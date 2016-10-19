|
Sicherheit: Zwei Probleme in guile
|Name:
|Zwei Probleme in guile
|ID:
|FEDORA-2016-34209c3a8e
|Distribution:
|Fedora
|Plattformen:
|Fedora 24
|Datum:
|Mi, 19. Oktober 2016, 07:38
|Referenzen:
|http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-8606
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-8605
Originalnachricht
Name : guile
Product : Fedora 24
Version : 2.0.13
Release : 1.fc24
URL : http://www.gnu.org/software/guile/
Summary : A GNU implementation of Scheme for application extensibility
Description :
GUILE (GNU's Ubiquitous Intelligent Language for Extension) is a library
implementation of the Scheme programming language, written in C. GUILE
provides a machine-independent execution platform that can be linked in
as a library during the building of extensible programs.
Install the guile package if you'd like to add extensibility to programs
that you are developing.
Update Information:
Update to the latest stable release, which fixes CVE-2016-8605 and
CVE-2016-8606.
References:
[ 1 ] Bug #1383966 - CVE-2016-8605 guile: Thread-unsafe umask modification
https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1383966
[ 2 ] Bug #1383972 - CVE-2016-8606 guile: REPL server vulnerable to HTTP
inter-protocol attacks
https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1383972
This update can be installed with the "yum" update program. Use
su -c 'yum update guile' at the command line.
For more information, refer to "Managing Software with yum",
available at https://docs.fedoraproject.org/yum/.
All packages are signed with the Fedora Project GPG key. More details on the
GPG keys used by the Fedora Project can be found at
https://fedoraproject.org/keys
