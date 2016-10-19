Sicherheit: Denial of Service in Tor

-----BEGIN PGP SIGNED MESSAGE-----

Debian Security Advisory DSA-3694-1

https://www.debian.org/security/ Moritz Muehlenhoff

October 18, 2016

- -------------------------------------------------------------------------



Package : tor

CVE ID : not yet available



It has been discovered that Tor treats the contents of some buffer

chunks as if they were a NUL-terminated string. This issue could

enable a remote attacker to crash a Tor client, hidden service, relay,

or authority.



For the stable distribution (jessie), this problem has been fixed in

version 0.2.5.12-3.



For the unstable distribution (sid), this problem has been fixed in

version 0.2.8.9-1.



For the experimental distribution, this problem has been fixed in

version 0.2.9.4-alpha-1.



We recommend that you upgrade your tor packages.



Further information about Debian Security Advisories, how to apply

these updates to your system and frequently asked questions can be

found at: https://www.debian.org/security/



Mailing list: debian-security-announce@lists.debian.org

