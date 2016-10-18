Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in PHP

Name : php

Product : Fedora 25

Version : 7.0.12

Release : 2.fc25

URL : http://www.php.net/

Summary : PHP scripting language for creating dynamic web sites

Description :

PHP is an HTML-embedded scripting language. PHP attempts to make it

easy for developers to write dynamically generated web pages. PHP also

offers built-in database integration for several commercial and

non-commercial database management systems, so writing a

database-enabled webpage with PHP is fairly simple. The most common

use of PHP coding is probably as a replacement for CGI scripts.



The php package contains the module (often referred to as mod_php)

which adds support for the PHP language to Apache HTTP Server.



Update Information:



13 Oct 2016 - **PHP version 7.0.12** **Core:** * Fixed bug php#73025 (Heap

Buffer Overflow in virtual_popen of zend_virtual_cwd.c). (cmb) * Fixed bug

php#72703 (Out of bounds global memory read in BF_crypt triggered by

password_verify). (Anatol) * Fixed bug php#73058 (crypt broken when salt is

'too' long). (Anatol) * Fixed bug php#69579 (Invalid free in extension

trait).

(John Boehr) * Fixed bug php#73156 (segfault on undefined function). (Dmitry) *

Fixed bug php#73163 (PHP hangs if error handler throws while accessing undef

const in default value). (Nikita) * Fixed bug php#73172 (parse error: Invalid

numeric literal). (Nikita, Anatol) * Fixed for php#73240 (Write out of bounds

at

number_format). (Stas) * Fixed bug php#73147 (Use After Free in PHP7

unserialize()). (Stas) * Fixed bug php#73189 (Memcpy negative size parameter

php_resolve_path). (Stas) **BCmath:** * Fix bug php#73190 (memcpy negative

parameter _bc_new_num_ex). (Stas) **Date:** * Fixed bug php#73091

(Unserializing DateInterval object may lead to __toString invocation). (Stas)

**DOM:** * Fixed bug php#73150 (missing NULL check in dom_document_save_html).

(Stas) **Filter:** * Fixed bug php#72972 (Bad filter for the flags

FILTER_FLAG_NO_RES_RANGE and FILTER_FLAG_NO_PRIV_RANGE). (julien) * Fixed bug

php#73054 (default option ignored when object passed to int filter). (cmb)

**GD:** * Fixed bug php#67325 (imagetruecolortopalette: white is duplicated in

palette). (cmb) * Fixed bug php#50194 (imagettftext broken on transparent

background w/o alphablending). (cmb) * Fixed bug php#73003 (Integer Overflow in

gdImageWebpCtx of gd_webp.c). (trylab, cmb) * Fixed bug php#53504 (imagettfbbox

gives incorrect values for bounding box). (Mark Plomer, cmb) * Fixed bug

php#73157 (imagegd2() ignores 3rd param if 4 are given). (cmb) * Fixed bug

php#73155 (imagegd2() writes wrong chunk sizes on boundaries). (cmb) * Fixed

bug

php#73159 (imagegd2(): unrecognized formats may result in corrupted files).

(cmb) * Fixed bug php#73161 (imagecreatefromgd2() may leak memory). (cmb)

**Intl:** * Fixed bug php#73218 (add mitigation for ICU int overflow). (Stas)

**Mbstring:** * Fixed bug php#66797 (mb_substr only takes 32-bit signed

integer). (cmb) * Fixed bug php#66964 (mb_convert_variables() cannot detect

recursion) (Yasuo) * Fixed bug php#72992 (mbstring.internal_encoding

doesn't

inherit default_charset). (Yasuo) **Mysqlnd:** * Fixed bug php#72489 (PHP

Crashes When Modifying Array Containing MySQLi Result Data). (Nikita)

**Opcache:** * Fixed bug php#72982 (Memory leak in

zend_accel_blacklist_update_regexp() function). (Laruence) **OpenSSL:** *

Fixed bug php#73072 (Invalid path SNI_server_certs causes segfault). (Jakub

Zelenka) * Fixed bug php#73276 (crash in openssl_random_pseudo_bytes function).

(Stas) * Fixed bug php#73275 (crash in openssl_encrypt function). (Stas)

**PCRE:** * Fixed bug php#73121 (Bundled PCRE doesn't compile because JIT

isn't

supported on s390). (Anatol) * Fixed bug php#73174 (heap overflow in

php_pcre_replace_impl). (Stas) **PDO_DBlib:** * Fixed bug php#72414 (Never

quote values as raw binary data). (Adam Baratz) * Allow \PDO::setAttribute() to

set query timeouts. (Adam Baratz) * Handle SQLDECIMAL/SQLNUMERIC types, which

are used by later TDS versions. (Adam Baratz) * Add common PDO test suite.

(Adam

Baratz) * Free error and message strings when cleaning up PDO instances. (Adam

Baratz) * Fixed bug php#67130 (\PDOStatement::nextRowset() should succeed when

all rows in current rowset haven't been fetched). (Peter LeBrun) * Ignore

potentially misleading dberr values. (Chris Kings-Lynne) **phpdbg:** * Fixed

bug php#72996 (phpdbg_prompt.c undefined reference to DL_LOAD). (Nikita) *

Fixed

next command not stopping when leaving function. (Bob) **Session:** * Fixed

bug php#68015 (Session does not report invalid uid for files save handler).

(Yasuo) * Fixed bug php#73100 (session_destroy null dereference in

ps_files_path_create). (cmb) **SimpleXML:** * Fixed bug php#73293 (NULL

pointer dereference in SimpleXMLElement::asXML()). (Stas) **SOAP:** * Fixed

bug php#71711 (Soap Server Member variables reference bug). (Nikita) * Fixed

bug

php#71996 (Using references in arrays doesn't work like expected). (Nikita)

**SPL:** * Fixed bug php#73257, php#73258 (SplObjectStorage unserialize allows

use of non-object as key). (Stas)

This update can be installed with the "yum" update program. Use

su -c 'yum update php' at the command line.

For more information, refer to "Managing Software with yum",

available at https://docs.fedoraproject.org/yum/.



All packages are signed with the Fedora Project GPG key. More details on the

GPG keys used by the Fedora Project can be found at

https://fedoraproject.org/keys

