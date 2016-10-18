Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in OpenSSL

=====================================================================

Red Hat Security Advisory



Synopsis: Important: openssl security update

Advisory ID: RHSA-2016:2073-01

Product: Red Hat Enterprise Linux

Advisory URL: https://rhn.redhat.com/errata/RHSA-2016-2073.html

Issue date: 2016-10-18

CVE Names: CVE-2016-0799 CVE-2016-2105 CVE-2016-2106

CVE-2016-2107 CVE-2016-2108 CVE-2016-2109

CVE-2016-2842

=====================================================================



1. Summary:



An update for openssl is now available for Red Hat Enterprise Linux 6.7

Extended Update Support.



Red Hat Product Security has rated this update as having a security impact

of Important. A Common Vulnerability Scoring System (CVSS) base score,

which gives a detailed severity rating, is available for each vulnerability

from the CVE link(s) in the References section.



2. Relevant releases/architectures:



Red Hat Enterprise Linux HPC Node EUS (v. 6.7) - x86_64

Red Hat Enterprise Linux HPC Node Optional EUS (v. 6.7) - x86_64

Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server EUS (v. 6.7) - i386, ppc64, s390x, x86_64

Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server Optional EUS (v. 6.7) - i386, ppc64, s390x,

x86_64



3. Description:



OpenSSL is a toolkit that implements the Secure Sockets Layer (SSL) and

Transport Layer Security (TLS) protocols, as well as a full-strength

general-purpose cryptography library.



Security Fix(es):



* A flaw was found in the way OpenSSL encoded certain ASN.1 data

structures. An attacker could use this flaw to create a specially crafted

certificate which, when verified or re-encoded by OpenSSL, could cause it

to crash, or execute arbitrary code using the permissions of the user

running an application compiled against the OpenSSL library.

(CVE-2016-2108)



* Two integer overflow flaws, leading to buffer overflows, were found in

the way the EVP_EncodeUpdate() and EVP_EncryptUpdate() functions of OpenSSL

parsed very large amounts of input data. A remote attacker could use these

flaws to crash an application using OpenSSL or, possibly, execute arbitrary

code with the permissions of the user running that application.

(CVE-2016-2105, CVE-2016-2106)



* It was discovered that OpenSSL leaked timing information when decrypting

TLS/SSL and DTLS protocol encrypted records when the connection used the

AES CBC cipher suite and the server supported AES-NI. A remote attacker

could possibly use this flaw to retrieve plain text from encrypted packets

by using a TLS/SSL or DTLS server as a padding oracle. (CVE-2016-2107)



* Several flaws were found in the way BIO_*printf functions were

implemented in OpenSSL. Applications which passed large amounts of

untrusted data through these functions could crash or potentially execute

code with the permissions of the user running such an application.

(CVE-2016-0799, CVE-2016-2842)



* A denial of service flaw was found in the way OpenSSL parsed certain

ASN.1-encoded data from BIO (OpenSSL's I/O abstraction) inputs. An

application using OpenSSL that accepts untrusted ASN.1 BIO input could be

forced to allocate an excessive amount of data. (CVE-2016-2109)



Red Hat would like to thank the OpenSSL project for reporting

CVE-2016-2108, CVE-2016-2842, CVE-2016-2105, CVE-2016-2106, CVE-2016-2107,

and CVE-2016-0799. Upstream acknowledges Huzaifa Sidhpurwala (Red Hat),

Hanno Böck, and David Benjamin (Google) as the original reporters of

CVE-2016-2108; Guido Vranken as the original reporter of CVE-2016-2842,

CVE-2016-2105, CVE-2016-2106, and CVE-2016-0799; and Juraj Somorovsky as

the original reporter of CVE-2016-2107.



4. Solution:



For details on how to apply this update, which includes the changes

described in this advisory, refer to:



https://access.redhat.com/articles/11258



For the update to take effect, all services linked to the OpenSSL library

must be restarted, or the system rebooted.



5. Bugs fixed (https://bugzilla.redhat.com/):



1312219 - CVE-2016-0799 OpenSSL: Fix memory issues in BIO_*printf functions

1314757 - CVE-2016-2842 openssl: doapr_outch function does not verify that

certain memory allocation succeeds

1330101 - CVE-2016-2109 openssl: ASN.1 BIO handling of large amounts of data

1331402 - CVE-2016-2108 openssl: Memory corruption in the ASN.1 encoder

1331426 - CVE-2016-2107 openssl: Padding oracle in AES-NI CBC MAC check

1331441 - CVE-2016-2105 openssl: EVP_EncodeUpdate overflow

1331536 - CVE-2016-2106 openssl: EVP_EncryptUpdate overflow



6. Package List:



Red Hat Enterprise Linux HPC Node EUS (v. 6.7):



Source:

openssl-1.0.1e-42.el6_7.5.src.rpm



x86_64:

openssl-1.0.1e-42.el6_7.5.i686.rpm

openssl-1.0.1e-42.el6_7.5.x86_64.rpm

openssl-debuginfo-1.0.1e-42.el6_7.5.i686.rpm

openssl-debuginfo-1.0.1e-42.el6_7.5.x86_64.rpm



Red Hat Enterprise Linux HPC Node Optional EUS (v. 6.7):



x86_64:

openssl-debuginfo-1.0.1e-42.el6_7.5.i686.rpm

openssl-debuginfo-1.0.1e-42.el6_7.5.x86_64.rpm

openssl-devel-1.0.1e-42.el6_7.5.i686.rpm

openssl-devel-1.0.1e-42.el6_7.5.x86_64.rpm

openssl-perl-1.0.1e-42.el6_7.5.x86_64.rpm

openssl-static-1.0.1e-42.el6_7.5.x86_64.rpm



Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server EUS (v. 6.7):



Source:

openssl-1.0.1e-42.el6_7.5.src.rpm



i386:

openssl-1.0.1e-42.el6_7.5.i686.rpm

openssl-debuginfo-1.0.1e-42.el6_7.5.i686.rpm

openssl-devel-1.0.1e-42.el6_7.5.i686.rpm



ppc64:

openssl-1.0.1e-42.el6_7.5.ppc.rpm

openssl-1.0.1e-42.el6_7.5.ppc64.rpm

openssl-debuginfo-1.0.1e-42.el6_7.5.ppc.rpm

openssl-debuginfo-1.0.1e-42.el6_7.5.ppc64.rpm

openssl-devel-1.0.1e-42.el6_7.5.ppc.rpm

openssl-devel-1.0.1e-42.el6_7.5.ppc64.rpm



s390x:

openssl-1.0.1e-42.el6_7.5.s390.rpm

openssl-1.0.1e-42.el6_7.5.s390x.rpm

openssl-debuginfo-1.0.1e-42.el6_7.5.s390.rpm

openssl-debuginfo-1.0.1e-42.el6_7.5.s390x.rpm

openssl-devel-1.0.1e-42.el6_7.5.s390.rpm

openssl-devel-1.0.1e-42.el6_7.5.s390x.rpm



x86_64:

openssl-1.0.1e-42.el6_7.5.i686.rpm

openssl-1.0.1e-42.el6_7.5.x86_64.rpm

openssl-debuginfo-1.0.1e-42.el6_7.5.i686.rpm

openssl-debuginfo-1.0.1e-42.el6_7.5.x86_64.rpm

openssl-devel-1.0.1e-42.el6_7.5.i686.rpm

openssl-devel-1.0.1e-42.el6_7.5.x86_64.rpm



Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server Optional EUS (v. 6.7):



i386:

openssl-debuginfo-1.0.1e-42.el6_7.5.i686.rpm

openssl-perl-1.0.1e-42.el6_7.5.i686.rpm

openssl-static-1.0.1e-42.el6_7.5.i686.rpm



ppc64:

openssl-debuginfo-1.0.1e-42.el6_7.5.ppc64.rpm

openssl-perl-1.0.1e-42.el6_7.5.ppc64.rpm

openssl-static-1.0.1e-42.el6_7.5.ppc64.rpm



s390x:

openssl-debuginfo-1.0.1e-42.el6_7.5.s390x.rpm

openssl-perl-1.0.1e-42.el6_7.5.s390x.rpm

openssl-static-1.0.1e-42.el6_7.5.s390x.rpm



x86_64:

openssl-debuginfo-1.0.1e-42.el6_7.5.x86_64.rpm

openssl-perl-1.0.1e-42.el6_7.5.x86_64.rpm

openssl-static-1.0.1e-42.el6_7.5.x86_64.rpm



These packages are GPG signed by Red Hat for security. Our key and

details on how to verify the signature are available from

https://access.redhat.com/security/team/key/



7. References:



https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-0799

https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-2105

https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-2106

https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-2107

https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-2108

https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-2109

https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-2842

https://access.redhat.com/security/updates/classification/#important



8. Contact:



The Red Hat security contact is <secalert@redhat.com>. More contact

details at https://access.redhat.com/security/team/contact/



Copyright 2016 Red Hat, Inc.

-----BEGIN PGP SIGNATURE-----

Version: GnuPG v1



iD8DBQFYBczgXlSAg2UNWIIRAm/bAJ4pUNb/YA2YwJBmiAqGFPUJV+g10gCgrQqm

YnKrDcNmusDAnSzkdSeVWwI=

=9ivc

-----END PGP SIGNATURE-----





--

Enterprise-watch-list mailing list

Enterprise-watch-list@redhat.com

https://www.redhat.com/mailman/listinfo/enterprise-watch-list

