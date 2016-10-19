Login

Sicherheit: Pufferüberlauf in quagga
Aktuelle Meldungen Distributionen
Name: Pufferüberlauf in quagga
ID: SUSE-SU-2016:2569-1
Distribution: SUSE
Plattformen: SUSE Linux Enterprise Software Development Kit 11-SP4, SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 11-SP4, SUSE Linux Enterprise Debuginfo 11-SP4
Datum: Mi, 19. Oktober 2016, 23:19
Referenzen: http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-1245

Originalnachricht

 
   SUSE Security Update: Security update for quagga
______________________________________________________________________________

Announcement ID:    SUSE-SU-2016:2569-1
Rating:             important
References:         #1005258 
Cross-References:   CVE-2016-1245
Affected Products:
                    SUSE Linux Enterprise Software Development Kit 11-SP4
                    SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 11-SP4
                    SUSE Linux Enterprise Debuginfo 11-SP4
______________________________________________________________________________

   An update that fixes one vulnerability is now available.

Description:


   This update for quagga fixes the following issues:

   - CVE-2016-1245: Fix for a zebra stack overrun in IPv6 RA receive code
     (bsc#1005258).


Patch Instructions:

   To install this SUSE Security Update use YaST online_update.
   Alternatively you can run the command listed for your product:

   - SUSE Linux Enterprise Software Development Kit 11-SP4:

      zypper in -t patch sdksp4-quagga-12800=1

   - SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 11-SP4:

      zypper in -t patch slessp4-quagga-12800=1

   - SUSE Linux Enterprise Debuginfo 11-SP4:

      zypper in -t patch dbgsp4-quagga-12800=1

   To bring your system up-to-date, use "zypper patch".


Package List:

   - SUSE Linux Enterprise Software Development Kit 11-SP4 (i586 ia64 ppc64
 s390x x86_64):

      quagga-devel-0.99.15-0.29.1

   - SUSE Linux Enterprise Software Development Kit 11-SP4 (i586 x86_64):

      quagga-0.99.15-0.29.1

   - SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 11-SP4 (i586 ia64 ppc64 s390x x86_64):

      quagga-0.99.15-0.29.1

   - SUSE Linux Enterprise Debuginfo 11-SP4 (i586 ia64 ppc64 s390x x86_64):

      quagga-debuginfo-0.99.15-0.29.1
      quagga-debugsource-0.99.15-0.29.1


References:

   https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-1245.html
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/1005258

