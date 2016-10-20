Login

Sicherheit: Ausführen von Code mit höheren Privilegien in Linux
Aktuelle Meldungen Distributionen
ID: USN-3106-1
Distribution: Ubuntu
Plattformen: Ubuntu 16.04 LTS
Datum: Do, 20. Oktober 2016, 07:12
Referenzen: http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-5195

Originalnachricht

 

==========================================================================
Ubuntu Security Notice USN-3106-1
October 20, 2016

linux vulnerability
==========================================================================

A security issue affects these releases of Ubuntu and its derivatives:

- Ubuntu 16.04 LTS

Summary:

The system could be made to run programs as an administrator.

Software Description:
- linux: Linux kernel

Details:

It was discovered that a race condition existed in the memory manager of
the Linux kernel when handling copy-on-write breakage of private read-only
memory mappings. A local attacker could use this to gain administrative
privileges.

Update instructions:

The problem can be corrected by updating your system to the following
package versions:

Ubuntu 16.04 LTS:
  linux-image-4.4.0-45-generic    4.4.0-45.66
  linux-image-4.4.0-45-generic-lpae  4.4.0-45.66
  linux-image-4.4.0-45-lowlatency  4.4.0-45.66
  linux-image-4.4.0-45-powerpc-e500mc  4.4.0-45.66
  linux-image-4.4.0-45-powerpc-smp  4.4.0-45.66
  linux-image-4.4.0-45-powerpc64-emb  4.4.0-45.66
  linux-image-4.4.0-45-powerpc64-smp  4.4.0-45.66

After a standard system update you need to reboot your computer to make
all the necessary changes.

ATTENTION: Due to an unavoidable ABI change the kernel updates have
been given a new version number, which requires you to recompile and
reinstall all third party kernel modules you might have installed.
Unless you manually uninstalled the standard kernel metapackages
(e.g. linux-generic, linux-generic-lts-RELEASE, linux-virtual,
linux-powerpc), a standard system upgrade will automatically perform
this as well.

References:
  http://www.ubuntu.com/usn/usn-3106-1
  CVE-2016-5195

Package Information:
  https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/linux/4.4.0-45.66


--rqzD5py0kzyFAOWN--


