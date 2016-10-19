|
drucken bookmarks versenden konfigurieren admin pdf
Sicherheit: Denial of Service in Tor
|Name:
|Denial of Service in Tor
|ID:
|DSA-3694-1
|Distribution:
|Debian
|Plattformen:
|Debian sid, Debian jessie
|Datum:
|Mi, 19. Oktober 2016, 07:35
|Referenzen:
|Keine Angabe
|
Originalnachricht
|
-----BEGIN PGP SIGNED MESSAGE-----
Hash: SHA256
- -------------------------------------------------------------------------
Debian Security Advisory DSA-3694-1 security@debian.org
https://www.debian.org/security/ Moritz Muehlenhoff
October 18, 2016 https://www.debian.org/security/faq
- -------------------------------------------------------------------------
Package : tor
CVE ID : not yet available
It has been discovered that Tor treats the contents of some buffer
chunks as if they were a NUL-terminated string. This issue could
enable a remote attacker to crash a Tor client, hidden service, relay,
or authority.
For the stable distribution (jessie), this problem has been fixed in
version 0.2.5.12-3.
For the unstable distribution (sid), this problem has been fixed in
version 0.2.8.9-1.
For the experimental distribution, this problem has been fixed in
version 0.2.9.4-alpha-1.
We recommend that you upgrade your tor packages.
Further information about Debian Security Advisories, how to apply
these updates to your system and frequently asked questions can be
found at: https://www.debian.org/security/
Mailing list: debian-security-announce@lists.debian.org
-----BEGIN PGP SIGNATURE-----
iQIcBAEBCAAGBQJYBlZPAAoJEBDCk7bDfE42c6cQAL2lEK9G1cglX36kzYbpGdJj
WKneS0/4Yv3gYoIkq3x2eWg9oqhG8O6d849X8Y4TqpUp+DIB1NC1h2B1Ia4wYC8q
HxpmLM0alrNZImfKPHMq3yOFkELa3OyvFREshTixBJDtvvM5G4/ek16UVqDQK9jQ
cwTTSb4TwJySiWekD0naWBRzmJt3XJ8+j6uGYRMD8mSgjtlDAX8jtI+puXRfKS/m
YNnzJC3Aa7UjWIUgroC6C5yOchflsCyfpJXJo0jpvhke8d0h3wMMOLXO5h87MZAV
xBRryhAZizaU9leHyQh8XCO6U/1UFg1Jm9Ruc8k/yz69+FHV6Ck1ImhlLQfjpoUt
FtkAm+oDiQss+ndEI4p+AmmYwoBsOrp5uy8vJaxYhNppAY6EQNrQfl9hDsHJ0O86
0b7qKe3eMa9Bfn+FejbSFc0SzqOkdd+DVbgXHaf+emEkMxxKOA8BDg+mf77WJVIJ
bU6lLevZV59yorn4pOpK+qJs0etkCN5pDcuCvI7/xGtqxOLcR/0miOXdJ+Mj874b
xM8vf4bVjJYxhwUH2vOu4kWvsBPg095Hjb/Gr/wDOuq+w/Cl/nMyXt74wDYf85pQ
NGzFHxxLpHsX5FDM3AvRJ6OgHW/vNcOgMP1zYGOXGAMzuacVbZnvwQsIOD8DxnhU
0DPrg39QsmuRrlGCYrU0
=dpuy
-----END PGP SIGNATURE-----
|
|