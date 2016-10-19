Login

Noch kein Login?
Daten vergessen?

 
Newsletter
Werbung
Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in Ghostscript
Aktuelle Meldungen Distributionen
Name: Mehrere Probleme in Ghostscript
ID: FEDORA-2016-1c13825502
Distribution: Fedora
Plattformen: Fedora 23
Datum: Mi, 19. Oktober 2016, 12:59
Referenzen: http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2013-5653
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-7979
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-7976
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-7978
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-7977

Originalnachricht

 
Name        : ghostscript
Product     : Fedora 23
Version     : 9.20
Release     : 2.fc23
URL         : http://www.ghostscript.com/
Summary     : A PostScript interpreter and renderer
Description :
Ghostscript is a set of software that provides a PostScript
interpreter, a set of C procedures (the Ghostscript library, which
implements the graphics capabilities in the PostScript language) and
an interpreter for Portable Document Format (PDF) files. Ghostscript
translates PostScript code into many common, bitmapped formats, like
those understood by your printer or screen. Ghostscript is normally
used to display PostScript files and to print PostScript files to
non-PostScript printers.

If you need to display PostScript files or print them to
non-PostScript printers, you should install ghostscript. If you
install ghostscript, you also need to install the ghostscript-fonts
package.

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
Update Information:

This is a rebase of **ghostscript** package, to address several security
 issues:
* [CVE-2016-7977 ](https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1380415) -
*.libfile does not honor -dSAFER*  *
[CVE-2013-5653](https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1380327) - *getenv
and filenameforall ignore -dSAFER*  *
[CVE-2016-7976](https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1382294) - *various
userparams allow %pipe% in paths, allowing remote shell*  *
[CVE-2016-7978](https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1382300) -
*reference leak in .setdevice allows use-after-free and remote code*  *
[CVE-2016-7979](https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1382305) - *Type
confusion in .initialize_dsc_parser allows remote code execution* -----------
#### INFORMATION FOR FEDORA PACKAGERS & MAINTAINERS: **ghostscript** has
 been
rebased to latest upstream version (9.20). Rebase notes:   * **no API/ABI
changes between versions 9.16 -> 9.20 according to upstream**  * *OpenJPEG*
support has been retained  * *ijs-config* custom tool from upstream has been
*removed* (by upstream)     (*pkg-config* is used by default now instead, see
[commit
0c176a9](http://git.ghostscript.com/?p=ghostpdl.git;h=0c176a91d53c85cda))  *
some patches were updated to  'git format-patch' format & renamed 
 * rest of the
patches were deleted (irrelevant for current version), mostly because upstream
has fixed those issues in some way
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
References:

  [ 1 ] Bug #1380415 - CVE-2016-7977 ghostscript: .libfile does not honor
 -dSAFER
        https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1380415
  [ 2 ] Bug #1380327 - CVE-2013-5653 ghostscript: getenv and filenameforall
 ignore -dSAFER
        https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1380327
  [ 3 ] Bug #1382294 - CVE-2016-7976 ghostscript: various userparams allow
 %pipe% in paths, allowing remote shell
        https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1382294
  [ 4 ] Bug #1382300 - CVE-2016-7978 ghostscript: reference leak in .setdevice
 allows use-after-free and remote code execution
        https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1382300
  [ 5 ] Bug #1382305 - CVE-2016-7979 ghostscript: Type confusion in
 .initialize_dsc_parser allows remote code execution
        https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1382305
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-

This update can be installed with the "yum" update program. Use
su -c 'yum update ghostscript' at the command line.
For more information, refer to "Managing Software with yum",
available at https://docs.fedoraproject.org/yum/.

All packages are signed with the Fedora Project GPG key.  More details on the
GPG keys used by the Fedora Project can be found at
https://fedoraproject.org/keys
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
_______________________________________________
package-announce mailing list -- package-announce@lists.fedoraproject.org
To unsubscribe send an email to package-announce-leave@lists.fedoraproject.org
Pro-Linux
Pro-Linux @Facebook
Neue Nachrichten

0
Ca­no­ni­cals Li­ve­patch-Ser­vice auch für Ubun­tu-An­wen­der

0
Neues frei­es Ti­cket­sys­tem Zam­mad ver­öf­fent­licht

4
KDEs Pläne für Plas­ma für die nächs­ten zwei Jahre

0
Pydio 7 frei­ge­ge­ben

7
Por­tie­rung von VMS auf x86 nicht vor 2018

0
JS Foun­da­ti­on kommt zur Linux Foun­da­ti­on

9
Ubun­tu-Touch-In­stal­la­ti­on ver­ein­facht

9
Neues Such­werk­zeug FSe­arch vor­ge­stellt

0
FAI 5.2 mit Clou­d-Un­ter­stüt­zung ver­öf­fent­licht

0
Lu­tris 0.4: Of­fe­ne Platt­form für Spie­le
 
Werbung