Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in Oracle JDK

- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -

Gentoo Linux Security Advisory GLSA 201610-08

- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -

https://security.gentoo.org/

- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -



Severity: Normal

Title: Oracle JRE/JDK: Multiple vulnerabilities

Date: October 15, 2016

Bugs: #578160, #580608, #589208

ID: 201610-08



- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -



Synopsis

========



Multiple vulnerabilities have been found in Oracle's JRE and JDK

software suites allowing remote attackers to remotely execute arbitrary

code, obtain information, and cause Denial of Service.



Background

==========



Java Platform, Standard Edition (Java SE) lets you develop and deploy

Java applications on desktops and servers, as well as in todayâs

demanding embedded environments. Java offers the rich user interface,

performance, versatility, portability, and security that todayâs

applications require.



Affected packages

=================



-------------------------------------------------------------------

Package / Vulnerable / Unaffected

-------------------------------------------------------------------

1 dev-java/oracle-jre-bin < 1.8.0.102 Vulnerable!

< 1.8.0.102

2 dev-java/oracle-jdk-bin >= 1.8.0.102

>= 1.8.0.102

-------------------------------------------------------------------

NOTE: Certain packages are still vulnerable. Users should migrate

to another package if one is available or wait for the

existing packages to be marked stable by their

architecture maintainers.

-------------------------------------------------------------------

2 affected packages



Description

===========



Multiple vulnerabilities exist in both Oracleâs JRE and JDK. Please

review the referenced CVEâs for additional information.



Impact

======



Remote attackers could gain access to information, remotely execute

arbitrary code, or cause Denial of Service.



Workaround

==========



There is no known workaround at this time.



Resolution

==========



All Oracle JRE Users users should upgrade to the latest version:



# emerge --sync

# emerge --ask --oneshot -v ">=dev-java/oracle-jdk-bin-1.8.0.102"



All Oracle JDK Users users should upgrade to the latest version:



# emerge --sync

# emerge --ask --oneshot -v ">=dev-java/oracle-jdk-bin-1.8.0.102"



References

==========



[ 1 ] CVE-2016-0402

http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-0402

[ 2 ] CVE-2016-0448

http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-0448

[ 3 ] CVE-2016-0466

http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-0466

[ 4 ] CVE-2016-0475

http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-0475

[ 5 ] CVE-2016-0483

http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-0483

[ 6 ] CVE-2016-0494

http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-0494

[ 7 ] CVE-2016-0603

http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-0603

[ 8 ] CVE-2016-0636

http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-0636

[ 9 ] CVE-2016-3426

http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-3426

[ 10 ] CVE-2016-3458

http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-3458

[ 11 ] CVE-2016-3485

http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-3485

[ 12 ] CVE-2016-3498

http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-3498

[ 13 ] CVE-2016-3500

http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-3500

[ 14 ] CVE-2016-3503

http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-3503

[ 15 ] CVE-2016-3508

http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-3508

[ 16 ] CVE-2016-3511

http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-3511

[ 17 ] CVE-2016-3550

http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-3550

[ 18 ] CVE-2016-3552

http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-3552

[ 19 ] CVE-2016-3587

http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-3587

[ 20 ] CVE-2016-3598

http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-3598

[ 21 ] CVE-2016-3606

http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-3606

[ 22 ] CVE-2016-3610

http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-3610



Availability

============



This GLSA and any updates to it are available for viewing at

the Gentoo Security Website:



https://security.gentoo.org/glsa/201610-08



Concerns?

=========



Security is a primary focus of Gentoo Linux and ensuring the

confidentiality and security of our users' machines is of utmost

importance to us. Any security concerns should be addressed to

security@gentoo.org or alternatively, you may file a bug at

https://bugs.gentoo.org.



License

=======



Copyright 2016 Gentoo Foundation, Inc; referenced text

belongs to its owner(s).



The contents of this document are licensed under the

Creative Commons - Attribution / Share Alike license.



http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.5





