Sicherheit: Mangelnde Prüfung von Zertifikaten in atomic-openshift

-----BEGIN PGP SIGNED MESSAGE-----

Hash: SHA1



=====================================================================

Red Hat Security Advisory



Synopsis: Important: atomic-openshift security update

Advisory ID: RHSA-2016:2064-01

Product: Red Hat OpenShift Enterprise

Advisory URL: https://access.redhat.com/errata/RHSA-2016:2064

Issue date: 2016-10-17

CVE Names: CVE-2016-7075

=====================================================================



1. Summary:



An update for atomic-openshift is now available for Red Hat OpenShift

Container Platform 3.1, 3.2, and 3.3.



Red Hat Product Security has rated this update as having a security impact

of Important. A Common Vulnerability Scoring System (CVSS) base score,

which gives a detailed severity rating, is available for each vulnerability

from the CVE link(s) in the References section.



2. Relevant releases/architectures:



Red Hat OpenShift Container Platform 3.3 - x86_64

Red Hat OpenShift Enterprise 3.1 - x86_64

Red Hat OpenShift Enterprise 3.2 - x86_64



3. Description:



Red Hat OpenShift Container Platform is the company's cloud computing

Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) solution designed for on-premise or private

cloud deployments.



Security Fix(es):



* It was found that Kubernetes did not correctly validate X.509 client

intermediate certificate host name fields. An attacker could use this flaw

to bypass authentication requirements by using a specially crafted X.509

certificate. (CVE-2016-7075)



This advisory contains the RPM packages for this release. See the following

advisory for the container images for this release:



https://access.redhat.com/errata/RHBA-2016:2065



All OpenShift Container Platform 3 users are advised to upgrade to these

updated images.



4. Solution:



Before applying this update, make sure all previously released errata

relevant to your system have been applied.



To apply this update, see the following cluster upgrade documentation that

relates to your installed version of OpenShift Container Platform.



For OpenShift Container Platform 3.3:



https://docs.openshift.com/container-platform/3.3/install_config/upgrading/

automated_upgrades.html#upgrading-to-ocp-3-3-asynchronous-releases



For OpenShift Container Platform 3.2:



https://docs.openshift.com/enterprise/3.2/install_config/upgrading/automate

d_upgrades.html#upgrading-to-openshift-enterprise-3-2-asynchronous-releases



For OpenShift Container Platform 3.1:



https://docs.openshift.com/enterprise/3.1/install_config/upgrading/automate

d_upgrades.html#upgrading-to-openshift-enterprise-3-1-asynchronous-releases



5. Bugs fixed (https://bugzilla.redhat.com/):



1384112 - CVE-2016-7075 OpenShift 3: API server does not validate

client-provided intermediate certificates correctly



6. Package List:



Red Hat OpenShift Enterprise 3.1:



Source:

atomic-openshift-3.1.1.8-1.git.0.d469026.el7aos.src.rpm



x86_64:

atomic-openshift-3.1.1.8-1.git.0.d469026.el7aos.x86_64.rpm

atomic-openshift-clients-3.1.1.8-1.git.0.d469026.el7aos.x86_64.rpm

atomic-openshift-clients-redistributable-3.1.1.8-1.git.0.d469026.el7aos.x86_64.rp

m

atomic-openshift-dockerregistry-3.1.1.8-1.git.0.d469026.el7aos.x86_64.rpm

atomic-openshift-master-3.1.1.8-1.git.0.d469026.el7aos.x86_64.rpm

atomic-openshift-node-3.1.1.8-1.git.0.d469026.el7aos.x86_64.rpm

atomic-openshift-pod-3.1.1.8-1.git.0.d469026.el7aos.x86_64.rpm

atomic-openshift-recycle-3.1.1.8-1.git.0.d469026.el7aos.x86_64.rpm

atomic-openshift-sdn-ovs-3.1.1.8-1.git.0.d469026.el7aos.x86_64.rpm

tuned-profiles-atomic-openshift-node-3.1.1.8-1.git.0.d469026.el7aos.x86_64.rpm



Red Hat OpenShift Enterprise 3.2:



Source:

atomic-openshift-3.2.1.17-1.git.0.6d01b60.el7.src.rpm



x86_64:

atomic-openshift-3.2.1.17-1.git.0.6d01b60.el7.x86_64.rpm

atomic-openshift-clients-3.2.1.17-1.git.0.6d01b60.el7.x86_64.rpm

atomic-openshift-clients-redistributable-3.2.1.17-1.git.0.6d01b60.el7.x86_64.rp

m

atomic-openshift-dockerregistry-3.2.1.17-1.git.0.6d01b60.el7.x86_64.rpm

atomic-openshift-master-3.2.1.17-1.git.0.6d01b60.el7.x86_64.rpm

atomic-openshift-node-3.2.1.17-1.git.0.6d01b60.el7.x86_64.rpm

atomic-openshift-pod-3.2.1.17-1.git.0.6d01b60.el7.x86_64.rpm

atomic-openshift-recycle-3.2.1.17-1.git.0.6d01b60.el7.x86_64.rpm

atomic-openshift-sdn-ovs-3.2.1.17-1.git.0.6d01b60.el7.x86_64.rpm

atomic-openshift-tests-3.2.1.17-1.git.0.6d01b60.el7.x86_64.rpm

tuned-profiles-atomic-openshift-node-3.2.1.17-1.git.0.6d01b60.el7.x86_64.rpm



Red Hat OpenShift Container Platform 3.3:



Source:

atomic-openshift-3.3.0.35-1.git.0.d7bd9b6.el7.src.rpm



x86_64:

atomic-openshift-3.3.0.35-1.git.0.d7bd9b6.el7.x86_64.rpm

atomic-openshift-clients-3.3.0.35-1.git.0.d7bd9b6.el7.x86_64.rpm

atomic-openshift-clients-redistributable-3.3.0.35-1.git.0.d7bd9b6.el7.x86_64.rp

m

atomic-openshift-dockerregistry-3.3.0.35-1.git.0.d7bd9b6.el7.x86_64.rpm

atomic-openshift-master-3.3.0.35-1.git.0.d7bd9b6.el7.x86_64.rpm

atomic-openshift-node-3.3.0.35-1.git.0.d7bd9b6.el7.x86_64.rpm

atomic-openshift-pod-3.3.0.35-1.git.0.d7bd9b6.el7.x86_64.rpm

atomic-openshift-sdn-ovs-3.3.0.35-1.git.0.d7bd9b6.el7.x86_64.rpm

atomic-openshift-tests-3.3.0.35-1.git.0.d7bd9b6.el7.x86_64.rpm

tuned-profiles-atomic-openshift-node-3.3.0.35-1.git.0.d7bd9b6.el7.x86_64.rpm



These packages are GPG signed by Red Hat for security. Our key and

details on how to verify the signature are available from

https://access.redhat.com/security/team/key/



7. References:



https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-7075

https://access.redhat.com/security/updates/classification/#important



8. Contact:



The Red Hat security contact is <secalert@redhat.com>. More contact

details at https://access.redhat.com/security/team/contact/



Copyright 2016 Red Hat, Inc.

-----BEGIN PGP SIGNATURE-----

Version: GnuPG v1



iD8DBQFYBQpiXlSAg2UNWIIRAlxzAKC/oLOnlXJZBDelQRdGf7A8tilwtQCdHZWO

+8wt3SVdd6YhLFvzWU+fWpI=

=QZWS

-----END PGP SIGNATURE-----





--

Enterprise-watch-list mailing list

Enterprise-watch-list@redhat.com

https://www.redhat.com/mailman/listinfo/enterprise-watch-list

