke­ty Yak ver­öf­fent­licht

13
OpenOf­fice 4.1.3 frei­ge­ge­ben

3
Red Hat wei­ter mit guten Quar­tals­zah­len

2
Par­la­ment der Nie­der­lan­de bil­ligt of­fe­ne Stan­dards als Ge­setz

4
Chro­me 54 er­schie­nen

26
KDE Plas­ma 5.8.1 kor­ri­giert Feh­ler

1
Zam­ma­d: Neues frei­es Ti­cket­sys­tem in einer Woche

34
Fe­do­ra 25 Beta mit Way­land als Stan­dard ver­füg­bar

6
Ent­wick­lung von An­dro­id 7.1 ge­star­tet

7
Cya­no­genOS wird mo­du­lar
 
Werbung