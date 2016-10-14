Sicherheit: Denial of Service in glibc-arm-linux-gnu

Name : glibc-arm-linux-gnu

Product : Fedora 25

Version : 2.24

Release : 2.fc25

URL : http://www.gnu.org/software/libc/

Summary : Cross Compiled GNU C Library targeted at arm-linux-gnu

Description :

This is a Cross Compiled version of the GNU C Library, which can be used to

compile and link binaries for the arm-linux-gnu platform, instead of for the

native platform.



-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

-

Update Information:



Security fix for CVE-2016-6323.

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

-

References:



[ 1 ] Bug #1383297 - CVE-2016-6323 glibc: Missing unwind info in

__startcontext causes infinite loop in _Unwind_Backtrace

https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1383297

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

-



This update can be installed with the "yum" update program. Use

su -c 'yum update glibc-arm-linux-gnu' at the command line.

For more information, refer to "Managing Software with yum",

available at https://docs.fedoraproject.org/yum/.



All packages are signed with the Fedora Project GPG key. More details on the

GPG keys used by the Fedora Project can be found at

https://fedoraproject.org/keys

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

-

_______________________________________________

package-announce mailing list -- package-announce@lists.fedoraproject.org

To unsubscribe send an email to package-announce-leave@lists.fedoraproject.org

