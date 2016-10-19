Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in OpenJDK

|
Red Hat Security Advisory
Synopsis: Critical: java-1.8.0-openjdk security update
Advisory ID: RHSA-2016:2079-01
Product: Red Hat Enterprise Linux
Advisory URL: https://rhn.redhat.com/errata/RHSA-2016-2079.html
Issue date: 2016-10-19
CVE Names: CVE-2016-5542 CVE-2016-5554 CVE-2016-5573
CVE-2016-5582 CVE-2016-5597
=====================================================================
1. Summary:
An update for java-1.8.0-openjdk is now available for Red Hat Enterprise
Linux 6 and Red Hat Enterprise Linux 7.
Red Hat Product Security has rated this update as having a security impact
of Critical. A Common Vulnerability Scoring System (CVSS) base score, which
gives a detailed severity rating, is available for each vulnerability from
the CVE link(s) in the References section.
2. Relevant releases/architectures:
Red Hat Enterprise Linux Client (v. 7) - x86_64
Red Hat Enterprise Linux Client Optional (v. 7) - noarch, x86_64
Red Hat Enterprise Linux ComputeNode (v. 7) - x86_64
Red Hat Enterprise Linux ComputeNode Optional (v. 7) - noarch, x86_64
Red Hat Enterprise Linux Desktop (v. 6) - i386, x86_64
Red Hat Enterprise Linux Desktop Optional (v. 6) - i386, noarch, x86_64
Red Hat Enterprise Linux HPC Node (v. 6) - x86_64
Red Hat Enterprise Linux HPC Node Optional (v. 6) - noarch, x86_64
Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server (v. 6) - i386, x86_64
Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server (v. 7) - ppc64, ppc64le, s390x, x86_64
Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server Optional (v. 6) - i386, noarch, x86_64
Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server Optional (v. 7) - noarch, ppc64, ppc64le,
s390x, x86_64
Red Hat Enterprise Linux Workstation (v. 6) - i386, x86_64
Red Hat Enterprise Linux Workstation (v. 7) - x86_64
Red Hat Enterprise Linux Workstation Optional (v. 6) - i386, noarch, x86_64
Red Hat Enterprise Linux Workstation Optional (v. 7) - noarch, x86_64
3. Description:
The java-1.8.0-openjdk packages provide the OpenJDK 8 Java Runtime
Environment and the OpenJDK 8 Java Software Development Kit.
Security Fix(es):
* It was discovered that the Hotspot component of OpenJDK did not properly
check arguments of the System.arraycopy() function in certain cases. An
untrusted Java application or applet could use this flaw to corrupt virtual
machine's memory and completely bypass Java sandbox restrictions.
(CVE-2016-5582)
* It was discovered that the Hotspot component of OpenJDK did not properly
check received Java Debug Wire Protocol (JDWP) packets. An attacker could
possibly use this flaw to send debugging commands to a Java program running
with debugging enabled if they could make victim's browser send HTTP
requests to the JDWP port of the debugged application. (CVE-2016-5573)
* It was discovered that the Libraries component of OpenJDK did not
restrict the set of algorithms used for Jar integrity verification. This
flaw could allow an attacker to modify content of the Jar file that used
weak signing key or hash algorithm. (CVE-2016-5542)
Note: After this update, MD2 hash algorithm and RSA keys with less than
1024 bits are no longer allowed to be used for Jar integrity verification
by default. MD5 hash algorithm is expected to be disabled by default in the
future updates. A newly introduced security property
jdk.jar.disabledAlgorithms can be used to control the set of disabled
algorithms.
* A flaw was found in the way the JMX component of OpenJDK handled
classloaders. An untrusted Java application or applet could use this flaw
to bypass certain Java sandbox restrictions. (CVE-2016-5554)
* A flaw was found in the way the Networking component of OpenJDK handled
HTTP proxy authentication. A Java application could possibly expose HTTPS
server authentication credentials via a plain text network connection to an
HTTP proxy if proxy asked for authentication. (CVE-2016-5597)
Note: After this update, Basic HTTP proxy authentication can no longer be
used when tunneling HTTPS connection through an HTTP proxy. Newly
introduced system properties jdk.http.auth.proxying.disabledSchemes and
jdk.http.auth.tunneling.disabledSchemes can be used to control which
authentication schemes can be requested by an HTTP proxy when proxying HTTP
and HTTPS connections respectively.
Note: If the web browser plug-in provided by the icedtea-web package was
installed, the issues exposed via Java applets could have been exploited
without user interaction if a user visited a malicious website.
4. Solution:
For details on how to apply this update, which includes the changes
described in this advisory, refer to:
https://access.redhat.com/articles/11258
All running instances of OpenJDK Java must be restarted for this update to
take effect.
5. Bugs fixed (https://bugzilla.redhat.com/):
1385402 - CVE-2016-5582 OpenJDK: incomplete type checks of System.arraycopy
arguments (Hotspot, 8160591)
1385544 - CVE-2016-5573 OpenJDK: insufficient checks of JDWP packets (Hotspot,
8159519)
1385714 - CVE-2016-5554 OpenJDK: insufficient classloader consistency checks in
ClassLoaderWithRepository (JMX, 8157739)
1385723 - CVE-2016-5542 OpenJDK: missing algorithm restrictions for jar
verification (Libraries, 8155973)
1386103 - CVE-2016-5597 OpenJDK: exposure of server authentication credentials
to proxy (Networking, 8160838)
These packages are GPG signed by Red Hat for security. Our key and
details on how to verify the signature are available from
https://access.redhat.com/security/team/key/
7. References:
https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-5542
https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-5554
https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-5573
https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-5582
https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-5597
https://access.redhat.com/security/updates/classification/#critical
8. Contact:
The Red Hat security contact is <secalert@redhat.com>. More contact
details at https://access.redhat.com/security/team/contact/
Copyright 2016 Red Hat, Inc.
