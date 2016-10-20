Sicherheit: Ausführen von Code mit höheren Privilegien in Linux



--===============0349325763263192345==

Content-Type: multipart/signed; micalg=pgp-sha512;

protocol="application/pgp-signature";

boundary="sHrvAb52M6C8blB9"

Content-Disposition: inline





--sHrvAb52M6C8blB9

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-ascii

Content-Disposition: inline



==========================================================================

Ubuntu Security Notice USN-3105-1

October 20, 2016



linux vulnerability

==========================================================================



A security issue affects these releases of Ubuntu and its derivatives:



- Ubuntu 14.04 LTS



Summary:



The system could be made to run programs as an administrator.



Software Description:

- linux: Linux kernel



Details:



It was discovered that a race condition existed in the memory manager of

the Linux kernel when handling copy-on-write breakage of private read-only

memory mappings. A local attacker could use this to gain administrative

privileges.



Update instructions:



The problem can be corrected by updating your system to the following

package versions:



Ubuntu 14.04 LTS:

linux-image-3.13.0-100-generic 3.13.0-100.147

linux-image-3.13.0-100-generic-lpae 3.13.0-100.147

linux-image-3.13.0-100-lowlatency 3.13.0-100.147

linux-image-3.13.0-100-powerpc-e500 3.13.0-100.147

linux-image-3.13.0-100-powerpc-e500mc 3.13.0-100.147

linux-image-3.13.0-100-powerpc-smp 3.13.0-100.147

linux-image-3.13.0-100-powerpc64-emb 3.13.0-100.147

linux-image-3.13.0-100-powerpc64-smp 3.13.0-100.147



After a standard system update you need to reboot your computer to make

all the necessary changes.



ATTENTION: Due to an unavoidable ABI change the kernel updates have

been given a new version number, which requires you to recompile and

reinstall all third party kernel modules you might have installed.

Unless you manually uninstalled the standard kernel metapackages

(e.g. linux-generic, linux-generic-lts-RELEASE, linux-virtual,

linux-powerpc), a standard system upgrade will automatically perform

this as well.



References:

http://www.ubuntu.com/usn/usn-3105-1

CVE-2016-5195



Package Information:

https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/linux/3.13.0-100.147





--sHrvAb52M6C8blB9

Content-Type: application/pgp-signature; name="signature.asc"



-----BEGIN PGP SIGNATURE-----

Version: GnuPG v1



iQIcBAEBCgAGBQJYCC8QAAoJEC8Jno0AXoH0rhAP+wWWFsGGrAgRd6hii1RUrGkt

tPnEypwohEMWtrIWaU24xDI3MoykYq29W78jVbCj5YkF6aLt5ydbaR0ypK7KGjue

wdAfZoj1Tq6ZEmhTzN9bdRZrUSmne/ZmvlkO1b/0oER8w74m2vXxU9E8FfXoGYaQ

9DKLEUSLrZCj8+IXdwIVTt+4MdTqRje/GmWF3s5fT/Eobn/ouS/B8Rh2I7cetsTI

GOmo3SksTWXsSNbTLvNt4HEFn7OpS2TBIdaZU7lAFk7Yzzr50excfx5zOfQ3bOqx

9OGYIpQwCdfAkkaM9pX1N5L5J+kKgNDQ8caN3rPVQjX/LkbqFARF+fiheS7c+Ovc

SHNzuUSA7XUi3ri8GRA/XK5S6AXhrIMURP2pgwxgd0QAsHGadQ3usZlctSUxhgAT

p6gj8RHbwieJlrEO823UJPmicZaTuUzC70uiFJBU+LVxB5aY93T40ZOLO8Xoe8Ie

Zde07IVZgV12/Zq9suXBSYObXErsWWjLKJolKUsIHg7Vj1Iu144FpE2bXojRPwC9

AdEPOhirpaG1rRJRWYdWMbX9s/kMlET/BsMdsHgqhwdhE6A89/DOr0dQkzPdLcGd

rP9bYOsnHFZgrtdhokV6d02gPpBJetIlmMQicULf4B3rPjis6VZB2Zb8g6uCOAt/

eDIP2go+4mHTnhWyUdWu

=rvQ+

-----END PGP SIGNATURE-----



--sHrvAb52M6C8blB9--





--===============0349325763263192345==

Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit

Content-Disposition: inline



--

ubuntu-security-announce mailing list

ubuntu-security-announce@lists.ubuntu.com

Modify settings or unsubscribe at: https://lists.ubuntu.com/mailman/listinfo/ubuntu-security-announce



--===============0349325763263192345==--

