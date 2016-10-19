Login

Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in QEMU
Aktuelle Meldungen Distributionen
Name: Mehrere Probleme in QEMU
ID: FEDORA-2016-a56fb613a8
Distribution: Fedora
Plattformen: Fedora 24
Datum: Mi, 19. Oktober 2016, 07:14
Originalnachricht

 
Name        : qemu
Product     : Fedora 24
Version     : 2.6.2
Release     : 2.fc24
URL         : http://www.qemu.org/
Summary     : QEMU is a FAST! processor emulator
Description :
QEMU is a generic and open source processor emulator which achieves a good
emulation speed by using dynamic translation. QEMU has two operating modes:

 * Full system emulation. In this mode, QEMU emulates a full system (for
   example a PC), including a processor and various peripherials. It can be
   used to launch different Operating Systems without rebooting the PC or
   to debug system code.
 * User mode emulation. In this mode, QEMU can launch Linux processes compiled
   for one CPU on another CPU.

As QEMU requires no host kernel patches to run, it is safe and easy to use.

Update Information:

* CVE-2016-6351: scsi: esp: OOB write access in esp_do_dma (bz #1360600) *
CVE-2016-6833: vmxnet3: use-after-free (bz #1368982) * CVE-2016-6490: virtio:
infinite loop in virtqueue_pop (bz #1361428) * CVE-2016-7156: pvscsi: infinite
loop when building SG list (bz #1373480) * CVE-2016-7170: vmware_vga: OOB stack
memory access (bz #1374709) * CVE-2016-7161: net: Heap overflow in xlnx.xps-
ethernetlite (bz #1379298) * CVE-2016-7466: usb: xhci memory leakage during
device unplug (bz #1377838) * CVE-2016-7422: virtio: null pointer dereference
(bz #1376756) * CVE-2016-7908: net: Infinite loop in mcf_fec_do_tx (bz
 #1381193)
* CVE-2016-8576: usb: xHCI: infinite loop vulnerability (bz #1382322) *
CVE-2016-7995: usb: hcd-ehci: memory leak (bz #1382669) * Don't depend on
 edk2
roms where they aren't available (bz #1373576)
References:

This update can be installed with the "yum" update program. Use
su -c 'yum update qemu' at the command line.
For more information, refer to "Managing Software with yum",
available at https://docs.fedoraproject.org/yum/.

All packages are signed with the Fedora Project GPG key.  More details on the
GPG keys used by the Fedora Project can be found at
https://fedoraproject.org/keys
