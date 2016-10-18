Login

Sicherheit: Ausführen beliebiger Kommandos in Linux
Aktuelle Meldungen Distributionen
Name: Ausführen beliebiger Kommandos in Linux
ID: RHSA-2016:2074-01
Distribution: Red Hat
Plattformen: Red Hat Enterprise Linux
Datum: Di, 18. Oktober 2016, 16:47
Referenzen: https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-4470

Originalnachricht

 
=====================================================================
                   Red Hat Security Advisory

Synopsis:          Important: kernel security and bug fix update
Advisory ID:       RHSA-2016:2074-01
Product:           Red Hat Enterprise Linux
Advisory URL:      https://rhn.redhat.com/errata/RHSA-2016-2074.html
Issue date:        2016-10-18
CVE Names:         CVE-2016-4470 
=====================================================================

1. Summary:

An update for kernel is now available for Red Hat Enterprise Linux 6.5
Advanced Update Support.

Red Hat Product Security has rated this update as having a security impact
of Important. A Common Vulnerability Scoring System (CVSS) base score,
which gives a detailed severity rating, is available for each vulnerability
from the CVE link(s) in the References section.

2. Relevant releases/architectures:

Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server AUS (v. 6.5) - noarch, x86_64
Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server Optional AUS (v. 6.5) - x86_64

3. Description:

The kernel packages contain the Linux kernel, the core of any Linux
operating system.

Security Fix(es):

* A flaw was found in the Linux kernel's keyring handling code, where in
key_reject_and_link() an uninitialized variable would eventually lead to
arbitrary free address which could allow attacker to use a use-after-free
style attack. (CVE-2016-4470, Important)

This issue was discovered by David Howells (Red Hat Inc.).

Bug Fix(es):

* Previously, the BUG_ON() signal appeared in the fs_clear_inode() function
where the nfs_have_writebacks() function reported a positive value for
nfs_inode->npages. As a consequence, a kernel panic occurred. This update
performs a serialization by holding the inode i_lock over the check of
PagePrivate and locking the request, which fixes this bug. (BZ#1365161)

4. Solution:

For details on how to apply this update, which includes the changes
described in this advisory, refer to:

https://access.redhat.com/articles/11258

The system must be rebooted for this update to take effect.

5. Bugs fixed (https://bugzilla.redhat.com/):

1341716 - CVE-2016-4470 kernel: Uninitialized variable in request_key handling
 causes kernel crash in error handling path

6. Package List:

Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server AUS (v. 6.5):

Source:
kernel-2.6.32-431.74.1.el6.src.rpm

noarch:
kernel-abi-whitelists-2.6.32-431.74.1.el6.noarch.rpm
kernel-doc-2.6.32-431.74.1.el6.noarch.rpm
kernel-firmware-2.6.32-431.74.1.el6.noarch.rpm

x86_64:
kernel-2.6.32-431.74.1.el6.x86_64.rpm
kernel-debug-2.6.32-431.74.1.el6.x86_64.rpm
kernel-debug-debuginfo-2.6.32-431.74.1.el6.x86_64.rpm
kernel-debug-devel-2.6.32-431.74.1.el6.x86_64.rpm
kernel-debuginfo-2.6.32-431.74.1.el6.x86_64.rpm
kernel-debuginfo-common-x86_64-2.6.32-431.74.1.el6.x86_64.rpm
kernel-devel-2.6.32-431.74.1.el6.x86_64.rpm
kernel-headers-2.6.32-431.74.1.el6.x86_64.rpm
perf-2.6.32-431.74.1.el6.x86_64.rpm
perf-debuginfo-2.6.32-431.74.1.el6.x86_64.rpm
python-perf-debuginfo-2.6.32-431.74.1.el6.x86_64.rpm

Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server Optional AUS (v. 6.5):

Source:
kernel-2.6.32-431.74.1.el6.src.rpm

x86_64:
kernel-debug-debuginfo-2.6.32-431.74.1.el6.x86_64.rpm
kernel-debuginfo-2.6.32-431.74.1.el6.x86_64.rpm
kernel-debuginfo-common-x86_64-2.6.32-431.74.1.el6.x86_64.rpm
perf-debuginfo-2.6.32-431.74.1.el6.x86_64.rpm
python-perf-2.6.32-431.74.1.el6.x86_64.rpm
python-perf-debuginfo-2.6.32-431.74.1.el6.x86_64.rpm

These packages are GPG signed by Red Hat for security.  Our key and
details on how to verify the signature are available from
https://access.redhat.com/security/team/key/

7. References:

https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-4470
https://access.redhat.com/security/updates/classification/#important

8. Contact:

The Red Hat security contact is <secalert@redhat.com>. More contact
details at https://access.redhat.com/security/team/contact/

Copyright 2016 Red Hat, Inc.
