Login

Noch kein Login?
Daten vergessen?

 
Newsletter
Werbung
Sicherheit: Denial of Service in glibc-arm-linux-gnu
Aktuelle Meldungen Distributionen
Name: Denial of Service in glibc-arm-linux-gnu
ID: FEDORA-2016-b4c1b24a74
Distribution: Fedora
Plattformen: Fedora 23
Datum: Mi, 19. Oktober 2016, 23:11
Referenzen: http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-6323

Originalnachricht

 
Name        : glibc-arm-linux-gnu
Product     : Fedora 23
Version     : 2.24
Release     : 2.fc23
URL         : http://www.gnu.org/software/libc/
Summary     : Cross Compiled GNU C Library targeted at arm-linux-gnu
Description :
This is a Cross Compiled version of the GNU C Library, which can be used to
compile and link binaries for the arm-linux-gnu platform, instead of for the
native platform.

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
Update Information:

Security fix for CVE-2016-6323.
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
References:

  [ 1 ] Bug #1383297 - CVE-2016-6323 glibc: Missing unwind info in
 __startcontext causes infinite loop in _Unwind_Backtrace
        https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1383297
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-

This update can be installed with the "yum" update program. Use
su -c 'yum update glibc-arm-linux-gnu' at the command line.
For more information, refer to "Managing Software with yum",
available at https://docs.fedoraproject.org/yum/.

All packages are signed with the Fedora Project GPG key.  More details on the
GPG keys used by the Fedora Project can be found at
https://fedoraproject.org/keys
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
_______________________________________________
package-announce mailing list -- package-announce@lists.fedoraproject.org
To unsubscribe send an email to package-announce-leave@lists.fedoraproject.org
Pro-Linux
Pro-Linux @Facebook
Neue Nachrichten

0
Java 9 er­neut ver­scho­ben

0
Ca­no­ni­cals Li­ve­patch-Ser­vice auch für Ubun­tu-An­wen­der

0
Neues frei­es Ti­cket­sys­tem Zam­mad ver­öf­fent­licht

15
KDEs Pläne für Plas­ma für die nächs­ten zwei Jahre

0
Pydio 7 frei­ge­ge­ben

7
Por­tie­rung von VMS auf x86 nicht vor 2018

0
JS Foun­da­ti­on kommt zur Linux Foun­da­ti­on

11
Ubun­tu-Touch-In­stal­la­ti­on ver­ein­facht

11
Neues Such­werk­zeug FSe­arch vor­ge­stellt

0
FAI 5.2 mit Clou­d-Un­ter­stüt­zung ver­öf­fent­licht
 
Werbung