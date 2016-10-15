Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in Oracle JDK

|
Aaron Bauman <bman@gentoo.org>
To: gentoo-announce@lists.gentoo.org
Message-ID: <07c92095-8dd8-ef45-a957-c41f1a5e3ea5@gentoo.org>
[ GLSA 201610-08 ] Oracle JRE/JDK: Multiple vulnerabilities
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Gentoo Linux Security Advisory GLSA 201610-08
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
https://security.gentoo.org/
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Severity: Normal
Title: Oracle JRE/JDK: Multiple vulnerabilities
Date: October 15, 2016
Bugs: #578160, #580608, #589208
ID: 201610-08
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Synopsis
========
Multiple vulnerabilities have been found in Oracle's JRE and JDK
software suites allowing remote attackers to remotely execute arbitrary
code, obtain information, and cause Denial of Service.
Background
==========
Java Platform, Standard Edition (Java SE) lets you develop and deploy
Java applications on desktops and servers, as well as in todayâs
demanding embedded environments. Java offers the rich user interface,
performance, versatility, portability, and security that todayâs
applications require.
Affected packages
=================
-------------------------------------------------------------------
Package / Vulnerable / Unaffected
-------------------------------------------------------------------
1 dev-java/oracle-jre-bin < 1.8.0.102 Vulnerable!
< 1.8.0.102
2 dev-java/oracle-jdk-bin >= 1.8.0.102
>= 1.8.0.102
-------------------------------------------------------------------
NOTE: Certain packages are still vulnerable. Users should migrate
to another package if one is available or wait for the
existing packages to be marked stable by their
architecture maintainers.
-------------------------------------------------------------------
2 affected packages
Description
===========
Multiple vulnerabilities exist in both Oracleâs JRE and JDK. Please
review the referenced CVEâs for additional information.
Impact
======
Remote attackers could gain access to information, remotely execute
arbitrary code, or cause Denial of Service.
Workaround
==========
There is no known workaround at this time.
Resolution
==========
All Oracle JRE Users users should upgrade to the latest version:
# emerge --sync
# emerge --ask --oneshot -v ">=dev-java/oracle-jdk-bin-1.8.0.102"
All Oracle JDK Users users should upgrade to the latest version:
# emerge --sync
# emerge --ask --oneshot -v ">=dev-java/oracle-jdk-bin-1.8.0.102"
References
==========
[ 1 ] CVE-2016-0402
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-0402
[ 2 ] CVE-2016-0448
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-0448
[ 3 ] CVE-2016-0466
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-0466
[ 4 ] CVE-2016-0475
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-0475
[ 5 ] CVE-2016-0483
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-0483
[ 6 ] CVE-2016-0494
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-0494
[ 7 ] CVE-2016-0603
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-0603
[ 8 ] CVE-2016-0636
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-0636
[ 9 ] CVE-2016-3426
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-3426
[ 10 ] CVE-2016-3458
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-3458
[ 11 ] CVE-2016-3485
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-3485
[ 12 ] CVE-2016-3498
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-3498
[ 13 ] CVE-2016-3500
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-3500
[ 14 ] CVE-2016-3503
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-3503
[ 15 ] CVE-2016-3508
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-3508
[ 16 ] CVE-2016-3511
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-3511
[ 17 ] CVE-2016-3550
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-3550
[ 18 ] CVE-2016-3552
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-3552
[ 19 ] CVE-2016-3587
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-3587
[ 20 ] CVE-2016-3598
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-3598
[ 21 ] CVE-2016-3606
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-3606
[ 22 ] CVE-2016-3610
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-3610
Availability
============
This GLSA and any updates to it are available for viewing at
the Gentoo Security Website:
https://security.gentoo.org/glsa/201610-08
Concerns?
=========
Security is a primary focus of Gentoo Linux and ensuring the
confidentiality and security of our users' machines is of utmost
importance to us. Any security concerns should be addressed to
security@gentoo.org or alternatively, you may file a bug at
https://bugs.gentoo.org.
License
=======
Copyright 2016 Gentoo Foundation, Inc; referenced text
belongs to its owner(s).
The contents of this document are licensed under the
Creative Commons - Attribution / Share Alike license.
http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.5
