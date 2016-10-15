Login

Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in Oracle JDK
Aktuelle Meldungen Distributionen
Name: Mehrere Probleme in Oracle JDK
ID: 201610-08
Distribution: Gentoo
Plattformen: Keine Angabe
Datum: Sa, 15. Oktober 2016, 16:10
Originalnachricht

 
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Gentoo Linux Security Advisory                           GLSA 201610-08
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
                                           https://security.gentoo.org/
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -

 Severity: Normal
    Title: Oracle JRE/JDK: Multiple vulnerabilities
     Date: October 15, 2016
     Bugs: #578160, #580608, #589208
       ID: 201610-08

- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -

Synopsis
========

Multiple vulnerabilities have been found in Oracle's JRE and JDK
software suites allowing remote attackers to remotely execute arbitrary
code, obtain information, and cause Denial of Service.

Background
==========

Java Platform, Standard Edition (Java SE) lets you develop and deploy
Java applications on desktops and servers, as well as in todayâs
demanding embedded environments. Java offers the rich user interface,
performance, versatility, portability, and security that todayâs
applications require.

Affected packages
=================

    -------------------------------------------------------------------
     Package              /     Vulnerable     /            Unaffected
    -------------------------------------------------------------------
  1  dev-java/oracle-jre-bin    < 1.8.0.102                Vulnerable!
                                < 1.8.0.102                           
  2  dev-java/oracle-jdk-bin                             >= 1.8.0.102 
                                                         >= 1.8.0.102 
    -------------------------------------------------------------------
     NOTE: Certain packages are still vulnerable. Users should migrate
           to another package if one is available or wait for the
           existing packages to be marked stable by their
           architecture maintainers.
    -------------------------------------------------------------------
     2 affected packages

Description
===========

Multiple vulnerabilities exist in both Oracleâs JRE and JDK. Please
review the referenced CVEâs for additional information.

Impact
======

Remote attackers could gain access to information, remotely execute
arbitrary code, or cause Denial of Service.

Workaround
==========

There is no known workaround at this time.

Resolution
==========

All Oracle JRE Users users should upgrade to the latest version:

  # emerge --sync
  # emerge --ask --oneshot -v ">=dev-java/oracle-jdk-bin-1.8.0.102"

All Oracle JDK Users users should upgrade to the latest version:

  # emerge --sync
  # emerge --ask --oneshot -v ">=dev-java/oracle-jdk-bin-1.8.0.102"

References
==========

[  1 ] CVE-2016-0402
       http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-0402
[  2 ] CVE-2016-0448
       http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-0448
[  3 ] CVE-2016-0466
       http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-0466
[  4 ] CVE-2016-0475
       http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-0475
[  5 ] CVE-2016-0483
       http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-0483
[  6 ] CVE-2016-0494
       http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-0494
[  7 ] CVE-2016-0603
       http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-0603
[  8 ] CVE-2016-0636
       http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-0636
[  9 ] CVE-2016-3426
       http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-3426
[ 10 ] CVE-2016-3458
       http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-3458
[ 11 ] CVE-2016-3485
       http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-3485
[ 12 ] CVE-2016-3498
       http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-3498
[ 13 ] CVE-2016-3500
       http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-3500
[ 14 ] CVE-2016-3503
       http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-3503
[ 15 ] CVE-2016-3508
       http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-3508
[ 16 ] CVE-2016-3511
       http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-3511
[ 17 ] CVE-2016-3550
       http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-3550
[ 18 ] CVE-2016-3552
       http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-3552
[ 19 ] CVE-2016-3587
       http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-3587
[ 20 ] CVE-2016-3598
       http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-3598
[ 21 ] CVE-2016-3606
       http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-3606
[ 22 ] CVE-2016-3610
       http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-3610

Availability
============

This GLSA and any updates to it are available for viewing at
the Gentoo Security Website:

 https://security.gentoo.org/glsa/201610-08

Concerns?
=========

Security is a primary focus of Gentoo Linux and ensuring the
confidentiality and security of our users' machines is of utmost
importance to us. Any security concerns should be addressed to
security@gentoo.org or alternatively, you may file a bug at
https://bugs.gentoo.org.

License
=======

Copyright 2016 Gentoo Foundation, Inc; referenced text
belongs to its owner(s).

The contents of this document are licensed under the
Creative Commons - Attribution / Share Alike license.

http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.5


