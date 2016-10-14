|
Sicherheit: Denial of Service in glibc-arm-linux-gnu
|Denial of Service in glibc-arm-linux-gnu
|FEDORA-2016-7befbe5e19
|Fedora
|Fedora 25
|Fr, 14. Oktober 2016, 23:49
|http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-6323
Originalnachricht
Name : glibc-arm-linux-gnu
Product : Fedora 25
Version : 2.24
Release : 2.fc25
URL : http://www.gnu.org/software/libc/
Summary : Cross Compiled GNU C Library targeted at arm-linux-gnu
Description :
This is a Cross Compiled version of the GNU C Library, which can be used to
compile and link binaries for the arm-linux-gnu platform, instead of for the
native platform.
Update Information:
Security fix for CVE-2016-6323.
References:
[ 1 ] Bug #1383297 - CVE-2016-6323 glibc: Missing unwind info in
__startcontext causes infinite loop in _Unwind_Backtrace
https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1383297
This update can be installed with the "yum" update program. Use
su -c 'yum update glibc-arm-linux-gnu' at the command line.
For more information, refer to "Managing Software with yum",
available at https://docs.fedoraproject.org/yum/.
All packages are signed with the Fedora Project GPG key. More details on the
GPG keys used by the Fedora Project can be found at
https://fedoraproject.org/keys
