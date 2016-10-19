Sicherheit: Denial of Service in opensmtpd

Name : opensmtpd

Product : Fedora 25

Version : 6.0.2p1

Release : 1.fc25

URL : http://www.opensmtpd.org/

Summary : Free implementation of the server-side SMTP protocol as defined

by RFC 5321

Description :

OpenSMTPD is a FREE implementation of the server-side SMTP protocol as defined

by RFC 5321, with some additional standard extensions. It allows ordinary

machines to exchange e-mails with other systems speaking the SMTP protocol.

Started out of dissatisfaction with other implementations, OpenSMTPD nowadays

is a fairly complete SMTP implementation. OpenSMTPD is primarily developed

by Gilles Chehade, Eric Faurot and Charles Longeau; with contributions from

various OpenBSD hackers. OpenSMTPD is part of the OpenBSD Project.

The software is freely usable and re-usable by everyone under an ISC license.



This package uses standard "alternatives" mechanism, you may call

"/usr/sbin/alternatives --set mta /usr/sbin/sendmail.opensmtpd"

if you want to switch to OpenSMTPD MTA immediately after install, and

"/usr/sbin/alternatives --set mta /usr/sbin/sendmail.sendmail" to

revert

back to Sendmail as a default mail daemon.



-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

-

Update Information:



Changes in this release (since 6.0.1): --- - A bug in the smtp session logic

can lead to hanging sessions. [1] - A bug in portable OpenSMTPD can lead to a

server crash if PAM support is disabled and an attacker send a mail to an

account that has been disabled by setting password to a value that is causing

the crypt() call to fail. [2] [1] found and reported by James Pole [2] found

and reported by Patrick Seeburger (CVE-2016-8594)

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

-

References:



[ 1 ] Bug #1384046 - None

https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1384046

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

-



This update can be installed with the "yum" update program. Use

su -c 'yum update opensmtpd' at the command line.

For more information, refer to "Managing Software with yum",

available at https://docs.fedoraproject.org/yum/.



All packages are signed with the Fedora Project GPG key. More details on the

GPG keys used by the Fedora Project can be found at

https://fedoraproject.org/keys

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

-

