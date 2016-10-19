|
drucken bookmarks versenden konfigurieren admin pdf
Sicherheit: Denial of Service in OpenSSH
|Name:
|Denial of Service in OpenSSH
|ID:
|FEDORA-2016-bb007a4097
|Distribution:
|Fedora
|Plattformen:
|Fedora 23
|Datum:
|Mi, 19. Oktober 2016, 13:01
|Referenzen:
|Keine Angabe
|
Originalnachricht
|
Name : openssh
Product : Fedora 23
Version : 7.2p2
Release : 6.fc23
URL : http://www.openssh.com/portable.html
Summary : An open source implementation of SSH protocol versions 1 and 2
Description :
SSH (Secure SHell) is a program for logging into and executing
commands on a remote machine. SSH is intended to replace rlogin and
rsh, and to provide secure encrypted communications between two
untrusted hosts over an insecure network. X11 connections and
arbitrary TCP/IP ports can also be forwarded over the secure channel.
OpenSSH is OpenBSD's version of the last free version of SSH, bringing
it up to date in terms of security and features.
This package includes the core files necessary for both the OpenSSH
client and server. To make this package useful, you should also
install openssh-clients, openssh-server, or both.
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
Update Information:
Fix NULL dereference (#1380297)
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
References:
[ 1 ] Bug #1380296 - openssh: Null pointer dereference due to early NEWKEYS
https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1380296
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
This update can be installed with the "yum" update program. Use
su -c 'yum update openssh' at the command line.
For more information, refer to "Managing Software with yum",
available at https://docs.fedoraproject.org/yum/.
All packages are signed with the Fedora Project GPG key. More details on the
GPG keys used by the Fedora Project can be found at
https://fedoraproject.org/keys
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
_______________________________________________
package-announce mailing list -- package-announce@lists.fedoraproject.org
To unsubscribe send an email to package-announce-leave@lists.fedoraproject.org
|
|