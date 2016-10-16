Login

Noch kein Login?
Daten vergessen?

 
Newsletter
Werbung
Sicherheit: Denial of Service in JasPer
Aktuelle Meldungen Distributionen
Name: Denial of Service in JasPer
ID: FEDORA-2016-39b00344ac
Distribution: Fedora
Plattformen: Fedora 25
Datum: So, 16. Oktober 2016, 23:22
Referenzen: http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-2089

Originalnachricht

 
Name        : jasper
Product     : Fedora 25
Version     : 1.900.3
Release     : 1.fc25
URL         : http://www.ece.uvic.ca/~frodo/jasper/
Summary     : Implementation of the JPEG-2000 standard, Part 1
Description :
This package contains an implementation of the image compression
standard JPEG-2000, Part 1. It consists of tools for conversion to and
from the JP2 and JPC formats.

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
Update Information:

New version of jasper is available (1.900.3)  ----  Security fix for
CVE-2016-2089  ----  New version of jasper is available.
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
References:

  [ 1 ] Bug #1302636 - CVE-2016-2089 jasper: matrix rows_ NULL pointer
 dereference in jas_matrix_clip()
        https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1302636
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-

This update can be installed with the "yum" update program. Use
su -c 'yum update jasper' at the command line.
For more information, refer to "Managing Software with yum",
available at https://docs.fedoraproject.org/yum/.

All packages are signed with the Fedora Project GPG key.  More details on the
GPG keys used by the Fedora Project can be found at
https://fedoraproject.org/keys
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
_______________________________________________
package-announce mailing list -- package-announce@lists.fedoraproject.org
To unsubscribe send an email to package-announce-leave@lists.fedoraproject.org
Pro-Linux
Pro-Linux @Facebook
Neue Nachrichten

0
Mo­zil­la star­tet »Equal Ra­ting In­no­va­ti­on«-Wett­be­werb

23
Zum 20. Ge­burts­ta­g: KDE 1 wird wie­der ver­öf­fent­licht

0
»Wa­s­te­land 3« kommt auch für Linux

18
Ubu­ntu 16.10 Yak­ke­ty Yak ver­öf­fent­licht

18
OpenOf­fice 4.1.3 frei­ge­ge­ben

5
Red Hat wei­ter mit guten Quar­tals­zah­len

2
Par­la­ment der Nie­der­lan­de bil­ligt of­fe­ne Stan­dards als Ge­setz

5
Chro­me 54 er­schie­nen

41
KDE Plas­ma 5.8.1 kor­ri­giert Feh­ler

1
Zam­ma­d: Neues frei­es Ti­cket­sys­tem in einer Woche
 
Werbung