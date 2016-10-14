Login

Sicherheit: Zwei Probleme in libgit2
Aktuelle Meldungen Distributionen
Name: Zwei Probleme in libgit2
ID: FEDORA-2016-505d7fe198
Distribution: Fedora
Plattformen: Fedora 25
Datum: Fr, 14. Oktober 2016, 23:50
Referenzen: http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-8569
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-8568

Originalnachricht

 
Name        : libgit2
Product     : Fedora 25
Version     : 0.24.2
Release     : 2.fc25
URL         : http://libgit2.github.com/
Summary     : C implementation of the Git core methods as a library with a
 solid API
Description :
libgit2 is a portable, pure C implementation of the Git core methods
provided as a re-entrant linkable library with a solid API, allowing
you to write native speed custom Git applications in any language
with bindings.

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
Update Information:

Security fix for CVE-2016-8568, CVE-2016-8569
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
References:

  [ 1 ] Bug #1383212 - CVE-2016-8568 CVE-2016-8569 libgit2: Invalid memory
 accesses parsing object files [fedora-all]
        https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1383212
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-

This update can be installed with the "yum" update program. Use
su -c 'yum update libgit2' at the command line.
For more information, refer to "Managing Software with yum",
available at https://docs.fedoraproject.org/yum/.

All packages are signed with the Fedora Project GPG key.  More details on the
GPG keys used by the Fedora Project can be found at
https://fedoraproject.org/keys
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
_______________________________________________
package-announce mailing list -- package-announce@lists.fedoraproject.org
To unsubscribe send an email to package-announce-leave@lists.fedoraproject.org
