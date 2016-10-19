Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in Linux

-----BEGIN PGP SIGNED MESSAGE-----

Debian Security Advisory DSA-3696-1 security@debian.org

https://www.debian.org/security/ Salvatore Bonaccorso

October 19, 2016 https://www.debian.org/security/faq

- -------------------------------------------------------------------------



Package : linux

CVE ID : CVE-2015-8956 CVE-2016-5195 CVE-2016-7042 CVE-2016-7425

Debian Bug : 831014



Several vulnerabilities have been discovered in the Linux kernel that

may lead to a privilege escalation, denial of service or information

leaks.



CVE-2015-8956



It was discovered that missing input sanitising in RFCOMM Bluetooth

socket handling may result in denial of service or information leak.



CVE-2016-5195



It was discovered that a race condition in the memory management

code can be used for local privilege escalation.



CVE-2016-7042



Ondrej Kozina discovered that incorrect buffer allocation in the

proc_keys_show() function may result in local denial of service.



CVE-2016-7425



Marco Grassi discovered a buffer overflow in the arcmsr SCSI driver

which may result in local denial of service, or potentially,

arbitrary code execution.



Additionally this update fixes a regression introduced in DSA-3616-1

causing iptables performance issues (cf. Debian Bug #831014).



For the stable distribution (jessie), these problems have been fixed in

version 3.16.36-1+deb8u2.



We recommend that you upgrade your linux packages.



Further information about Debian Security Advisories, how to apply

these updates to your system and frequently asked questions can be

found at: https://www.debian.org/security/



Mailing list: debian-security-announce@lists.debian.org

