Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in Linux
Name: Mehrere Probleme in Linux
ID: DSA-3696-1
Distribution: Debian
Plattformen: Debian jessie
Datum: Mi, 19. Oktober 2016, 23:18
Originalnachricht

 
- -------------------------------------------------------------------------
Debian Security Advisory DSA-3696-1                   security@debian.org
https://www.debian.org/security/                     Salvatore Bonaccorso
October 19, 2016                      https://www.debian.org/security/faq
- -------------------------------------------------------------------------

Package        : linux
CVE ID         : CVE-2015-8956 CVE-2016-5195 CVE-2016-7042 CVE-2016-7425
Debian Bug     : 831014

Several vulnerabilities have been discovered in the Linux kernel that
may lead to a privilege escalation, denial of service or information
leaks.

CVE-2015-8956

    It was discovered that missing input sanitising in RFCOMM Bluetooth
    socket handling may result in denial of service or information leak.

CVE-2016-5195

    It was discovered that a race condition in the memory management
    code can be used for local privilege escalation.

CVE-2016-7042

    Ondrej Kozina discovered that incorrect buffer allocation in the
    proc_keys_show() function may result in local denial of service.

CVE-2016-7425

    Marco Grassi discovered a buffer overflow in the arcmsr SCSI driver
    which may result in local denial of service, or potentially,
    arbitrary code execution.

Additionally this update fixes a regression introduced in DSA-3616-1
causing iptables performance issues (cf. Debian Bug #831014).

For the stable distribution (jessie), these problems have been fixed in
version 3.16.36-1+deb8u2.

We recommend that you upgrade your linux packages.

Further information about Debian Security Advisories, how to apply
these updates to your system and frequently asked questions can be
found at: https://www.debian.org/security/

Mailing list: debian-security-announce@lists.debian.org
