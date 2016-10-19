Sicherheit: Pufferüberlauf in quagga

SUSE Security Update: Security update for quagga

______________________________________________________________________________



Announcement ID: SUSE-SU-2016:2569-1

Rating: important

References: #1005258

Cross-References: CVE-2016-1245

Affected Products:

SUSE Linux Enterprise Software Development Kit 11-SP4

SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 11-SP4

SUSE Linux Enterprise Debuginfo 11-SP4

______________________________________________________________________________



An update that fixes one vulnerability is now available.



Description:





This update for quagga fixes the following issues:



- CVE-2016-1245: Fix for a zebra stack overrun in IPv6 RA receive code

(bsc#1005258).





Patch Instructions:



To install this SUSE Security Update use YaST online_update.

Alternatively you can run the command listed for your product:



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Software Development Kit 11-SP4:



zypper in -t patch sdksp4-quagga-12800=1



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 11-SP4:



zypper in -t patch slessp4-quagga-12800=1



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Debuginfo 11-SP4:



zypper in -t patch dbgsp4-quagga-12800=1



To bring your system up-to-date, use "zypper patch".





Package List:



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Software Development Kit 11-SP4 (i586 ia64 ppc64

s390x x86_64):



quagga-devel-0.99.15-0.29.1



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Software Development Kit 11-SP4 (i586 x86_64):



quagga-0.99.15-0.29.1



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 11-SP4 (i586 ia64 ppc64 s390x x86_64):



quagga-0.99.15-0.29.1



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Debuginfo 11-SP4 (i586 ia64 ppc64 s390x x86_64):



quagga-debuginfo-0.99.15-0.29.1

quagga-debugsource-0.99.15-0.29.1





References:



https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-1245.html

https://bugzilla.suse.com/1005258



--

