Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in OpenSSL

Red Hat Security Advisory
Synopsis: Important: openssl security update
Advisory ID: RHSA-2016:2073-01
Product: Red Hat Enterprise Linux
Advisory URL: https://rhn.redhat.com/errata/RHSA-2016-2073.html
Issue date: 2016-10-18
CVE Names: CVE-2016-0799 CVE-2016-2105 CVE-2016-2106
CVE-2016-2107 CVE-2016-2108 CVE-2016-2109
CVE-2016-2842
1. Summary:
An update for openssl is now available for Red Hat Enterprise Linux 6.7
Extended Update Support.
Red Hat Product Security has rated this update as having a security impact
of Important. A Common Vulnerability Scoring System (CVSS) base score,
which gives a detailed severity rating, is available for each vulnerability
from the CVE link(s) in the References section.
2. Relevant releases/architectures:
Red Hat Enterprise Linux HPC Node EUS (v. 6.7) - x86_64
Red Hat Enterprise Linux HPC Node Optional EUS (v. 6.7) - x86_64
Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server EUS (v. 6.7) - i386, ppc64, s390x, x86_64
Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server Optional EUS (v. 6.7) - i386, ppc64, s390x,
x86_64
3. Description:
OpenSSL is a toolkit that implements the Secure Sockets Layer (SSL) and
Transport Layer Security (TLS) protocols, as well as a full-strength
general-purpose cryptography library.
Security Fix(es):
* A flaw was found in the way OpenSSL encoded certain ASN.1 data
structures. An attacker could use this flaw to create a specially crafted
certificate which, when verified or re-encoded by OpenSSL, could cause it
to crash, or execute arbitrary code using the permissions of the user
running an application compiled against the OpenSSL library.
(CVE-2016-2108)
* Two integer overflow flaws, leading to buffer overflows, were found in
the way the EVP_EncodeUpdate() and EVP_EncryptUpdate() functions of OpenSSL
parsed very large amounts of input data. A remote attacker could use these
flaws to crash an application using OpenSSL or, possibly, execute arbitrary
code with the permissions of the user running that application.
(CVE-2016-2105, CVE-2016-2106)
* It was discovered that OpenSSL leaked timing information when decrypting
TLS/SSL and DTLS protocol encrypted records when the connection used the
AES CBC cipher suite and the server supported AES-NI. A remote attacker
could possibly use this flaw to retrieve plain text from encrypted packets
by using a TLS/SSL or DTLS server as a padding oracle. (CVE-2016-2107)
* Several flaws were found in the way BIO_*printf functions were
implemented in OpenSSL. Applications which passed large amounts of
untrusted data through these functions could crash or potentially execute
code with the permissions of the user running such an application.
(CVE-2016-0799, CVE-2016-2842)
* A denial of service flaw was found in the way OpenSSL parsed certain
ASN.1-encoded data from BIO (OpenSSL's I/O abstraction) inputs. An
application using OpenSSL that accepts untrusted ASN.1 BIO input could be
forced to allocate an excessive amount of data. (CVE-2016-2109)
Red Hat would like to thank the OpenSSL project for reporting
CVE-2016-2108, CVE-2016-2842, CVE-2016-2105, CVE-2016-2106, CVE-2016-2107,
and CVE-2016-0799. Upstream acknowledges Huzaifa Sidhpurwala (Red Hat),
Hanno Böck, and David Benjamin (Google) as the original reporters of
CVE-2016-2108; Guido Vranken as the original reporter of CVE-2016-2842,
CVE-2016-2105, CVE-2016-2106, and CVE-2016-0799; and Juraj Somorovsky as
the original reporter of CVE-2016-2107.
4. Solution:
For details on how to apply this update, which includes the changes
described in this advisory, refer to:
https://access.redhat.com/articles/11258
For the update to take effect, all services linked to the OpenSSL library
must be restarted, or the system rebooted.
5. Bugs fixed (https://bugzilla.redhat.com/):
1312219 - CVE-2016-0799 OpenSSL: Fix memory issues in BIO_*printf functions
1314757 - CVE-2016-2842 openssl: doapr_outch function does not verify that
certain memory allocation succeeds
1330101 - CVE-2016-2109 openssl: ASN.1 BIO handling of large amounts of data
1331402 - CVE-2016-2108 openssl: Memory corruption in the ASN.1 encoder
1331426 - CVE-2016-2107 openssl: Padding oracle in AES-NI CBC MAC check
1331441 - CVE-2016-2105 openssl: EVP_EncodeUpdate overflow
1331536 - CVE-2016-2106 openssl: EVP_EncryptUpdate overflow
6. Package List:
Red Hat Enterprise Linux HPC Node EUS (v. 6.7):
Source:
openssl-1.0.1e-42.el6_7.5.src.rpm
x86_64:
openssl-1.0.1e-42.el6_7.5.i686.rpm
openssl-1.0.1e-42.el6_7.5.x86_64.rpm
openssl-debuginfo-1.0.1e-42.el6_7.5.i686.rpm
openssl-debuginfo-1.0.1e-42.el6_7.5.x86_64.rpm
Red Hat Enterprise Linux HPC Node Optional EUS (v. 6.7):
x86_64:
openssl-debuginfo-1.0.1e-42.el6_7.5.i686.rpm
openssl-debuginfo-1.0.1e-42.el6_7.5.x86_64.rpm
openssl-devel-1.0.1e-42.el6_7.5.i686.rpm
openssl-devel-1.0.1e-42.el6_7.5.x86_64.rpm
openssl-perl-1.0.1e-42.el6_7.5.x86_64.rpm
openssl-static-1.0.1e-42.el6_7.5.x86_64.rpm
Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server EUS (v. 6.7):
Source:
openssl-1.0.1e-42.el6_7.5.src.rpm
i386:
openssl-1.0.1e-42.el6_7.5.i686.rpm
openssl-debuginfo-1.0.1e-42.el6_7.5.i686.rpm
openssl-devel-1.0.1e-42.el6_7.5.i686.rpm
ppc64:
openssl-1.0.1e-42.el6_7.5.ppc.rpm
openssl-1.0.1e-42.el6_7.5.ppc64.rpm
openssl-debuginfo-1.0.1e-42.el6_7.5.ppc.rpm
openssl-debuginfo-1.0.1e-42.el6_7.5.ppc64.rpm
openssl-devel-1.0.1e-42.el6_7.5.ppc.rpm
openssl-devel-1.0.1e-42.el6_7.5.ppc64.rpm
s390x:
openssl-1.0.1e-42.el6_7.5.s390.rpm
openssl-1.0.1e-42.el6_7.5.s390x.rpm
openssl-debuginfo-1.0.1e-42.el6_7.5.s390.rpm
openssl-debuginfo-1.0.1e-42.el6_7.5.s390x.rpm
openssl-devel-1.0.1e-42.el6_7.5.s390.rpm
openssl-devel-1.0.1e-42.el6_7.5.s390x.rpm
x86_64:
openssl-1.0.1e-42.el6_7.5.i686.rpm
openssl-1.0.1e-42.el6_7.5.x86_64.rpm
openssl-debuginfo-1.0.1e-42.el6_7.5.i686.rpm
openssl-debuginfo-1.0.1e-42.el6_7.5.x86_64.rpm
openssl-devel-1.0.1e-42.el6_7.5.i686.rpm
openssl-devel-1.0.1e-42.el6_7.5.x86_64.rpm
Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server Optional EUS (v. 6.7):
i386:
openssl-debuginfo-1.0.1e-42.el6_7.5.i686.rpm
openssl-perl-1.0.1e-42.el6_7.5.i686.rpm
openssl-static-1.0.1e-42.el6_7.5.i686.rpm
ppc64:
openssl-debuginfo-1.0.1e-42.el6_7.5.ppc64.rpm
openssl-perl-1.0.1e-42.el6_7.5.ppc64.rpm
openssl-static-1.0.1e-42.el6_7.5.ppc64.rpm
s390x:
openssl-debuginfo-1.0.1e-42.el6_7.5.s390x.rpm
openssl-perl-1.0.1e-42.el6_7.5.s390x.rpm
openssl-static-1.0.1e-42.el6_7.5.s390x.rpm
x86_64:
openssl-debuginfo-1.0.1e-42.el6_7.5.x86_64.rpm
openssl-perl-1.0.1e-42.el6_7.5.x86_64.rpm
openssl-static-1.0.1e-42.el6_7.5.x86_64.rpm
These packages are GPG signed by Red Hat for security. Our key and
details on how to verify the signature are available from
https://access.redhat.com/security/team/key/
7. References:
https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-0799
https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-2105
https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-2106
https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-2107
https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-2108
https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-2109
https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-2842
https://access.redhat.com/security/updates/classification/#important
8. Contact:
The Red Hat security contact is <secalert@redhat.com>. More contact
details at https://access.redhat.com/security/team/contact/
Copyright 2016 Red Hat, Inc.
