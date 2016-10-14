|
Sicherheit: Denial of Service in systemd
|Name:
|Denial of Service in systemd
|ID:
|openSUSE-SU-2016:2539-1
|Distribution:
|SUSE
|Plattformen:
|SUSE openSUSE Leap 42.1
|Datum:
|Fr, 14. Oktober 2016, 17:55
|Referenzen:
|http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-7796
|
Originalnachricht
|
openSUSE Security Update: Security update for systemd
______________________________________________________________________________
Announcement ID: openSUSE-SU-2016:2539-1
Rating: important
References: #1000435 #1001765 #954374 #970293 #982210
#982211 #982251 #987173 #987857 #990074 #996269
Cross-References: CVE-2016-7796
Affected Products:
openSUSE Leap 42.1
______________________________________________________________________________
An update that solves one vulnerability and has 10 fixes is
now available.
Description:
This update for systemd fixes the following security issue:
- CVE-2016-7796: A zero-length message received over systemd's
notification socket could make manager_dispatch_notify_fd() return an
error and, as a side effect, disable the notification handler
completely. As the notification socket is world-writable, this could
have allowed a local user to perform a denial-of-service attack against
systemd. (bsc#1001765)
Additionally, the following non-security fixes are included:
- Fix HMAC calculation when appending a data object to journal.
(bsc#1000435)
- Never accept file descriptors from file systems with mandatory locking
enabled. (bsc#954374)
- Do not warn about missing install info with "preset". (bsc#970293)
- Save /run/systemd/users/UID before starting user@.service. (bsc#996269)
- Make sure that /var/lib/systemd/sysv-convert/database is always
initialized. (bsc#982211)
- Remove daylight saving time handling and tzfile parser. (bsc#990074)
- Make sure directory watch is started before cryptsetup. (bsc#987173)
- Introduce sd_pid_notify() and sd_pid_notifyf() APIs. (bsc#987857)
- Set KillMode=mixed for our daemons that fork worker processes.
- Add nosuid and nodev options to tmp.mount.
- Don't start console-getty.service when /dev/console is missing.
(bsc#982251)
- Correct segmentation fault in udev/path_id due to missing NULL check.
(bsc#982210)
This update was imported from the SUSE:SLE-12-SP1:Update update project.
Patch Instructions:
To install this openSUSE Security Update use YaST online_update.
Alternatively you can run the command listed for your product:
- openSUSE Leap 42.1:
zypper in -t patch openSUSE-2016-1194=1
To bring your system up-to-date, use "zypper patch".
Package List:
- openSUSE Leap 42.1 (i586 x86_64):
libgudev-1_0-0-210-98.1
libgudev-1_0-0-debuginfo-210-98.1
libgudev-1_0-devel-210-98.1
libudev-devel-210-98.1
libudev-mini-devel-210-98.1
libudev-mini1-210-98.1
libudev-mini1-debuginfo-210-98.1
libudev1-210-98.1
libudev1-debuginfo-210-98.1
nss-myhostname-210-98.1
nss-myhostname-debuginfo-210-98.1
systemd-210-98.1
systemd-debuginfo-210-98.1
systemd-debugsource-210-98.1
systemd-devel-210-98.1
systemd-journal-gateway-210-98.1
systemd-journal-gateway-debuginfo-210-98.1
systemd-logger-210-98.1
systemd-mini-210-98.1
systemd-mini-debuginfo-210-98.1
systemd-mini-debugsource-210-98.1
systemd-mini-devel-210-98.1
systemd-mini-sysvinit-210-98.1
systemd-sysvinit-210-98.1
typelib-1_0-GUdev-1_0-210-98.1
udev-210-98.1
udev-debuginfo-210-98.1
udev-mini-210-98.1
udev-mini-debuginfo-210-98.1
- openSUSE Leap 42.1 (noarch):
systemd-bash-completion-210-98.1
- openSUSE Leap 42.1 (x86_64):
libgudev-1_0-0-32bit-210-98.1
libgudev-1_0-0-debuginfo-32bit-210-98.1
libudev1-32bit-210-98.1
libudev1-debuginfo-32bit-210-98.1
nss-myhostname-32bit-210-98.1
nss-myhostname-debuginfo-32bit-210-98.1
systemd-32bit-210-98.1
systemd-debuginfo-32bit-210-98.1
References:
https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-7796.html
https://bugzilla.suse.com/1000435
https://bugzilla.suse.com/1001765
https://bugzilla.suse.com/954374
https://bugzilla.suse.com/970293
https://bugzilla.suse.com/982210
https://bugzilla.suse.com/982211
https://bugzilla.suse.com/982251
https://bugzilla.suse.com/987173
https://bugzilla.suse.com/987857
https://bugzilla.suse.com/990074
https://bugzilla.suse.com/996269
|
|