Sicherheit: Denial of Service in JasPer
|Name:
|Denial of Service in JasPer
|ID:
|FEDORA-2016-39b00344ac
|Distribution:
|Fedora
|Plattformen:
|Fedora 25
|Datum:
|So, 16. Oktober 2016, 23:22
|Referenzen:
|http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-2089
|
Originalnachricht
|
Name : jasper
Product : Fedora 25
Version : 1.900.3
Release : 1.fc25
URL : http://www.ece.uvic.ca/~frodo/jasper/
Summary : Implementation of the JPEG-2000 standard, Part 1
Description :
This package contains an implementation of the image compression
standard JPEG-2000, Part 1. It consists of tools for conversion to and
from the JP2 and JPC formats.
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
Update Information:
New version of jasper is available (1.900.3) ---- Security fix for
CVE-2016-2089 ---- New version of jasper is available.
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
References:
[ 1 ] Bug #1302636 - CVE-2016-2089 jasper: matrix rows_ NULL pointer
dereference in jas_matrix_clip()
https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1302636
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
This update can be installed with the "yum" update program. Use
su -c 'yum update jasper' at the command line.
For more information, refer to "Managing Software with yum",
available at https://docs.fedoraproject.org/yum/.
All packages are signed with the Fedora Project GPG key. More details on the
GPG keys used by the Fedora Project can be found at
https://fedoraproject.org/keys
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
