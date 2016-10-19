|
Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in Ghostscript
|Name:
|Mehrere Probleme in Ghostscript
|ID:
|FEDORA-2016-1c13825502
|Distribution:
|Fedora
|Plattformen:
|Fedora 23
|Datum:
|Mi, 19. Oktober 2016, 12:59
|Referenzen:
|http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2013-5653
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-7979
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-7976
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-7978
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-7977
Originalnachricht
Name : ghostscript
Product : Fedora 23
Version : 9.20
Release : 2.fc23
URL : http://www.ghostscript.com/
Summary : A PostScript interpreter and renderer
Description :
Ghostscript is a set of software that provides a PostScript
interpreter, a set of C procedures (the Ghostscript library, which
implements the graphics capabilities in the PostScript language) and
an interpreter for Portable Document Format (PDF) files. Ghostscript
translates PostScript code into many common, bitmapped formats, like
those understood by your printer or screen. Ghostscript is normally
used to display PostScript files and to print PostScript files to
non-PostScript printers.
If you need to display PostScript files or print them to
non-PostScript printers, you should install ghostscript. If you
install ghostscript, you also need to install the ghostscript-fonts
package.
Update Information:
This is a rebase of **ghostscript** package, to address several security
issues:
* [CVE-2016-7977 ](https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1380415) -
*.libfile does not honor -dSAFER* *
[CVE-2013-5653](https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1380327) - *getenv
and filenameforall ignore -dSAFER* *
[CVE-2016-7976](https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1382294) - *various
userparams allow %pipe% in paths, allowing remote shell* *
[CVE-2016-7978](https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1382300) -
*reference leak in .setdevice allows use-after-free and remote code* *
[CVE-2016-7979](https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1382305) - *Type
confusion in .initialize_dsc_parser allows remote code execution* -----------
#### INFORMATION FOR FEDORA PACKAGERS & MAINTAINERS: **ghostscript** has
been
rebased to latest upstream version (9.20). Rebase notes: * **no API/ABI
changes between versions 9.16 -> 9.20 according to upstream** * *OpenJPEG*
support has been retained * *ijs-config* custom tool from upstream has been
*removed* (by upstream) (*pkg-config* is used by default now instead, see
[commit
0c176a9](http://git.ghostscript.com/?p=ghostpdl.git;h=0c176a91d53c85cda)) *
some patches were updated to 'git format-patch' format & renamed
* rest of the
patches were deleted (irrelevant for current version), mostly because upstream
has fixed those issues in some way
References:
[ 1 ] Bug #1380415 - CVE-2016-7977 ghostscript: .libfile does not honor
-dSAFER
https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1380415
[ 2 ] Bug #1380327 - CVE-2013-5653 ghostscript: getenv and filenameforall
ignore -dSAFER
https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1380327
[ 3 ] Bug #1382294 - CVE-2016-7976 ghostscript: various userparams allow
%pipe% in paths, allowing remote shell
https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1382294
[ 4 ] Bug #1382300 - CVE-2016-7978 ghostscript: reference leak in .setdevice
allows use-after-free and remote code execution
https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1382300
[ 5 ] Bug #1382305 - CVE-2016-7979 ghostscript: Type confusion in
.initialize_dsc_parser allows remote code execution
https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1382305
This update can be installed with the "yum" update program. Use
su -c 'yum update ghostscript' at the command line.
For more information, refer to "Managing Software with yum",
available at https://docs.fedoraproject.org/yum/.
All packages are signed with the Fedora Project GPG key. More details on the
GPG keys used by the Fedora Project can be found at
https://fedoraproject.org/keys
|