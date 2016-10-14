|
Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in PHP
|Name:
|Mehrere Probleme in PHP
|ID:
|openSUSE-SU-2016:2540-1
|Distribution:
|SUSE
|Plattformen:
|SUSE openSUSE Leap 42.1
|Datum:
|Fr, 14. Oktober 2016, 17:53
|Referenzen:
|
Originalnachricht
|
openSUSE Security Update: Security update for php5
______________________________________________________________________________
Announcement ID: openSUSE-SU-2016:2540-1
Rating: important
References: #999679 #999680 #999682 #999684 #999685 #999819
#999820
Cross-References: CVE-2016-7411 CVE-2016-7412 CVE-2016-7413
CVE-2016-7414 CVE-2016-7416 CVE-2016-7417
CVE-2016-7418
Affected Products:
openSUSE Leap 42.1
______________________________________________________________________________
An update that fixes 7 vulnerabilities is now available.
Description:
This update for php5 fixes the following security issues:
* CVE-2016-7411: php5: Memory corruption when destructing deserialized
object
* CVE-2016-7412: Heap overflow in mysqlnd when not receiving UNSIGNED_FLAG
in BIT field
* CVE-2016-7413: Use after free in wddx_deserialize
* CVE-2016-7414: Out of bounds heap read when verifying signature of zip
phar in phar_parse_zipfile
* CVE-2016-7416: Stack based buffer overflow in msgfmt_format_message
* CVE-2016-7417: Missing type check when unserializing SplArray
* CVE-2016-7418: Null pointer dereference in php_wddx_push_element
This update was imported from the SUSE:SLE-12:Update update project.
Patch Instructions:
To install this openSUSE Security Update use YaST online_update.
Alternatively you can run the command listed for your product:
- openSUSE Leap 42.1:
zypper in -t patch openSUSE-2016-1193=1
To bring your system up-to-date, use "zypper patch".
Package List:
- openSUSE Leap 42.1 (noarch):
php5-pear-5.5.14-62.1
References:
https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-7411.html
https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-7412.html
https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-7413.html
https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-7414.html
https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-7416.html
https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-7417.html
https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-7418.html
https://bugzilla.suse.com/999679
https://bugzilla.suse.com/999680
https://bugzilla.suse.com/999682
https://bugzilla.suse.com/999684
https://bugzilla.suse.com/999685
https://bugzilla.suse.com/999819
https://bugzilla.suse.com/999820
--
|
|