|
Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in Linux
|Name:
|Mehrere Probleme in Linux
|ID:
|DSA-3696-1
|Distribution:
|Debian
|Plattformen:
|Debian jessie
|Datum:
|Mi, 19. Oktober 2016, 23:18
|Referenzen:
|http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2015-8956
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-7425
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-7042
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-5195
|
Originalnachricht
|
- -------------------------------------------------------------------------
Debian Security Advisory DSA-3696-1 security@debian.org
https://www.debian.org/security/ Salvatore Bonaccorso
October 19, 2016 https://www.debian.org/security/faq
- -------------------------------------------------------------------------
Package : linux
CVE ID : CVE-2015-8956 CVE-2016-5195 CVE-2016-7042 CVE-2016-7425
Debian Bug : 831014
Several vulnerabilities have been discovered in the Linux kernel that
may lead to a privilege escalation, denial of service or information
leaks.
CVE-2015-8956
It was discovered that missing input sanitising in RFCOMM Bluetooth
socket handling may result in denial of service or information leak.
CVE-2016-5195
It was discovered that a race condition in the memory management
code can be used for local privilege escalation.
CVE-2016-7042
Ondrej Kozina discovered that incorrect buffer allocation in the
proc_keys_show() function may result in local denial of service.
CVE-2016-7425
Marco Grassi discovered a buffer overflow in the arcmsr SCSI driver
which may result in local denial of service, or potentially,
arbitrary code execution.
Additionally this update fixes a regression introduced in DSA-3616-1
causing iptables performance issues (cf. Debian Bug #831014).
For the stable distribution (jessie), these problems have been fixed in
version 3.16.36-1+deb8u2.
We recommend that you upgrade your linux packages.
Further information about Debian Security Advisories, how to apply
these updates to your system and frequently asked questions can be
found at: https://www.debian.org/security/
Mailing list: debian-security-announce@lists.debian.org
|
|