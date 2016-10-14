|
Sicherheit: Zwei Probleme in libgit2
|Name:
|Zwei Probleme in libgit2
|ID:
|FEDORA-2016-505d7fe198
|Distribution:
|Fedora
|Plattformen:
|Fedora 25
|Datum:
|Fr, 14. Oktober 2016, 23:50
|Referenzen:
|http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-8569
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-8568
|
Originalnachricht
|
Name : libgit2
Product : Fedora 25
Version : 0.24.2
Release : 2.fc25
URL : http://libgit2.github.com/
Summary : C implementation of the Git core methods as a library with a
solid API
Description :
libgit2 is a portable, pure C implementation of the Git core methods
provided as a re-entrant linkable library with a solid API, allowing
you to write native speed custom Git applications in any language
with bindings.
Update Information:
Security fix for CVE-2016-8568, CVE-2016-8569
References:
[ 1 ] Bug #1383212 - CVE-2016-8568 CVE-2016-8569 libgit2: Invalid memory
accesses parsing object files [fedora-all]
https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1383212
This update can be installed with the "yum" update program. Use
su -c 'yum update libgit2' at the command line.
For more information, refer to "Managing Software with yum",
available at https://docs.fedoraproject.org/yum/.
All packages are signed with the Fedora Project GPG key. More details on the
GPG keys used by the Fedora Project can be found at
https://fedoraproject.org/keys
|