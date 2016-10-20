Sicherheit: Ausführen von Code mit höheren Privilegien in Linux



==========================================================================

Ubuntu Security Notice USN-3106-1

October 20, 2016



linux vulnerability

==========================================================================



A security issue affects these releases of Ubuntu and its derivatives:



- Ubuntu 16.04 LTS



Summary:



The system could be made to run programs as an administrator.



Software Description:

- linux: Linux kernel



Details:



It was discovered that a race condition existed in the memory manager of

the Linux kernel when handling copy-on-write breakage of private read-only

memory mappings. A local attacker could use this to gain administrative

privileges.



Update instructions:



The problem can be corrected by updating your system to the following

package versions:



Ubuntu 16.04 LTS:

linux-image-4.4.0-45-generic 4.4.0-45.66

linux-image-4.4.0-45-generic-lpae 4.4.0-45.66

linux-image-4.4.0-45-lowlatency 4.4.0-45.66

linux-image-4.4.0-45-powerpc-e500mc 4.4.0-45.66

linux-image-4.4.0-45-powerpc-smp 4.4.0-45.66

linux-image-4.4.0-45-powerpc64-emb 4.4.0-45.66

linux-image-4.4.0-45-powerpc64-smp 4.4.0-45.66



After a standard system update you need to reboot your computer to make

all the necessary changes.



ATTENTION: Due to an unavoidable ABI change the kernel updates have

been given a new version number, which requires you to recompile and

reinstall all third party kernel modules you might have installed.

Unless you manually uninstalled the standard kernel metapackages

(e.g. linux-generic, linux-generic-lts-RELEASE, linux-virtual,

linux-powerpc), a standard system upgrade will automatically perform

this as well.



References:

http://www.ubuntu.com/usn/usn-3106-1

CVE-2016-5195



Package Information:

https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/linux/4.4.0-45.66





