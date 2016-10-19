Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in QEMU

Name : qemu

Product : Fedora 24

Version : 2.6.2

Release : 2.fc24

URL : http://www.qemu.org/

Summary : QEMU is a FAST! processor emulator

Description :

QEMU is a generic and open source processor emulator which achieves a good

emulation speed by using dynamic translation. QEMU has two operating modes:



* Full system emulation. In this mode, QEMU emulates a full system (for

example a PC), including a processor and various peripherials. It can be

used to launch different Operating Systems without rebooting the PC or

to debug system code.

* User mode emulation. In this mode, QEMU can launch Linux processes compiled

for one CPU on another CPU.



As QEMU requires no host kernel patches to run, it is safe and easy to use.



Update Information:



* CVE-2016-6351: scsi: esp: OOB write access in esp_do_dma (bz #1360600) *

CVE-2016-6833: vmxnet3: use-after-free (bz #1368982) * CVE-2016-6490: virtio:

infinite loop in virtqueue_pop (bz #1361428) * CVE-2016-7156: pvscsi: infinite

loop when building SG list (bz #1373480) * CVE-2016-7170: vmware_vga: OOB stack

memory access (bz #1374709) * CVE-2016-7161: net: Heap overflow in xlnx.xps-

ethernetlite (bz #1379298) * CVE-2016-7466: usb: xhci memory leakage during

device unplug (bz #1377838) * CVE-2016-7422: virtio: null pointer dereference

(bz #1376756) * CVE-2016-7908: net: Infinite loop in mcf_fec_do_tx (bz

#1381193)

* CVE-2016-8576: usb: xHCI: infinite loop vulnerability (bz #1382322) *

CVE-2016-7995: usb: hcd-ehci: memory leak (bz #1382669) * Don't depend on

edk2

roms where they aren't available (bz #1373576)

References:



[ 1 ] Bug #1360599 - CVE-2016-6351 Qemu: scsi: esp: OOB write access in

esp_do_dma

https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1360599

[ 2 ] Bug #1368980 - CVE-2016-6833 Qemu: net: vmxnet3: use-after-free while

writing to device

https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1368980

[ 3 ] Bug #1361427 - CVE-2016-6490 Qemu: virtio: infinite loop in

virtqueue_pop

https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1361427

[ 4 ] Bug #1373478 - CVE-2016-7156 Qemu: scsi: pvscsi: infintie loop when

building SG list

https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1373478

[ 5 ] Bug #1374702 - CVE-2016-7170 Qemu: vmware_vga: OOB stack memory access

when processing svga command

https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1374702

[ 6 ] Bug #1379297 - CVE-2016-7161 qemu: hw: net: Heap overflow in

xlnx.xps-ethernetlite

https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1379297

[ 7 ] Bug #1377837 - CVE-2016-7466 Qemu: usb: xhci memory leakage during

device unplug

https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1377837

[ 8 ] Bug #1376755 - CVE-2016-7422 Qemu: virtio: null pointer dereference in

virtqueu_map_desc

https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1376755

[ 9 ] Bug #1327465 - CVE-2016-7908 Qemu: net: Infinite loop in

mcf_fec_do_tx()

https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1327465

[ 10 ] Bug #1333425 - CVE-2016-8576 Qemu: usb: xHCI: infinite loop

vulnerability in xhci_ring_fetch

https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1333425

[ 11 ] Bug #1382668 - CVE-2016-7995 Qemu: usb: hcd-ehci: memory leak in

ehci_process_itd

https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1382668

This update can be installed with the "yum" update program. Use

su -c 'yum update qemu' at the command line.

For more information, refer to "Managing Software with yum",

available at https://docs.fedoraproject.org/yum/.



All packages are signed with the Fedora Project GPG key. More details on the

GPG keys used by the Fedora Project can be found at

https://fedoraproject.org/keys

